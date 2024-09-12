Alfred Hitchcock was a monumental filmmaker who continuously defied the odds with mysteries and psychological thrillers such as Rear Window, The Lady Vanishes, and North by Northwest. Hitchcock initially gained recognition for his films during the Silent Era and, after successfully transitioning to the Talkies, he made headway with hits like The 39 Steps and The Man Who Knew Too Much. After the immense success of his American debut with the 1940 classic, Rebecca, Hitchcock successfully established himself as one of the most prolific directors in Hollywood, setting an impressive bar with films that many consider to be some of the greatest movies of all time.

Through the years, Hitchcock has been celebrated as a visionary powerhouse and an innovator whose profound legacy has continued to inspire directors and filmmakers for generations. While Hitchcock gave audiences countless classic films, there are a select few, such as To Catch a Thief, Notorious, and Shadow of a Doubt, that reign as some of the director's finest films and are simply perfect from start to finish.

10 'The 39 Steps' (1935)

Starring: Robert Donat, Madeline Carroll, and Lucie Mannheim

Filmmaker and actor, Orson Welles, credited Hitchcock's British espionage thriller, The 39 Steps, as a cinematic masterpiece and is widely regarded by many as a defiant classic. The film stars Robert Donat as an average civilian, Richard Hannay, who stumbles upon an underground ring of spies and tries to prevent them from stealing British military secrets. When Hannay is falsely accused of murder, he must find a way to clear his name while also trying to stop the spies from completing their mission.

The 39 Steps is loosely based on the 1915 novel by John Buchan and is a solid testament to Hitchcock's unique style of suspense. The film effectively conveys an entertaining blend of horror and thrills that effortlessly draws audiences into the story, never ceasing to let up on the consistent level of excitement. The 39 Steps was well received by both British and American audiences and is without a doubt one of Hitchcock's greatest cinematic accomplishments.

9 'The Lady Vanishes' (1938)

Starring: Margaret Lockwood, Michael Redgrave, and Paul Lukas

Margaret Lockwood stars in the mystery thriller The Lady Vanishes as a young English tourist, Iris Henderson, who is on her way home to be married when her train is halted by an unexpected avalanche. While Henderson and her fellow passengers check into a nearby hotel, she befriends an elderly woman, Miss Froy (Dame May Whitty), but when the travelers return to the train, Henderson notices her new friend is nowhere to be found.

The Lady Vanishes is one of Hitchcock's best films from the 1930s and is also based on the 1936 novel The Wheel Spins by Ethel Lina White. This Hitchcock mystery carefully toes the line of psychological warfare plus a dash of romance, which softens the overall suspense and intensity of the plot. Shortly after the film's release, the mass success of The Lady Vanishes piqued the interest of Hollywood producer, David O. Selznick, who invited Hitchcock out to Hollywood and is credited as the film that paved the way for The Master of Suspense's American career.

8 'Notorious' (1946)

Starring: Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, and Claude Rains

Cary Grant stars in Hitchcock's signature spy thriller, Notorious, as a U.S. government agent, T.R. Devlin, who recruits the daughter of a convicted Nazi spy, Alicia Huberman (Ingrid Bergman) to try and win the heart of a former Nazi hiding out in Brazil, Alexander Sebastian (Claude Rains). As Huberman successfully earns Sebastian's affection, Devlin becomes concerned when she agrees to marry the target, pulling her deeper undercover and putting her life in serious jeopardy.

Notorious is one of Hitchcock's best films that also showcases a compelling love triangle and a serious romance which was a notable first for him. While romance plays a large part in this Hitchcock production, it isn't without the director's traditional captivating elements of drama, suspense, and deception that all blend exceptionally well with the torrid love affair conflicting the trio of characters. The romantic melodrama was a major hit for Hitchcock, earning two Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actor for Rains and Best Screenplay for Ben Hecht.

7 'Shadow of a Doubt' (1943)

Starring: Joseph Cotten, Teresa Wright, and Macdonald Carey

Joseph Cotten gives a sinfully sinister performance in the noir thriller, Shadow of a Doubt, as an unsuspecting serial killer, Charles Oakley, who travels to Santa Rosa, California, to surprise his family with an unexpected visit. While his family is happy to see him, his niece, Charlotte or Charlie (Teresa Wright) is thrilled to see her favorite uncle, but the more time she spends with him, the more she starts to see a troubling darkness emerge from within him.

Shadow of a Doubt was Hitchcock's favorite film and features stellar performances by Wright and Cotten, who goes against type as the wanted killer known as the Merry Widow Murderer. The slow-burning noir is considered to be one of the best film noirs of the 1940s and escalated Cotten's status as a promising leading man as well as a major box office draw. Shadow of a Doubt earned unanimously positive reviews from critics, praising Hitchcock for his ability to intertwine the film's small-town surroundings and homey characters into a backdrop of unwavering suspense.

6 'Rebecca' (1940)

Starring: Laurence Olivier, Joan Fontaine, and Judith Anderson

Hitchcock made his American film debut with the adaptation of Daphne du Maurier's novel, Rebecca, and was also the director's first collaboration with David O. Selznick. The film stars Joan Fontaine as a young woman who is swept off her feet by a wealthy widow, Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier), and the two quickly marry. When the newlyweds return to de Winter's estate, Mandalay, Maxim's new bride soon becomes suspicious that the first Mrs. de Winter's death wasn't an accident.

Rebecca is a hauntingly beautiful mystery that meticulously lays a false trail of breadcrumbs that cleverly fools audiences with an unexpected twist. Hitchcock expertly depicts a ghostly atmosphere with the dark emptiness of Mandalay and the waves that crash against the shoreline from the cliffs below, conveying a hypnotizing dream-like setting that is topped off with just as alluring and complex characters. Rebecca received several Academy Award nominations, including Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Actor, winning for Best Cinematography and Best Picture, marking Hitchcock's one and only win in the top category.

5 'To Catch a Thief' (1955)

Starring: Cary Grant, Grace Kelly, and Jesse Royce Landis

The romantic thriller, To Catch a Thief, follows a reformed cat burglar, John "The Cat" Robie (Cary Grant), who has long since retired and now lives on the French Riviera, but when someone begins to commit crimes resembling Robie's, the local authorities look at him as their prime suspect. As Robie tries to clear his name and find the real culprit, he makes a list of everyone in the area with priceless jewels and when he meets the first name on the list, Frances Stevens (Grace Kelly), the two begin to develop a romance that is soon complicated when Stevens' jewels are stolen.

To Catch a Thief is one of Hitchcock's most stylish films and is based on the 1952 novel of the same name written by David Dodge. Even though the film features an intriguing mystery, To Catch a Thief doesn't rely on Hitchcock's high dose of suspense but instead, centers more around the intensity of Kelly and Grant's uncanny chemistry which is both grand and seductive. While Kelly and Grant deliver outstanding performances, the overall visual setting of the film is simply breathtaking and transports audiences to a world of vivid, bright colors and lush scenery that just seals the high appeal of this top-notch Hitchcock film.

4 'North by Northwest' (1959)

Starring: Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, and James Mason

Cary Grant stars in the iconic thriller, North by Northwest, as a New York advertising agent, Roger Thornhill, who becomes a victim of mistaken identity and is chased across the country by a group of unknown individuals. As Thornhill travels from state to state, he meets a mysterious woman, Eve Kendall (Eva Marie Saint), who soon joins him on his journey and, as Thornhill gets closer to the truth about what's going on, he starts to realize he's a pawn in a bigger game than he expected.

North by Northwest is one of Hitchcock's most renowned films, noted for its innovative action sequences and essentially laid the foundation for future films and shows of the thriller action genre, specifically the James Bond franchise. The film is full of gripping suspense with a slight touch of romance, which softens the film's invigorating intensity without distracting audiences from the plot's core. North by Northwest was both a critical and commercial success and went on to earn three Oscar nominations for Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Art Direction.

3 'Strangers on a Train' (1951)

Starring: Robert Walker, Farley Granger, and Pat Hitchcock

Strangers on a Train is credited as one of the greatest noir thrillers of all time and depicts a classic Hitchcockian tale of greed, deception, and of course, murder. Farley Granger stars as a professional tennis player, Guy Haines, who strikes up a conversation with a stranger, Bruno Antony (Robert Walker), and discloses his frustration with his cheating wife, who refuses to give him a divorce. Unbeknownst to Haines, his tale of woe inadvertently sets Antony on a course of murder and soon comes to the famous athlete to ensure he returns the favor by murdering Antony's father.

Hitchcock's Strangers on a Train is a unique film that features memorable performances by the overall cast, including Hitchcock's daughter, Pat Hitchcock, as well as several noteworthy scenes, such as the riveting carousel scene and when Antony murders Haines' wife, that are the epitome of the director's signature style of enthralling intensity. Surprisingly, the film initially earned mixed reviews. Some critics noted the film's murder plot to be crazed and outlandish, but today, Strangers on a Train is regarded as one of Hitchcock's finest films and is undoubtedly perfect from start to finish.

2 'Psycho' (1960)

Starring: Janet Leigh, Anthony Perkins, and Vera Miles

Janet Leigh stars in Hitchcock's iconic horror film, Psycho, as a secretary, Marion Crane, who, after stealing forty thousand dollars from her employer, skips town and decides to stop over in a small isolated motel during a heavy storm. As Crane checks into the seemingly empty establishment, she's greeted by a young man, Norman Bates, who seems a bit off but polite and kind. When Crane's sister (Vera Miles) and Crane's boyfriend (John Gavin) fail to hear from her, they retrace her steps back to the motel and soon learn that there's much more to the shy Bates than anyone ever imagined.

Hitchcock's Psycho redefined the horror genre and is universally recognized for the unforgettable shower scene and the shocking final twist that is simply jaw-dropping and full of terror. The film is considered to be one of Hitchcock's most famous films and, through the years, it has become a staple in pop culture. Psycho is a cinematic milestone that went against several traditional rules of the film genre, which is what essentially provided the film with such a high shock value and successfully shook audiences to the core. Today, Psycho still has the same effect on those who watch it for the first time and, even decades later, reigns as a top-tier horror film that broke the mold of the traditional scary movie.

1 'Rear Window' (1954)

Starring: James Stewart, Grace Kelly, and Raymond Burr

James Stewart stars in the murder mystery, Rear Window, as a photographer, Jeff Jeffries, who, after breaking his leg, is bound to a wheelchair and confined to his apartment. Aside from a few guests, Jeffries tries to pass the time by observing his neighbors and begins to memorize their daily routines, but when he witnesses one of his neighbors having a heated fight with his wife, Jeffries becomes suspicious when the wife suddenly disappears.

Rear Window is an artistic masterpiece that features a collection of immersive point-of-view shots that give audiences the impression of feeling as though they're in Jefferies' apartment, playing a part in his game of detective. Hitchcock depicts an absorbing backdrop of a detail-oriented courtyard riddled with a cast of colorful, defined characters who all play a part in this suspense-filled mystery, which effectively has audiences on pins and needles. As the clues come together, the director delivers a heart-pounding finale that ultimately solidifies Rear Window as one of Hitchcock's films that is simply perfect from start to finish.

