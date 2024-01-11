The Big Picture Alfred Hitchcock revolutionized the film industry with innovative editing techniques and marketing campaigns.

Ross Bagdasarian, the creator of Alvin and the Chipmunks, made a brief appearance in a 1954 Hitchcock masterpiece.

One of Hitchcock's most important films showcases his ability to create tension and features a shift in James Stewart's filmography.

There aren’t many filmmakers in cinema history who have careers that are quite as distinguished as that of the great Alfred Hitchcock. Also known as “the master of suspense,” Hitchcock revolutionized the film industry through his creation of innovative editing techniques and highly-publicized marketing campaigns. Hitchcock’s filmography spanned many generations, leading him to work with countless influential figures within the entertainment industry. Sometimes Hitchcock’s collaborators were surprising; one of his 1954 masterpieces featured a brief appearance by Alvin and the Chipmunks creator Ross Bagdasarian.

Rear Window A photographer in a wheelchair spies on his neighbors from his Greenwich Village courtyard apartment window, and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder, despite the skepticism of his fashion-model girlfriend. Release Date September 1, 1954 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , Grace Kelly , Wendell Corey , Thelma Ritter , Raymond Burr Rating PG Runtime 112 minutes Genres Mystery , Thriller

Who Does Ross Bagdasarian Play in ‘Rear Window?'

Often referred to as one of Hitchcock’s most defining masterpieces, Rear Window essentially created the voyeuristic murder mystery subgenre that inspired films like Disturbia and Blow Out. The film follows the professional photographer L.B. "Jeff" Jeffries (James Stewart), who is confined to the parameters of his Manhattan apartment after an injury forces him to remain in a wheelchair. As Jeffries observes the various activities of his neighbors, he begins to suspect that he has witnessed a murder. While Rear Window becomes a propulsive murder mystery once his suspicions are confirmed, Jeffries’ observations on the people he watches allow Hitchcock to insert an element of social commentary.

During one stretch of observing his neighbors, Jeffries begins to come up with nicknames for the various figures within his periphery, who do not understand the extent to which they are being watched. Even though they do nothing outside their normal routines, a single woman he nicknames “Miss Lonelyhearts” (Harry Landers), the dancer “Miss Torso” (Georgine Darcy), a middle-aged couple (Sara Berner and Frank Cady), and two newlyweds (Rand Harper and Havis Davenport) begin to dominate Jeff’s attention. Among the figures that Jeff observes is a songwriter who throws lavish parties that gather several residents in his apartment. Although, Bagdasarian was uncredited for his role as said songwriter, he was an accomplished actor with credits in such films as Stalag 17, The Stars Are Singing, Alaska Seas, and the Best Picture winner, The Greatest Show On Earth.

Despite the brevity of his appearance, the songwriter is essential in establishing Jeff’s fascination with his neighbors’ private lives. As a high-functioning member of society with strong skills, the songwriter represents everything that Jeff desires; as a result, he grows more frustrated by his own life. Despite the disappointment that he initially felt with his lack of mobility, Jeff begins to be invested in events that he seemingly cannot impact; this was Hitchcock’s way of creating an allusion to the audience watching events in a film. By putting the audience in Jeff’s shoes as his observations begin to impede on his neighbors’ privacy, Hitchcock makes the viewer complicit in the violence that follows.

‘Alvin and the Chipmunks’ Was a Pop Culture Phenomenon

Image via 20th Century Fox

Although he had more cameos than featured film roles, Bagdasarian became a surprising celebrity when his novelty Alvin and the Chipmunks record became a hit sensation. Bagdasarian first recorded the novelty song “Witch Doctor” under the pseudonym “David Seville” in 1958, using different tape-recorded speeds to alter his vocal patterns. The varying frequencies resulted in the distorted voices that would eventually become Alvin and the Chipmunks. Although the record was initially treated as a joke, its success prompted Bagdasarian to record the follow-up single “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late),” which identified the characters of Alvin, Simon, and Theodore that would eventually become fully fleshed out characters within the larger Alvin and the Chipmunks universe.

Despite Bagdasarian’s somewhat modest origins, Alvin and the Chipmunks became a highly popular media franchise after the records began to circulate. The characters Alvin, Simon, and Theodore debuted in animated form in the 1961 cartoon series The Alvin Show, and subsequently appeared in several animated specials, albums, and television films within the next two decades. The group’s name was officially identified as “Alvin and the Chipmunks” thanks to the 1983 television series of the same name. Similar to the characters in children’s programs like Looney Toons, Garfield, The Muppet Show, and Alf, the Alvin and the Chipmunks trio was featured in PSAs intended to reach their adolescent audience.

The franchise continued to expand after Alvin and the Chipmunks headed to the big screen with a 2007 film based on Bagdasarian’s original concept. The jukebox musical created a fictionalized “origin story” for Alvin (Justin Long), Simon (Matthew Gray Gubler), and Theodore (Jesse McCartney), three chipmunks that form a pop group with the musician Dave (Jason Lee), a character based on Bagdasarian’s original pseudonym. The film’s financial (if not critical) success prompted the creation of the sequels Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, and Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, the latter of which is considered one of the worst family films of the 2010s.

‘Rear Window’ Is One of Hitchcock’s Most Important Movies

Close

While it was acclaimed during its initial release as one of the best films of 1954, Rear Window established Hitchcock’s ability to mine tension out of any situation. Despite the simplicity of the premise, Hitchcock uses the confined location to his advantage, with subtle shifts in movement having significant ramifications on the murder mystery. Although Rear Window has been homaged, and referenced countless times, the film remains just as thrilling as it was for audiences during its initial release. Although there are elements of the film that have contextual clues relevant to 1954, none of Hitchcock’s filmmaking techniques have aged.

In addition to firmly establishing Hitchock’s reputation as the most popular director of the era, Rear Window indicated a shift in Stewart’s filmography towards darker material. Stewart had become a star thanks to his performances in light-hearted projects like Destry Rides Again, You Can’t Take It With You, It’s a Wonderful Life, and The Philadelphia Story, but Rear Window indicated he was capable of playing darker roles. Stewart and Hitchcock would work together again on the 1958 masterpiece Vertigo, which also featured inventive filmmaking techniques that had an outstanding impact on the industry.

Rear Window is streaming on the Criterion Channel.

Watch on Criterion Channel