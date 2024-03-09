The Big Picture Hitchcock's 1936 film Sabotage shocked audiences with its controversial and violent ending.

The film's climax, involving a bomb detonating in public, left a bitter taste due to real-world parallels.

Hitchcock himself regretted the film's conclusion and changed his approach to violence in later works.

There has certainly never been an easy way to become a “movie star,” especially during Hollywood’s Golden Age, which saw many prospective stars vying for the attention of audiences. While breaking out to a mass audience took a combination of smart career decisions, inherent charisma, and blind luck, working with the great “Master of Suspense” himself, Alfred Hitchcock, was usually a pretty great way to get exposure. Actors like James Stewart, Janet Leigh, Sean Connery, Peter Lorre, and certainly Cary Grant benefitted from working with Hitchcock, even if they had to acknowledge that they would always be secondary to the filmmaker himself. Often looming larger within a film’s marketing campaign than any of his stars, Hitchcock’s name was reason enough for an audience to invest in a film, as they had come to expect a memorable ending that would leave them talking far after the credits rolled. However, Hitchcock felt that he crossed a line with the shockingly brutal ending of his 1936 film Sabotage.

What Is 'Sabotage' About?

Hitchcock would eventually become one of the most popular directors of all-time, an instantly recognizable name for even those who didn’t regularly consider themselves to be film fans. However, much of this reputation emerged after Hitchcock shifted his productions to the United States following the success of his Best Picture-winning masterpiece Rebecca in 1940. While his earlier work was no less brilliant, Hitchcock’s 1930s films were much leaner, streamlined, and nastier than some of his more famous projects. The era of films is fascinating to watch now, as it’s interesting to see how Hitchcock himself was developing the stylistic components he would utilize throughout his career. However, they also may shock viewers who have a more sanitized perception of what Hitchcock was willing to put on screen.

Although it was released in 1936, Hitchcock’s espionage thriller Sabotage feels like an ancestor to the best political thrillers of the 21st century. Set in London, where tensions resulting from the fragility of the world’s political conflicts rear their ugly head, the film follows the cinema owner Karl Verloc (Oscar Homolka), who appears to be developing plans to unleash a lethal bomb that could potentially damage the entire city. Concerned about what her husband’s secret activities are, Verloc’s wife (Sylvia Sidney) begins to investigate his secret contacts. She’s alarmed to find that Verloc has secretly been meeting with a group of European terrorists that are planning a surprise attack on the Piccadilly Circus tube station during the Lord Mayor's Show.

The tension ramps up in Sabotage when Scotland Yard dispatches the highly intelligent Detective Sergeant Ted Spencer (John Loder) to go undercover as a nearby worker, allowing him to observe what is going on in the cinema. Sabotage becomes a cat-and-mouse thriller, as Spencer must try to determine the source of Verloc’s attack without exposing his identity. The film succeeds as a conspiracy thriller because of the suspense surrounding Verloc himself; it’s unclear if his own personal ethics will prevent him from going through with the attack, or how he will react if confronted by Spencer and Scotland Yard. While it’s a much more small-scale thriller in comparison to Hitchcock’s later work, the stakes could not be any higher.

Why Was Hitchcock's 'Sabotage' Ending So Controversial?

Sabotage builds towards an intense finale, in which Spencer informs Mrs. Verloc about his investigations and tries to prevent her husband from unleashing the weapon during the Lord Mayor’s show profession. Unfortunately, their heroic actions are in vain, as Mrs. Verloc’s younger brother, Stevie (Desmond Tester), accidentally picks up a package containing the bomb. In one of the most shocking moments in Hitchcock’s entire filmography, Sabotage ends with a bomb detonating in public and killing several civilians. Both Stevie, a character that the audience had grown to empathize with, and a local dog are killed in the tragedy.

While the film itself is certainly an entertaining espionage thriller, the violent ending left audiences with a bitter taste in their mouths. The notion of a terrorist attack on a public procession felt a little too real, and the death of main characters used purely for shock value felt like it was done in poor taste. While the ending understandably drew backlash, no one was more critical of Sabotage than Hitchcock himself. In an interview with the equally brilliant French director Francois Truffaut, Hitchcock admitted that the sequence itself was “a grave error.”

While there are plenty of great movies ruined by bad endings, Hitchcock felt that he had violated the audience’s trust by including such a violent moment. Noting that killing a child on screen was “close to an abuse of cinematic power,” Hitchcock seemed to understand that simply producing a shocking ending was not in of itself satisfying. His subsequent films were much more playful in tone, featuring creative endings in which the heroes had to use their intelligence to solve problems. As dark as a film like Dial M For Murder got with its ending, it never sacrificed entertainment value for the sake of a disturbing moment.

'Sabotage' Changed Alfred Hitchcock’s Approach to Violence

While the film itself still garnered a mostly positive response during its initial window of release, the backlash to Sabotage forced Hitchcock to reconsider the way he approached violence on screen. His best work would often leave much of the graphic content up to the viewer’s imagination; Hitchcock’s 1958 masterpiece Vertigo deals with paranoia and trauma, but depicts its themes purely through visual trickery. It leaves the viewer to fill in any of the violence that the film seems to imply.

While it was seen as a controversial moment that pushed the boundaries of Hollywood censorship, the infamous shower murder scene in Hitchcock’s Psycho does not actually contain much violence. The sequence is edited with such precision as to suggest nudity and violence, but never explicitly shows any on screen. It’s notable that this more subdued approach has lingered in viewers’ minds far longer than the overtly explosive ending of Sabotage.

