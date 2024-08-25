Born just before the turn of the 20th century, Alfred Hitchcock was an English director and filmmaker, whose remarkable career spanned six decades. His first opportunity to direct came from Gainsborough Pictures with a movie called Number 13, but unfortunately, due to financial difficulties, it was never finished. Despite a shaky start, Hitchcock's influence on the film industry became nothing short of legendary, earning him the honorary title "Master of Suspense" for his innovative cinematography techniques.

The 1920s were Hitchcock's silent film era, and sadly, once talkies were introduced, they overshadowed much of his earlier work. However, these films offer a fascinating insight into the methods and imagination of a man who now has four entries in the American Film Institute top 100.

10 'The Mountain Eagle' (1926)

Starring Bernhard Goetzke, Nita Naldi and John Hamilton

Mr Pettigrew (Bernhard Goetzke), a Kentucky store owner, falls desperately in love with the local school teacher, Beatrice (Nita Naldi), but she doesn't feel the same way. Bitter about the rejection, Pettigrew accuses Beatrice of molesting his mentally challenged son, Edward (John Hamilton). To quell the locals' anger and rumors, Beatrice runs away to the mountains and marries a hermit named John 'Fear O'God' Fulton (Malcolm Keen). The couple gradually fall in love, but petty Pettigrew is relentless in his pursuit of revenge and has Fulton falsely charged with his son's murder.

"While Hitchcock fans will be able to find a few snippets online, any full length reel of The Mountain Eagle has tragically been lost..."

While Hitchcock fans will be able to find a few snippets online, any full length reel of The Mountain Eagle has tragically been lost to the archives and not been seen since the late 1920's. Despite being set in Kentucky, filming actually took place in Germany and Austria during the fall of 1925, with the first screening being in Berlin the following year. At the time, the film was considered a commercial flop, but its prominence keeps it at the top of the British Film Institute's most wanted list.

9 'The Pleasure Garden' (1925)

Starring Virginia Valli, Carmelita Geraghty and John Stuart

Image via Woolf & Freedman Film Service

Patsy (Virginia Valli) and Jill (Carmelita Geraghty) are a couple of chorus girls at The Pleasure Garden theater. Jill's fiancé Hugh (John Stuart) is going away for 2 years to work on a plantation in the tropics to save enough money to get married. Before leaving, Hugh introduces Patsy to his friend Levet (Miles Mander), who's on a 2-month furlough from the plantation and, after a short courtship, they get married. Once the men are back overseas, Jill ruthlessly forgets about Hugh, falling instead for the promises of a wealthy admirer, while Patsy plays the dutiful wife. The tables turn when Patsy finds out that Levet is a cad and drunkard who's having an affair with a native girl.

"The Pleasure Garden was the first full-length feature Hitchcock directed and that alone makes it worthy viewing, if only to get a glimpse of where he started out."

The Pleasure Garden was the first full-length feature Hitchcock directed and that alone makes it worthy viewing, if only to get a glimpse of where he started out. The scenes of Levet's descent into madness towards the end of the film, offer hints of the cinematic genius that made Hitchcock one of the world's most prolific film directors.

Watch on Prime Video

8 'Champagne' (1928)

Starring Betty Balfour, Jean Bradin and Gordon Harker

Image via British International Pictures

A rebellious and spoiled heiress (Betty Balfour) runs away to marry a poorer young man (Jean Bradin). Her father (Gordon Harker) believes his daughter's beau is just after his money and to teach her a lesson, he pretends his business has crashed and they are now penniless. The girl tries her best to get accustomed to a working-class life, but will loverboy stick around now the coffers are empty?

"Champagne includes the earliest known examples of freeze-frame techniques, highlighting how innovative Hitchcock was."

Champagne was initially intended to be a serious drama, but when comedic star Balfour was cast it triggered a hasty rewrite. The light-hearted nature of the finished film might be one of the reasons Hitchcock confessed in a press conference that it was his least favorite. Regardless, to anyone interested in the history of film, Champagne includes the earliest known examples of freeze-frame techniques, highlighting how innovative Hitchcock was.

Champagne Release Date August 20, 1928 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Betty Balfour , Jean Bradin , Ferdinand von Alten , Gordon Harker Runtime 86 minutes

Watch on PLEX

7 'Easy Virtue' (1928)

Starring Isabel Jeans and Robert Irvine

Image via Woolf & Freedman Film Service

After a scandalous divorce, during which she's falsely accused of misconduct, Larita Filton (Isabel Jeans) runs away to France to start a new life. While there, she falls in love and marries John Whittaker (Robin Irvine), but their relationship is threatened when John's wealthy family find out about Larita's shady past. John's mother is particularly vicious in her persecution of a woman she feels is completely beneath her son.

"The 2008 remake of Easy Virtue starring Jessica Biel and Colin Firth, is a lot livelier and more entertaining..."

Easy Virtue was based on a play written by Noel Coward, but the opening scenes of the divorce trial were all additions written for the film. This took away a lot of the mystery surrounding Larita's character, which made for a much more compelling stage production, but were completely necessary for the audience to be able to make sense of this silent adaptation. The 2008 remake of Easy Virtue starring Jessica Biel and Colin Firth, is a lot livelier and more entertaining, but the original is worth watching, particularly to note the difference in the portrayal of the female lead character.

Watch on PLEX

6 'The Farmer's Wife' (1928)

Starring Jameson Thomas, Lillian Hall Davis and Gordon Harker

Image via Wardour Films

After his daughter gets married, a lonely widower, Farmer Sweetland (Jameson Thomas) decides to look for a new wife. His housekeeper, Aramintha (Lillian Hall-Davis) helps him put together a list of available women, but they all reject his advances. Humiliated, Sweetland starts to think he might never find love again but doesn't realize Aramintha is harboring a secret affection for him.

"The Farmer's Wife is a wonderful example of how this great director was able to put his hand to almost anything..."

The Farmer's Wife was adapted from a very successful Eden Phillips stage play, and because Hitchcock and screenwriter Eliot Stannard stayed largely faithful to the original work, the film was well received. The lack of dialogue does mean some comedic elements are lost, but Gordon Harker's slapstick performance as grumpy handyman Churdles makes up for it. Comedy is not something typically associated with Hitchcock, but The Farmer's Wife is a wonderful example of how this great director was able to put his hand to almost anything.

Watch on Tubi

5 'Downhill' aka 'When The Boys Leave Home' (1927)

Staring Ivor Novello, Robert Irvine and Annette Benson

Woolf & Freedman Film Service

Roddy (Ivor Novello), is a star pupil from a wealthy family, but his best friend Tim (Robin Irvine) is surviving school on a scholarship. Tim gets a local girl, Mabel (Annette Benson), in trouble but, she pins the blame on Roddy, presumably because his family are the ones with money. Knowing Tim will lose his scholarship, Roddy keeps quiet and is expelled. Things get worse when Roddy's family and friends disown him, and he falls victim to alcohol. Will Roddy sell out his friend to save himself?

"...Benson's performance as the loose and spiteful Mabel is captivating..."

Originally released in the UK under the name Downhill, When the Boys Leave Home is a tragic story of a young man's ruin due to the lies of one of Hitchcock's worst villains. Although she only features in the first half of the film, Benson's performance as the loose and spiteful Mabel is captivating, and she manages to command the room without saying a word.

Watch on Tubi

4 'The Ring' (1927)

Starring Carl Brisson, Ian Hunter and Lillian Hall-Davis

Image via Wardour Films

“One-Round” Jack (Carl Brisson) is an undefeated carnival boxer until he meets his match in Australian champion Bob Corby (Ian Hunter). Bob isn't just a threat to Jack's job, he also has designs on his fiancée (Lillian Hall-Davis). Impressed with his skills in the ring, Bob's manager hires Jack as a sparring partner, provided he wins a professional trial fight. After winning the fight, Jack finally has the money to get married, but this does nothing to quell Bob's affection for Jack's new bride. Now there's much more at stake than a boxing title; the two men are fighting to win a woman's love.

"Hitchcock was never one for soppy romance, and all of his films in the genre typically involve some type of scandal or duplicity."

A love-triangle always adds an interesting twist to a romantic movie and The Ring is no exception. Hitchcock was never one for soppy romance, and all of his films in the genre typically involve some type of scandal or duplicity. While Hall-Davis is admirable in her role as the object of affection, the real story is with Jack and Bob and how they handle their internal and external conflict, which is masterfully captured by Hitchcock.

Watch on Amazon

3 'The Manxman' (1929)

Starring Carl Brisson, Anna Ondra and Malcolm Keen

Image via Wardour Films

Pete (Carl Brisson) is a poor fisherman who falls in love with Kate (Anna Ondra), but her father doesn't think he's worthy. So, Pete sets out on his ship to seek his fortune, and asks his best friend Philip (Malcolm Keen) to take care of his girl while he's away. In Pete's absence, Philip and Kate become romantically attached, and then they receive word that Pete's ship was wrecked. While shocked by the news, it means that Philip and Kate don't have to hide their love anymore, and they plan to get married. However, Pete is not only alive and well, he's made his fortune and returns home to claim his bride.

"The Manxman marks the end of an era, before Hitchcock's successful transition from silent movies to talkies and for that reason, well worth watching."

The Manxman was Hitchcock's final silent film and, while it wasn't among his personal favorites, it is one of his more gripping love stories of the era. The audience is constantly kept guessing who Kate will wind up with, but know that whatever happens the ending is going to be bittersweet. The Manxman marks the end of an era, before Hitchcock's successful transition from silent movies to talkies and for that reason, well worth watching.

Watch on Amazon

2 'Blackmail' (1929)

Starring Anny Ondra, John Longden and Cyril Ritchard

Alice (Anny Ondra) is dating a young up-and-coming detective, Frank Webber (John Longden), but one evening she ditches him to meet up with an artist named Crewe (Cyril Ritchard). Things turn sour at Crewe's apartment when he sexually assaults Alice, causing her to stab him to death in self-defense. Alice attempts to cover her tracks and flees the scene, but Frank makes the connection when he's assigned to the case. Frank hides the evidence, but unsavory criminal Tracy (Donald Calthrop) claims to know the truth and blackmails the couple.

Blackmail was Britain's first talking picture, and changed the industry forever.

Blackmail was Britain's first talking picture, and changed the industry forever. The transition to sound midway through production meant a much more entertaining experience for viewers, but it was not without its challenges. In real life, the leading lady, Ondra, had quite a thick Czech accent, which didn't really fit her character. As dubbing technology didn't exist back then, the solution was to have Joan Barry stand just our shot speaking Alice's lines into a microphone, while Ondra mouthed the words in front of the camera. The keen eye can quite easily pick up on this, but it doesn't really take away any enjoyment of this captivating Hitchcock thriller.

Blackmail (1929) Release Date October 6, 1929 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Anny Ondra , Sara Allgood , Charles Paton , John Longden , Donald Calthrop , Cyril Ritchard , Hannah Jones , Harvey Braban Runtime 85 Minutes

Buy on Amazon

1 'The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog' (1927)

Starring Ivor Novello and Malcolm Keen

Image via Woolf & Freedman Film Service

Blonde-haired women are being murdered in the streets of London by a mysterious serial killer known only as 'The Avenger'. When a stranger, (Ivor Novello), arrives at the Bunting's boarding house looking to rent a room, his odd habits draw suspicion. The Buntings have a blonde daughter named Daisy, who is engaged to Detective Joe Betts (Malcolm Keen). Joe grows jealous of the mysterious new lodger flirting with his girl and accuses him of being 'The Avenger' before arresting him, but does he have the right man?

"The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog was Hitchcock's first critical and commercial success and paved the way for his illustrious career."

The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog was Hitchcock's first critical and commercial success and paved the way for his illustrious career. It was also the first time Hitchcock made a cameo appearance that he became so renowned for. If there's one Hitchcock silent films fans should see, it's this suspense-filled thriller, which provides an early indication of why and how he earned his 'Master of Suspense' title.

Buy on Amazon

NEXT: Every Alfred Hitchcock Movie From the '60s, Ranked