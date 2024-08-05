Alfred Hitchcock remains one of the most famous filmmakers to have ever lived. He maintained a very public persona, renowned for his came appearances in his own films, and his television anthology Alfred Hitchcock Presents. He was titled the 'The Master of Suspense' due to his immense skill at creating intense thrillers for the screen that kept viewers on the edge of their seat. In his lifetime, Hitchcock directed over fifty features, many of which are now regarded as classics, though he never won the Academy Award for Best Director, despite five nominations. By the 1960s, Hitchcock was well established as one of the best Directors in the business, achieving major success from features such as The 39 Steps, The Lady Vanishes, Rebecca, Rear Window and many more.

Hitchcock was always trying to push the censorship boundaries of the day, particularly with his 1960 horror thriller Psycho, which was a massive success and showed the box office that sensational violence and sexuality could make money in the movies. Also, his relationship with the lead actresses is a point of controversy often reflected on, as Hitchcock would try to shape their performance by subjecting the characters to varying degrees of torment. The leading lady of The Birds and Marnie, Tippi Hedren, has spoken out about the traumatizing experience working with Hitchcock in the 1960s.

From the mid-60s onwards, Hitchcock's failing health reduced his cinematic output, and the films he did release were not receiving the usual critical acclaim. There is a sense that Hitchcock peaked before 1964, and the rest of his 1960s features did not quite live up to expectations.

5 'Torn Curtain' (1966)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Torn Curtain is a Cold War era thriller and follows American physicist Michael Armstrong (Paul Newman) and his fiancée, Sarah Sherman (Julie Andrews), as they travel to Copenhagen to attend a scientific conference. Yet, all is not as it seems, as Michael unexpectedly defects to East Germany, behind the Iron Curtain, and Sarah follows him. The couple become embroiled in a journey filled with espionage and danger, navigating a world of secrecy and deception.

Torn Curtain is, on the most part, quite compelling, with some shocking standout moments, such as the brutally realistic murder of East German Officer Hermann Gromek (Wolfgang Kieling) by Michael and the wife of one of his contacts. The scene is drawn out and represents how tough it is to kill another person. Hitchcock created this sequence as a criticism of spy movies at the time, making assassinations look too easy. However, the film is quite slow paced and quite dull at times. There is no chemistry between Andrews and Newman and, as such, there feels like little reason for the audience to root for their relationship. Additionally, this was the first of Hitchcock's films to be released without a score by Bernard Herrmann, due to a disagreement about the style that ended their collaboration. John Addison replaced Herrmann, but his score just does not quite live up to the standards set by Herrmann after his long-time contribution to Hitchcock's features

4 'Topaz' (1969)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Based on the 1967 novel by Leon Uris of the same name, Topaz is an espionage spy thriller. The film follows a French intelligence agent, André Devereaux (Frederick Stafford) who becomes entangled in Cold War politics after uncovering a Soviet spy ring code-named "Topaz". He faces dangerous adversaries and discovers secrets that lead up to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis and breaks up an international Russian spy ring. The tension escalates throughout as Devereaux tries to outmaneuver his enemies whilst also resolving an internal betrayal that threatens his mission.

The usual Hitchcock characteristics like his strong visual language through dazzling camera work, symbolism and use of lighting are present here, and the audience truly experiences the sensation of inhabiting the shoes of a spy, as the camera often shows what Devereaux is seeing. In a review for Topaz in the New York Times when the film was initially released in 1969, Vincent Canby wrote, "Exposition may be gotten across by being presented either as gossip or as incidental, postcoital small talk. Conversations are often seen -- but not heard -- through glass doors." Despite these positive attributes in terms of the production and style, the actual plot is ultimately convoluted, confusing and quite dull. The film struggled to reach a climax, particularly due to the indecisiveness about the ending, and as such, it never quite reaches a solid crescendo.

3 'Marnie' (1964)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

In Marnie, Hedren takes on the titular role as the habitual thief and liar who cannot stick to a job, mainly because she keeps embezzling her employer's money. When she gets caught by one of her bosses, the wealthy and handsome Mark Rutland (Sean Connery), who has a fascination with animal psychology and tells her he'll not tell the police as long as she marries him in return; the film is very much a story of hunter and hunted. She reluctantly agrees, and soon Mark discovers Marnie is deeply psychologically troubled and makes it his mission to help her confront and resolve them. Marnie is the last film with a 'Hitchcock blonde' as a central role and this was quite the dramatic send-off. Initially, Grace Kelly was set to play the role, but by the time of production she was living as Princess Grace of Monaco, and withdrew from the project after the citizens of Monaco objected to her appearing in the film. Therefore, Hedren took on the role, but it is speculated that his troubled relationship with her directly impacted how he made movies after Marnie.

Marnie explores and depicts complex and traumatic relationships very powerfully, particularly the troubled bond between mother and daughter and Mark as a representation of the toxic and dominant masculinity of the time. The transition of the story from Marnie as a feminine mystique to a psychologically traumatized individual makes for an intriguing and emotionally complex story, and Hedren perfectly embodies the protagonist. The use of the color red throughout is a powerful tool hinting at a repressed memory of Marnie's that continues to haunt her and sets off a dramatic reaction. The childlike voice Marnie uses when talking in her sleep during a nightmare, or having sudden flashbacks, is so effective in illustrating how her memory of the event is repressed and accessing it as an adult transports her back. Marnie is definitely an uncomfortable watch though at times, as Connery's Mark is controlling, oppressive and violent yet is positioned as Marnie's savior by the end of the film. The dynamic between Marnie and Mark only further compounds the conversation around Hitchcock's treatment of Hedren.

Marnie (1964) Release Date July 17, 1964 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Tippi Hedren , Sean Connery , Diane Baker , Martin Gabel , Louise Latham , Bob Sweeney , Milton Selzer , Mariette Hartley Runtime 130 Minutes Main Genre Mystery

2 'The Birds' (1963)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Loosely based on Daphne du Maurier's short story of the same name, The Birds starts out as a screwball romance as Melanie Daniels (Hedren) meets Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor) in a San Francisco pet store and decides to follow him home and gift him two love birds. They strike up a romance as a result. Then, one day, unexplained violent bird attacks on people start happening all across the town.

Initially, The Birds sounds like a silly concept, 'coastal town plagued by swarms of inexplicably violent birds'. However, Hitchcock's creation is a deeply insidious horror thriller where he cleverly manipulates the perception of harmless creatures into monsters. The standout scene is the spine-tingling moment when the birds slowly gather on a jungle gym behind Melanie, swarming quietly and ominously. The suspense is increased perfectly here, as the birds are given a sense of sentience as they all gather in the same spot and seem to watch over the protagonist. Despite the success of the film, Hedren has expressed that working with Hitchcock was a traumatizing experience. Hedren had started her career as a model, and was discovered by Hitchcock when he saw her in a commercial for a diet drink. When working on The Birds, Hedren stated that she rejected his alleged advances on many occasions, and it seemed that, in response to this rejection he punished her on set. In one incident, she was injured when filming the phone booth attack scene as a pane of glass shattered onto her and cut her face after they replaced mechanical birds with real ones at the last minute. In another, she endured five days of birds being thrown at her with one gouging her in the cheek. Hedren's experience filming The Birds was dramatized in the HBO's The Girl.

1 'Psycho' (1960)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Often ranked among the greatest films of all time, Hitchcock's masterpiece, Psycho, introduced the world to the character of Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), the softly spoken, enigmatic owner of Bates Motel who is somehow simultaneously charming and off-putting. On the run after stealing $40,000 from her employer to run away with her boyfriend, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh) travels on the back roads to evade the police and ends up stopping at the dilapidated Bates Motel to rest for a night. There she meets the polite Norman Bates, who shows her his taxidermy collection and hints at a difficult relationship with his mother. Psycho centres on the aftermath of their encounter, and the investigation into her disappearance by Private Investigator Milton Arbogast (Martin Balsam), Marion's lover Sam Loomis (John Gavin) and her sister Lila (Vera Miles).

Psycho is seen as the parent of the slasher genre, and Perkins's psychologically troubled Bates, with his dead-eyed stare and menacing smile, is the perfect horror antagonist. There is a scary duality in him that gives the audience the sense that you never know what he's thinking or what he's going to do next. The film was shot entirely in black and white, partly to cut costs, but mostly to manage the graphic nature of the infamous shower scene. Hitchcock walked a fine line with his horror thriller, trying to see how much he could get away with without being faced with censorship issues, literally and figuratively slashing through that moral curtain. He knew that shots of red blood splattering the bathroom would not get past the censors at the time, and so he found a way around it. Herrmann's infamous score is particularly poignant in this scene, with strong and menacing blasts of strings permeating a sense of doom. Hitchcock broke traditional rules by killing off a sympathetic character very early on, opening the feature on a completely shocking note that sets the tone throughout. Due to the early surprises in the film, Hitchcock did not want anything to be missed or spoiled. As a result, Psycho changed the movie theater experience forever; ​​rather than playing the movie on repeat, theaters were instructed to set specific times for audiences to come in and see it.