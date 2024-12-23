When Alfred Hitchcock went behind the camera, he didn't create films--he created experiences. The Master of Suspense, with his precise control of the visual form, heightened realities, and manipulation of emotion, had the audience in the palm of his hands. We know exactly the kind of story we're getting when a film in his wake is described as "Hitchcockian." The narrative structure, character arcs, and visceral rush of the thriller genre were perfected by Hitchcock before he even arrived in Hollywood in the 1940s. In North by Northwest, Hitchcock masterfully combines his signature themes — wrongful accusations and distrustful romances — rooted in his early days as a filmmaker in his native land of Great Britain with movies like The Lady Vanishes and The 39 Steps. The result is a cross-country adventure with more similarities to your favorite contemporary blockbusters than you might imagine.

'North by Northwest' is the Culmination of Alfred Hitchcock's Skills and Interests

When debating the most legendary run of films by a director of the past and present, Alfred Hitchcock's stretch of masterpieces from the mid-1950s through the early '60s is one for the history books. Hitchcock could've died a legend if he had only directed Rear Window, Vertigo, Psycho, The Birds, and North by Northwest in a nine-year stretch, but the prolific director rounded out this remarkable run with a myriad of hidden gems and made himself a household name through his visual iconography alone. By the release of North by Northwest, starring a Hitch favorite in Cary Grant and a new signature blonde in Eva Marie Saint, he was firing on all cylinders as an artist. The film chronicles a proto-Don Draper in Roger Thornhill (Grant), a debonair Madison Avenue ad executive who goes on the run after being mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies. While evading the menacing spy, Vandamm (James Mason), Thornhill strikes up a romance with Eve Kendall (Saint), who is not who she claims to be.

North by Northwest hearkens to The 39 Steps, one of Hitchcock's foundational films in Britain. The 1935 film, about a wrongfully accused London man on the run from the authorities, saw its tried and true story structure beefed up to a glossy adventure saga in North by Northwest. While it tones down Hitchcock's perverse exploration of human behavior exemplified in Rear Window and Vertigo, it is nonetheless a brilliant study in mistaken identity and deception. The director, who loved to put his characters through the wringer in sardonic taste, finds an easy target in Roger Thornhill. You can practically see his tongue-in-cheek pleasure in taking this vain advertising executive out of his chic lifestyle and dropping him in an open field while being chased by a crop duster. Although this satisfies Hitchcock's preference for character deconstructing, Thornhill's quest to absolve himself and salvage his identity is a narrative arc commonplace in indie dramas and big-ticket blockbusters.

'North by Northwest' Combines Thrillers With the Scope of an Action-Adventure Blockbuster

By infusing the garish thrills of his totemic films like Dial M For Murder and The Wrong Man with his eye for thrillers, set against the backdrop of political turmoil seem in films like Foreign Correspondent and Notorious, Hitchcock maximized his wide variety of skills in North by Northwest. Hitchcock keeps the tension simmering throughout the healthy runtime while displaying an unforeseen grandeur thanks to the gorgeous Vistavision photography. As a story of deception and concealed identities, we expect a new twist to unfold at any moment, whether inside the train or the auction hall. By 1959, Hitchcock, who turned a Merry-Go-Round into a machine of death in Strangers on a Train, was exceptional at set pieces. To reduce North by Northwest as a montage of set pieces would not be a disservice, as the framing of Thornhill, the crop duster chase, and the Mount Rushmore standoff are picture-perfect examples of Hitchcock's mastery of tone and economic dramaturgy.

The films of Alfred Hitchcock are the perfect storm of highbrow film scholarship and popcorn entertainment. His best films are an endless pool of analysis on human psychology, but from a broader perspective, anyone can zone out and have a blast watching his well-oiled thrillers and excursions into action-adventure tales like North by Northwest. Many of our contemporary high-octane blockbusters, notably the Mission: Impossible franchise, which cribs from Hitchcockian tropes of alternate identities, used Hitchcock's formula to dominate the box office. The blend of quips between charismatic movie stars and monumental stakes is the basis for every entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the swashbuckling energy of an adventure romp with serious character implications made Steven Spielberg a household name. Hitchcock wasn't properly recognized as a genius in his time, but the film world has repaid him by sampling all his tricks in blockbuster fare in his wake.