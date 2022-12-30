Alfred Hitchcock is one of the most influential filmmakers in history. Often imitated and widely beloved, he became the father of the thriller horror movie. Most notably known for Psycho, Alfred Hitchcock was a man ahead of his time in terms of horror. He was a master of creating suspense and has inspired horror filmmakers for about 80 years now. He has directed over 50 films, including Rebecca and The Birds that are still mentioned today in conversations of horror films.

RELATED: Investigating All Those 90s Hitchcock Remakes: From Gus Van Sant's 'Psycho' to 'A Perfect Murder'

The Real Roots

Image via Universal Studios

In fact, he was so revolutionary that he created the script for a movie that was deemed too gruesome and shocking to be made back in the 1960s. Kaleidoscope was a Hitchcock film that should’ve been made and if it had, it would’ve been a hit today. The story of Kaleidoscope is about a necrophiliac serial killer who gets triggered to murder women near bodies of water, based on the real killer, Neville Heath. Heath killed two women, brutally, in the United Kingdom in 1946. Hitchcock became fascinated with Heath's story as well as John George Haigh, who was convicted of killing six people and dissolving their bodies in acid. Kaleidoscope was to be set in New York City following Willie Cooper and his homicidal tendencies.

Just like Norman Bates, Cooper was depicted as a mama's boy whose victims met their fate at a waterfall, a warship in a dockyard, and an oil refinery. This film was said to serve as a prequel of sorts to Shadow Of A Doubt, directed by Hitchcock in 1943.

Too Much of a Gamble

Image via MGM

During the 1960s, Giallo horror films were starting to amplify the genre with their specific stylistic blueprints. Hitchcock was inspired by what he saw in the movie Blow Up (Michelangelo Antonioni) and wanted to follow a similar direction with his own projects. In essence, Giallo films are slasher films with the murders being shown from the killer's point of view and place a heavy emphasis on the colors and feel of the scenery. B-rated horror films were also pushing the boundaries of gore and explicit scenes with graphic murders, but Hitchcock wanted to bring that type of film to the mainstream in Hollywood. Kaleidoscope was going to take what Psycho did for audiences one step further and show more explicit scenes of blood and gore, as well as more sex and nudity. Back then, executives and crew members were uncomfortable making this film because of how much it was outside the norm for cinema at the time.

Moreover, the fact that it would’ve been shot from the killer’s point of view made the whole experience deeply salacious, further pushing everyone to grow incredibly uncomfortable. Those specific elements were unheard of across the horror genre at this time. When it was finally pitched to MCA/Universal, they unanimously turned the script down as it was too much of a risk for them.

Just Too Early

Image via NBC Universal

Of course, in the 1970s audiences started to see films like Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Black Christmas drive horror into a new direction through elements of gore, heavy violence and a stronger, more intimate focus around the killer. But Hitchcock was just a few years too early in his quest to diversify what horror films were.

Although Kaleidoscope didn't live on and only exists in rare, leaked footage nesting comfortably in corners of the internet, audiences can see a lot of the themes and concepts from it in the 1972 film, Frenzy. Hitchcock successfully made that film, but as a more toned down version of what he wanted to do with Kaleidoscope. It's possible that if it had been made, it could’ve been Hitchcock’s greatest film to date and inspired even more filmmakers to push the boundaries of horror early on.