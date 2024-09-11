It’s difficult to land a 97% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is why Prime Video subscribers should run, not walk, to watch Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic horror flick, Psycho, while it’s available on the streamer. By the time the director debuted the slasher thriller for the world to see, he had already found a string of success through titles like Sabotage, Rear Window, Vertigo, and North by Northwest, but Psycho catapulted him into a new type of legendary status. Starring Anthony Perkins (Murder on the Orient Express) and Janet Leigh (The Manchurian Candidate) and based on the true story of a real-life psychopath, the movie absolutely needs to be in your queue for the approaching spooky season.

The basic plot of Psycho follows a con-artist named Marion Crane (Leigh), who is on the run after successfully pulling off her latest scam. A rainstorm forces Marion to divert her travels and seek refuge at a roadside spot called the Bates Motel. It’s there that she encounters the eccentric owner, Norman Bates (Perkins), who lives with his mother in the home above the motel. While she relaxes with a meal and a hot shower, Marion is being tracked down by a private investigator (Martin Balsam), her boyfriend (John Gavin) and her sister (Vera Miles).

‘Psycho’ Pulled Its Storyline From a Spine-Chilling True Story

To make the events of Hitchcock’s most renowned film all the more unsettling, it’s worth noting that Psycho was based on a true story. The movie itself served as an adaptation of Robert Bloch’s 1959 novel of the same name, which drew inspiration from the very real story of killer and grave robber Ed Gein. Like Norman Bates, Gein had a peculiar and almost obsessively close relationship with his mother, even going so far as to dress in her clothes after her passing, and leaving a room in the family’s farm house to serve as a shrine. Although it’s more than likely that he killed his brother, we know of two for sure murders that Gein committed on local women.

Psycho isn’t the only horror movie to lean into Gein’s prolific true crime legacy, as Tobe Hooper also based The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’s Leatherface on the killer. Along with his love for his mother, Gein also had a fascination with stealing bodies from the graveyards, and building furniture and masks out of their bones and skin. A clear-cut case of the truth being stranger - and sometimes far more disturbing - than fiction, Gein’s crimes are still inspiring horror writers and directors to this day.

Watch the movie that landed Leigh her title of scream queen and gave Perkins a lifelong role as Psycho is now streaming on Prime Video.

