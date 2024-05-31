The Big Picture Alfred Hitchcock had an ongoing feud with producer David O. Selznick, with whom he produced his only Best Picture winner, Rebecca.

Hitchcock and Selznick clashed over the ending of Rebecca, leading to Hitchcock disowning Rebecca as a "Hitchcock picture."

Hitchcock based Lars Thorwald, the villain in Rear Window, on producer David O. Selznick.

Hollywood's master of suspense, Alfred Hitchcock earned his reputation as one of the greatest directors of all time thanks to his unrivaled storytelling, innovative techniques, and meticulous attention to detail. This same obsessive pursuit of perfection could also make him difficult to work with and overly controlling of his actors, as Tippi Hedren learned firsthand on the set of The Birds. While he may have been unforgiving toward his stars, Hitchcock's own experiences with a domineering collaborator provided inspiration for a memorable villain in one of his greatest classics.

In Rear Window, Jimmy Stewart plays L. B. Jefferies, a globetrotting professional photographer confined to a wheelchair while recovering from a broken leg. He deals with his suddenly dull existence by spying on his neighbors through the rear window of his apartment and becoming engrossed in their lives. This bit of voyeuristic fun turns deadly when Jefferies suspects that the mysterious Lars Thorwald (Raymond Burr) murdered his wife. Observant viewers might notice a rather hilarious in-joke, as Hitchcock based the vicious Thorwald on legendary film producer David O. Selznick. The twisted tribute hints at one of the most contentious feuds in Hollywood history.

Rear Window A photographer in a wheelchair spies on his neighbors from his Greenwich Village courtyard apartment window, and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder, despite the skepticism of his fashion-model girlfriend. Release Date September 1, 1954 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , Grace Kelly , Wendell Corey , Thelma Ritter , Raymond Burr Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Thriller Writers John Michael Hayes , Cornell Woolrich Expand

When David O. Selznick Ruled Hollywood

Selznick grew up in the movie business, as his father was a pioneering producer in the early days of the American film industry. Selznick started out as a story editor and associate producer for his father at MGM before blazing his own trail at Paramount and then at RKO, where he was the vice president of production. In 1933, he returned to MGM and produced classics such as Dinner at Eight (1933), Anna Karenina (1935), and A Tale of Two Cities (1935).

In 1935, Selznick, who was just in his early thirties at the time, started his own film studio, Selznick International Pictures. He enjoyed immediate success with The Garden of Allah (1936), The Prisoner of Zenda (1937), and A Star Is Born (1937). Then, in 1939, he changed Hollywood forever with Gone with the Wind, which won eight Oscars and made him the most powerful man in Hollywood. At the height of his fame and professional success, Selznick made another brilliant move, bringing acclaimed British film director Alfred Hitchcock to Hollywood.

Alfred Hitchcock Didn't Believe 'Rebecca' Was a "Hitchcock Picture"

Image via MGM

The dream partnership between America's premier producer and England's best director commenced with Rebecca (1940), a gothic psychological thriller starring Joan Fontaine as the young second wife of Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier), a widower with a dark secret. The film was an enormous success and won the Academy Award for Best Picture, the first and only Best Picture honor in Hitchcock's storied career. However, despite the shared success, Hitchcock and Selznick clashed at every turn.

The problems between Hitchcock and Selznick were rooted in the hierarchy of the Hollywood studio system of the 1930s and 40s. Selznick believed that producers controlled the movie-making process and that directors were merely interchangeable cogs in the machine. Of course, Hitchcock contended that true creative power should rest with directors. Selznick was also loud, brash, and aggressive, a stark contrast to Hitchcock's reserved, methodical style. These philosophical differences made Rebecca a miserable experience for Hitchcock, and he had to fight Selznick on every creative decision, including the film's ending.

The final scene in Rebecca features Mrs. Danvers (Judith Anderson), an unhinged housekeeper with an obsessive loyalty to de Winter's first wife, Rebecca, setting fire to the family estate. For the film's closing shot, Selznick wanted the smoke from the blaze to spiral into the sky and form a giant "R" in tribute to the departed Rebecca. Hitchcock found the idea appallingly awful and fought instead for a much subtler "R" on a burning pillow. Hitchcock won that battle, but the war continued.

Alfred Hitchcock and David O. Selznick's Feud Continued After 'Rebecca'

Image via United Artists

In 1944, Selznick became embroiled in a public spat with director Billy Wilder, who had run a playful advertisement for Double Indemnity that poked fun at the studio mogul. Selznick was furious. So, naturally, Hitchcock took the opportunity to further antagonize his meddlesome producer, purchasing his own advertisements in support of Wilder.

Despite the strained relationship, Hitchcock still had films remaining on his contract with Selznick. The duo reunited for Spellbound (1945), another psychological thriller, this time starring Gregory Peck as an amnesiac and possible murderer seeking help from psychoanalyst Ingrid Bergman. Selznick once again proved problematic, insisting that his personal therapist serve as the film's technical advisor. Hitchcock got even by hiring Salvador Dali to design a dream sequence, which caused Selznick plenty of headaches. Even though Spellbound was another smashing success and earned six Oscar nominations, Hitchcock was eager to fulfill his contractual obligations and escape Selznick's oppressive control. Their final picture together was the underwhelming courtroom drama The Paradine Case (1947), a box office disappointment that thankfully brought Hitchcock's seven years under Selznick to an end.

Alfred Hitchcock Based 'Rear Window's Lars Thorwald on David O. Selznick

Once free from Selznick, Hitchcock's career reached new heights. His first post-Selznick film was the highly experimental Rope, which featured just one set and consisted of long, uninterrupted takes of up to ten minutes each. A seemingly endless stream of classics followed, including Strangers on a Train, To Catch a Thief, Vertigo, North by Northwest, and Psycho. Yet, despite the continued personal success, Hitchcock's resentment toward Selznick lingered.

When it came time to create the villainous Thorwald for Rear Window, Hitchcock took a parting shot at his combative colleague, transforming Raymond Burr into a dead ringer for Selznick. Hitchcock made sure that the Thorwald character had Selznick's curly gray hair and signature glasses. He even coached Burr on how to mimic Selznick's slightest mannerisms. Although the film is not about Selznick or his domineering control of directors, one look at the killer shows exactly what Hitchcock thought about his former collaborator.

For Selznick, any grief from his rocky relationship with Hitchcock paled in comparison to the pressures of trying to live up to Gone with the Wind. In 1948, he took a nine-year break from producing movies, preferring instead to develop projects for other producers and to shepherd the acting career of his second wife, Jennifer Jones. Selznick's final film was A Farewell to Arms (1957), a commercial and critical flop that ended any hopes of reclaiming his former glory. In a career that produced some of Hollywood's greatest films, providing inspiration for the killer in Rear Window certainly adds an interesting footnote to Selznick's monumental legacy.

