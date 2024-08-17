Alfred Hitchcock is still renowned as one of the best directors of all time. With an innovative career that spanned six decades, the prolific Master of Suspense had so many wonderful films that it can be difficult to narrow them down to a top ten list. That is why this list focuses on just one decade: the 1940s.

The 1940s were a fabulous decade for Alfred Hitchcock. After signing a seven-year contract with David O. Selznick in 1938, Alfred Hitchcock left his home country of England to become a major Hollywood director in the United States. This decade ushered in his Hollywood years as well as some experimental film techniques that had major impacts on cinema for decades to follow. Here are Hitchcock's best films from the 1940s, ranked.

11 'The Paradine Case' (1947)

Starring Gregory Peck and Alida Valli

"Nice people don't go about murdering other nice people," is said by the bouncy Ann Todd at the beginning of The Paradine Case, a film noir that asks that very question. Are nice-seeming people capable of murder? Can nice people be corrupted? A wealthy woman named Maddalena Paradine (Alida Valli) is suspected of killing her husband, and it is up to an upstart lawyer named Anthony Keane (Gregory Peck) to defend her. This trial drama is slower-paced than other Hitchcock films, taking time to develop its complex characters. At the same time, the audience figures out the truth along with Peck, who is falling in love with the potential murderess - even though he is married to Todd. Love triangles, secrets, murder, and wild courtroom drama make for a gripping Hitchcock classic!

Making this film was a headache for Hitchcock. He clashed with David O. Selznick on several creative choices, from casting to the cut of the film. Hitchcock's original cut of The Paradine Case was nearly three hours, so Selznick cut over an hour of the film. Ethel Barrymore's role was reduced to only three minutes, and she was still nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar. Still, Hitchcock and Selznick stopped seeing eye-to-eye; this was Hitchcock's final film under contract with Selznick.

10 'Mr. and Mrs. Smith' (1941)

Starring Carol Lombard and Robert Montgomery

Mr. and Mrs. Smith has been remade twice with critical acclaim each time and few modern viewers realize that they have Hitchcock to thank for the title and the tone of the comedy, but the original was not a spy film. 1941's Mr. and Mrs. Smith was a screwball comedy ripe for its Hollywood stars, Carole Lombard and Robert Montgomery, as the bickering married couple. Mr. Smith discovers that their marriage is not legally binding! After three years of marriage filled with petty arguments, the question is: would the couple marry each other again? Mr. Smith tries to keep the truth from his wife, but it hilariously fails!

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is Hitchcock's truest attempt at comedy. While he did make other comedies, such as The Trouble With Harry, those other comedies still had trademark Hitchcock tropes such as murder and mysteries. Mr. and Mrs. Smith has none of that. It is so tonally different from his other films, bereft of any macabre elements, that it is shocking he directed it. He later insisted he did it as a favor to Lombard, but RKO archives suggest that Hitchcock wanted to do the project of his own accord.

9 'Suspicion' (1941)

Starring Carry Grant and Joan Fontaine

Suspicion has such a classic suspense plot: a woman marries a man whom she soon begins to suspect is planning to murder her. The effortlessly charming Cary Grant stars opposite Joan Fontaine. Fontaine plays a single woman who has been disinterested in love until she marries a charming playboy who turns out to be a penniless gambler lying about his assets. Once she discovers how much she has been lied to, she suspects that he wants to murder her for a life insurance payout.

Suspicion was adapted from a novel in which Fontaine's character was killed at the end, but RKO wanted to keep Grant's heroic image clean. Hitchcock disagreed but made the changes anyway, which led to a vague ending that left the audience unsure of whether the husband was going to murder her. Joan Fontaine is so fantastic in Suspicion that she won the Academy Award for Best Actress, making her the only Oscar-winning performance in a Hitchcock movie.

8 'Saboteur' (1942)

Starring Priscilla Lane and Robert Cummings