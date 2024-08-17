A prolific filmmaker who rather consistently made suspenseful, darkly funny, and inventive films, Alfred Hitchcock is about as famous as filmmakers get, and his influence/legacy is undeniable. Hitchcock’s body of work delivers when it comes to both quantity and quality, with the films contained within also being diverse. There were few – if any – genres Hitchcock didn’t touch during his directorial career.

But he was particularly adept at making thrillers perhaps more than any other genre, some of them being dark, intense, or even horrific in ways that make them remain impactful, even all these decades on from release. Below is a rundown of the darkest movies Alfred Hitchcock ever made. Admittedly, some were probably more shocking back when they came out, but there are still things to be unnerved and surprised by contained within each, even when watched today.

10 'Rebecca' (1940)

Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders

There was only ever one Alfred Hitchcock movie that won Best Picture at the Oscars, and that movie was Rebecca. Concerning this ranking, Rebecca gets things off to a fairly mild start (the nastier stuff is still to come). It’s more subtle than some of Hitchcock’s later films, and was made at a time when American movies had to imply darker or more violent things, rather than outright show them.

Rebecca still packs a decent punch by the standards of a psychological thriller more than eight decades old, though, following a woman who finds herself living in the shadow of her new husband’s deceased ex-wife. It’s all very atmospheric and classy, but there’s a darkness at the core of Rebecca, owing to the ways it deals with death, grief, and lingering emotional distress.

9 'The Birds' (1963)

Starring: Tippi Hedren, Rod Taylor, Jessica Tandy

By the 1960s, Alfred Hitchcock was able to get away with a good deal more than he could during the 1940s, with movies like the aforementioned Rebecca. As such, The Birds was something that had more in-your-face violence than some of his earlier works, though it is a film that’s admittedly pretty tame by the standards of more modern-day horror.

Still, The Birds does effectively make the titular creatures scary through a few attack sequences, but more impactful are scenes showing the aftermaths of bird-related attacks. It’s a movie that takes a very everyday animal and transforms it into something nightmarish, to the point where those impacted by The Birds might not be able to see a seemingly innocent flock of them in the future without thinking about this particular film.

8 'Shadow of a Doubt' (1943)

Starring: Teresa Wright, Joseph Cotten, Macdonald Carey

Like a decent number of thrillers (Hitchcock-directed or otherwise) from the 1940s, Shadow of a Doubt is a slow-burn, but an undeniably effective one. Its terror and paranoia are subdued for a good chunk of the runtime, though the feeling that something is off never quite leaves one’s mind throughout, by design. Shadow of a Doubt is about a young woman’s concern and/or paranoia regarding someone who's apparently a family member, and the film is effective in getting one in her mind.

Such is the strength of a great psychological thriller, and the truth here unravels bit by bit, with certain things likely to keep one guessing until close to the end. Shadow of a Doubt isn't as horrific as other Hitchcock movies (namely, some of his later ones), and there isn't a huge amount of on-screen violence, either. Instead, it’s the psychological impact of the film that makes it quite dark throughout.

Shadow of a Doubt (1943) Release Date January 15, 1943 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Teresa Wright , Joseph Cotten , Macdonald Carey , Henry Travers , Patricia Collinge , Hume Cronyn , Wallace Ford , Edna May Wonacott Runtime 108 Minutes

7 'Sabotage' (1936)

Starring: Sylvia Sidney, Oskar Homolka, Desmond Tester

Undoubtedly one of the most underrated Alfred Hitchcock movies, Sabotage was made a few years before the filmmaker started to make a name for himself in America. Of his early British movies, Sabotage is arguably one of the very best, and it’s almost certainly his darkest movie made before the 1940s… though explaining why that's so would be giving away too much.

As for what can be said? Well, it’s a movie that doesn’t waste time, given it clocks in at under 80 minutes, and it’s suspenseful pretty much the whole way throughout. The story revolves around suspicion and paranoia (Hitchcock staples), but the explosive title is also lived up to in some surprising ways. Sabotage goes places that not many films of its era chose to go, and for that, it still holds up as admirably gutsy, not to mention borderline nihilistic in parts.

6 'Strangers on a Train' (1951)

Starring: Farley Granger, Ruth Roman, Robert Walker

The premise of Strangers on a Train is simple and wonderfully twisted. As the titles promise, two people who don’t know each other meet on a train. They strike up a conversation that quickly turns morbid, with one of them believing they could each commit a murder for the other, and in turn, get away with removing a less-than-desirable individual from each of their respective lives without being suspected of murder.

One takes it as banter, while the other proves himself to be deathly serious about the whole death thing, and then Strangers on a Train explores the consequences that follow. It’s not graphically violent, but the emotional intensity of it all ensures Strangers on a Train stays dark, albeit in a morbidly entertaining way that also makes it one of Hitchcock’s very best films.

5 'Marnie' (1964)

Starring: Tippi Hedren, Sean Connery, Diane Baker

One year on from The Birds, Alfred Hitchcock re-teamed with that film’s star, Tippi Hedren, and had her play a character dealing with something arguably more fearsome than swarms of killer birds: an emotionally cold and rather twisted Sean Connery. He plays the titular character’s boss in the film in question, Marnie, and spends much of the movie's runtime blackmailing and psychologically tormenting her after he learns she’s stolen from him.

The most harrowing things in Marnie mostly happen just off-screen, but the impact is felt regardless. It takes a flawed protagonist and pits her against a much more domineering and intimidating antagonist, and thoroughly explores the uneasy relationship the pair end up having. It’s a supremely uncomfortable film from start to finish, even when watched now, 60-ish years on from its release.

Marnie (1964) Director Alfred Hitchcock Release Date July 17, 1964 Cast Tippi Hedren , Sean Connery , Diane Baker , Martin Gabel , Louise Latham , Bob Sweeney , Milton Selzer , Mariette Hartley Runtime 130 Minutes

4 'Rope' (1948)

Starring: John Dall, Farley Granger, James Stewart

Rope would make for a solid double feature if paired with Strangers on a Train, given both have snappy premises, prove morbidly entertaining, and feature Farley Granger in a lead role. Rope keeps things even more confined and immediate, though, given it takes place entirely in one apartment, has a small cast of characters, and plays out in almost exact real-time.

Essentially, the whole thing involves a party being thrown by two college students, only they’ve murdered a classmate right before it starts, and they hide the body as a twisted social experiment of sorts, to see if they can get away with the murder, all the while interacting with people who knew the deceased. It’s only really violent at the start, for the murder in question, but Rope stays morbid (and sometimes darkly funny) throughout because of its premise; because that body is always just out of sight, and could be found at any moment.

3 'Psycho' (1960)

Starring: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles