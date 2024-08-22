After establishing himself during the silent era of the 1920s, Alfred Hitchcock successfully transitioned to talkies with the release of the hugely successful Blackmail in 1929. The next ten years would see him gain further traction as one of Britain's most prolific film directors, working alongside leading actors of the time, such as Charles Laughton, Margaret Lockwood and Peter Lorre.

In 1939, Britain's loss became America's gain, when Hitchcock was lured to Hollywood by a seven-year contract with film producer David O. Selznick, who's best known for the epic blockbuster Gone with the Wind. Until then, Hitchcock's time on set was well spent honing his craft, particularly in the crime and mystery genres and these are the most memorable.

10 'Number 17' (1932)

Starring Leon M. Lion, Anne Grey and John Stuart

Image via Associated British Picture Corporation

A man going by the name of Forsythe (John Stuart) shows up one night at Number 17, a run-down vacant house. After wandering around inside, he bumps into a lowly squatter called Ben (Leon M. Lion) who tells him about the dead body on the upper-floor. When the two of them go to check it out, Nora (Anne Grey), the girl next door, who's looking for her missing father, falls through the ceiling. If that's not complicated enough, a gang of thieves turns up looking for jewels that have been stashed in the house.

For a film that's little more than an hour long, Number 17 manages to weave a complex plot of who's who and whodunit. The whole thing is very chaotic, much like the hoard of stray cats that caused trouble on Hitchcock's abandoned house film set. Lion's character is really entertaining, but his comedic touches dampen down the drama a bit too much.

Number 17 (1932) Release Date November 7, 1932 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Leon M. Lion , Anne Grey , John Stuart , Donald Calthrop , Barry Jones , Ann Casson , Henry Caine , Garry Marsh Runtime 66 Minutes

Watch on Amazon

9 'Jamaica Inn' (1939)

Starring: Charles Laughton, Maureen O'Hara and Robert Newton

Image via Associated British Picture Corporation

After her mother dies, Mary (Maureen O'Hara) comes to stay with her aunt Patience (Maria Ney) who runs the infamous Jamaica Inn with her brutish husband Joss (Leslie Banks). Joss and his criminal buddies cause ship wrecks by setting up fake beacons along the coast. Then, after killing any survivors, they plunder the cargo. When one of the criminals, Jem (Robert Newton), is about to be lynched for skimming from the take, Mary steps in and saves his neck and the two of them seek help from the local squire, Sir Humphrey (Charles Laughton). Unfortunately for Mary, neither Jem nor Sir Humphrey are who they appear, so she has no idea who to trust.

"Jamaica Inn is a well conceived adaptation of an entertaining story about greed and corruption and well worth watching."

Jamaica Inn was the first of two Hitchcock movies based on Daphne du Maurier novels, the second being Rebecca, which won an Oscar for Best Picture. Despite their success, Hitchcock wasn't a fan of either film, due to constant feuds with producers. One of the producers on Jamaica Inn was also the lead actor, Laughton, which gave him a considerable amount of influence that didn't sit well with Hitchcock. Regardless of the issues, Jamaica Inn is a well conceived adaptation of an entertaining story about greed and corruption and well worth watching.

Buy on Amazon

8 'Murder!' (1930)

Starring: Herbert Marshall, Norah Baring and Phyllis Konstam

Image via Wardour Films

Diana Baring (Norah Baring) is found sitting in a trance beside the dead body of one of the other members of her acting troupe, with a bloody poker lying nearby. With all the evidence pointing to her and having no memory of what actually happened, Diana is naturally tried and convicted of murder. However, one juror, Sir John Menier (Herbert Marshall), is convinced there's more to the story and starts his own investigation. Hopefully, he'll get to the truth before Diana's execution.

"Murder! is a wonderful example of Hitchcock's love for the theatrical..."

Murder! is a wonderful example of Hitchcock's love for the theatrical, and was in fact adapted from a stage play called, “Enter Sir John,” by Clemence Dane and Helen Simpson. It also includes another Hitchcock innovation, by being the first film to capture a character's inner thoughts. At that time, it wasn't possible to dub a voice-over after the film had been shot, so the thoughts in Sir John's head were created by playing a phonograph of Marshall’s voice during the scene.

Buy on Amazon

7 'East of Shanghai' (1931)

Starring: Henry Kendall, Joan Barry and Percy Marmont

Image via British International Pictures

Londoners Fred and Emily Hill (Henry Kendall and Joan Barry) are living a boring middle-class life when they get news of a big inheritance from a rich uncle. Thrilled that all of their dreams are about to be fulfilled, the couple quickly adopt a rich lifestyle and set off on a cruise. While on board, both of them stray towards greener pastures, with Emily being smitten by the advances of dapper bachelor Commander Gordon (Percy Marmont) and Fred falling for a mysterious eastern princess (Betty Amann). It's not long, however, before the hapless couple learns that all that glitters certainly isn't gold.

East of Shanghai was released in the UK under the title Rich & Strange, which feels a lot more fitting for this moralistic comedy. Like a lot of people, the naive protagonists are certain money is going to solve all of their problems, which it of course doesn't. Their downward spiral is entertaining to watch, but it feels like Hitchcock missed a trick with The Princess character played by Amann who is a rather pathetic villain.

Buy on Amazon

6 'Sabotage' (1936)

Starring: Sylvia Sidney, Oscar Homolka and John Loder

Image via General Film Distributors

When it's discovered that a London blackout was caused by sabotage, suspicion falls on local cinema owner Karl Verloc (Oscar Homolka). Detective Ted Spencer (John Loder) is sent in undercover as a neighboring greengrocer and, while carrying out surveillance, forms a close bond with Verloc's wife (Sylvia Sidney). Mrs. Verloc is staunchly loyal to her husband, until her young, innocent brother Stevie (Demond Tester) falls victim to his despicable actions, and she realizes what a monster he is.

Sabotage was based on the novel 'The Secret Agent' by Joseph Conrad, but Hitchcock manages to put his trademark spin on it, particularly in the opening sequence. Unlike a lot of thrillers where the bomb is disarmed with just seconds to go, Sabotage has a really explosive ending, which audiences at the time were not very receptive to and even Hitchcock felt he had overstepped the mark.

Sabotage Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date January 11, 1937 Director Alfred Hitchock Cast Sylvia Sidney , Oscar Homolka , Desmond Tester , John Loder , Joyce Barbour , Matthew Boulton , S.J. Warmington , William Dewhurst Runtime 76 Minutes

5 'Secret Agent' (1936)

Starring: John Gielgud, Madeleine Carroll, Robert Young and Peter Lorre

Image via Associated British Picture Corporation

In the midst of World War I, a British Intelligence officer under the alias Ashenden (John Gielgud) is partnered with an assassin known as The General (Peter Lorre) and sent to Switzerland to track down a German spy. Awaiting their arrival is Elsa Carrington (Madeleine Carroll), who poses as Ashenden's wife. Unfortunately, the two men get the wrong target and The General murders an innocent British Tourist. Questioning the morality of the situation, Elsa abandons the mission and leaves in the company of a charming American named Marvin (Robert Young). When Marvin is identified as the spy they've been after Elsa's allegiance comes under question.

"With a plot reminiscent of James Bond, Secret Agent is an entertaining blend of espionage, adventure and love with touches of comedy thrown in."

With a plot reminiscent of James Bond, Secret Agent is an entertaining blend of espionage, adventure and love with touches of comedy thrown in. While not one of Peter Lorre's best movies, he is wonderful as the reckless assassin with more charisma than his male counterparts.

Buy on Amazon

4 'The Man Who Knew Too Much' (1934)

Starring: Leslie Banks, Edna Best and Peter Lorre

Image via Gaumont-British Picture Corporation

While on vacation in Switzerland, Bob and Jill Lawrence (Lesile Banks and Edna Best) are asked by a dying friend to take some information back to the British Consulate. The couple's daughter Betty (Nova Pilbeam) is then kidnapped, and they all become unwittingly involved in a political assassination plot. With their daughter's life at stake, it's up to the Lawrence's to prevent an international incident.

"The Man Who Knew Too Much was Hitchcock's first international success, but that didn't prevent him from remaking the film in 1956, claiming that the original was the work of an amateur."

The Man Who Knew Too Much was Hitchcock's first international success, but that didn't prevent him from remaking the film in 1956, claiming that the original was the work of an amateur. While Banks and Best are admirable leads, they struggle to compete with the stardom of James Stewart and Doris Day that made The Man Who Knew Too Much one of Hitchcock's best movies of the 50s.

Buy on Amazon

3 'Young & Innocent' (1937)

Starring: Nova Pilbeam, Derrick De Marney and Percy Marmont

Image via General Film Distributors

Young Robert Tisdall (Derrick De Marney), spots a woman's body washed up on the beach and runs to get help. The body belongs to a famous actress who has been strangled and when it turns out Tisdall not only knew her, but that she left him a small fortune in her will, he looks guilty as sin. Tisdall manages to escape arrest and sets out to prove his innocence and somehow manages to convince the Chief Constable's daughter, Erica (Nova Pilbeam), to help in his efforts.

Young and Innocent is only one of two Hitchcock thrillers to reach 100% on the Tomatometer, a well deserved accolade. Pilbeam and De Marney have great on-screen chemistry and the film manages to maintain a lighter air of youth despite the seriousness of the situation.

Young and Innocent Language English Studio General Film Distributors Run Time 83 minutes Director Alfred Hitchcock

2 'The 39 Steps' (1935)

Starring: Robert Donat, Madeline Carroll and Lucie Mannheim

Image via Gaumont-British Picture Corporation

Canadian Richard Hannay (Robert Donat) is visiting a music hall in London when shots are fired and, in the confusion, a woman called Annabella Smith (Lucie Mannheim) attaches herself to him. It turns out Annabella is a counterspy being chased by assassins because she knows about a plot to steal military secrets. Later, Annabella is murdered and, as the prime suspect, Hannay becomes the target of a nationwide manhunt. He's then forced to go on the run to try and prove his innocence.

Loosely based on John Buchan's novel, The 39 Steps is an incredibly entertaining spy thriller. It was also one of the first films to introduce the 'MacGuffin' plot device, a term coined by Hitchcock or his collaborator Angus MacPhail. A MacGuffin is something in a movie that drives the plot or motivates the characters, but isn't really relevant to the story. In The 39 Steps, the MacGuffin is the stolen design plans.

The 39 Steps Release Date June 6, 1935 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Robert Donat , John Laurie Runtime 86 minutes

Buy on Amazon

1 'The Lady Vanishes' (1938)

Starring: Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave and Paul Lucas

Image via Metro Goldwyn Mayer

Iris Henderson (Margaret Lockwood) is on her way back from vacation when she befriends Miss Froy (May Whitty), a kind old governess who's traveling on the same train. They share the same compartment and have tea together, but later the old woman disappears and no one seems to have seen her. Iris is convinced there's some kind of conspiracy going on, but Dr. Hartz (Paul Lukas) thinks she might be delusional after receiving a bump on the head. The only ally Iris has is musician Gilbert Redman (Michael Redgrave), and it's up to the two of them to solve the mystery.

The Lady Vanishes is Hitchcock at his best, with the suspense gradually building as the heroine's situation becomes more and more desperate. The movie has just the right balance of thrills, romance and light-heartedness and is a testament as to why Hitchcock's career as a director managed to span more than 50 years.

The Lady Vanishes Run Time 1 hr 37 min Director Alfred Hitchcock Release Date October 7, 1938 Actors Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave Paul, Lukas, Dame May Whitty

Buy on Amazon

NEXT: The 10 Best Alfred Hitchcock Film Noir Movies, Ranked