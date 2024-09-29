One could get dizzy trying to name every classic Alfred Hitchcock put out throughout his legendary career. Psycho, North by Northwest, Vertigo, Rear Window, and The Birds are just a few of the titles that come to mind. Some of his most iconic works saw the director collaborate with Hollywood legend Jimmy Stewart. Yet, oddly, one of Hitch’s most fondly remembered films, with Stewart in the leading role, is viewed as a failure by its director, and by many critics at the time. So, what made Rope such a polarizing entry in Hitchcock’s filmography at the time of its release, and why is it revered today as one of his finest works?

What Is 'Rope' About?

Image via Warner Brothers

Rope follows two young men, Brandon and Phillip (played by John Dall and Farley Granger, respectively), who murder a man and then stash his body in the same room they will be hosting a dinner party in mere moments later. Among the dinner party attendees is Rupert Cadell, played by Stewart, who slowly begins to grow suspicious and piece together what may have occurred just before the party’s start. In and around this murder are themes of intellectualism and how far some will go under the pretense of experiment and exercise (that is one of the prime motives behind the initial murder), but what makes Rope such an iconic Hitchcock film is its camerawork.

The film is shot in a way that is meant to give the impression it is all occurring in one continuous take, with the camera occasionally moving into the darkness of a person’s back to mask the unavoidable cuts. This is a brilliant way of not only showing off skill and ability with the camera but also heightening the suspense of the story. The classic Hitchcock “bomb under the table” premise is on full display in Rope, and keeping all the characters around the proverbial bomb of the murdered corpse in one extended take has the viewer constantly on the edge of their seat, as the threat of discovery feels more imminent without any cuts.

Why did Alfred Hitchcock Not Like 'Rope'?

Image via Warner Brothers

With Rope being such a technical achievement, it may come as a surprise that the film received very mixed reviews upon its release, and many of those reviews specifically pointed to the one-shot gimmick as the film’s undoing. The New York Times wrote that the film was a "rather thin exercise in suspense," and Variety complained that "The continuous action and the extremely mobile camera are technical features of which industry craftsmen will make much, but to the layman audience effect is of a distracting interest." Interestingly, one of Rope’s critics would be Alfred Hitchcock himself, who, as Roger Ebert recounts that Hitchcock called Rope an "experiment that didn’t work out'" and that the director "was happy to see it kept out of release for most of three decades." It seems that Rope, being released in 1948, might have been too ahead of its time with its innovative style, which is especially intriguing in that it may have been too forward-thinking even for the man who made it. Perhaps Hitchcock (possibly swayed by the reception the film got) could not appreciate the brilliance of his own technique that has been extensively praised in the decades since.

How Other Films Have Been Inspired by Rope

One great way of proving how effective a film’s use of a technique is is by taking stock of how many films since its release have been inspired by it. Rope was one of the first examples of this one-shot style, and since then it has become a recurring technique of some of the 21st century's most acclaimed films. Of course, long takes themselves are present in lots of films that don’t commit to the style for the entire runtime, with classic examples in Goodfellas and Children of Men. But it was films like Birdman and 1917 that fully committed to being one-take feature films and both went on to receive overwhelming acclaim (in large part for their camerawork) and win multiple Academy Awards. These films adapted how Rope used the style (to create suspense in a murder mystery thriller in which the audience knows where the body is and is waiting for the characters in the film to find out) and applied it to their own stories and themes (with Birdman using the style to take us through the whirlwind of show business and the unstable mind of Riggan Thomson, and 1917 using it to showcase the never-ending chaos of war). Shows like The Bear have also used the one-take technique to great effect, and it continues to be (when pulled off correctly) an incredibly effective way of drawing the audience into a film or show’s world.

Rope may not have been appreciated in its time, even by its own director, but the filmmaking methods it utilized not only made it a true Hitchcock classic but paved the way for lots of great art to follow.

Rope (1948) Release Date September 25, 1948 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast James Stewart , John Dall , Farley Granger , Dick Hogan , Edith Evanson , Cedric Hardwicke Runtime 80 Minutes

Rope is available to rent on Amazon.

Rent on Amazon