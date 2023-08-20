The Big Picture Spellbound is a collaboration between master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock and surrealist Salvador Dalí, resulting in a truly imaginative psychological thriller.

The film centers around a young psychoanalyst who becomes infatuated with her new hospital director, only to uncover his dark secret and set off on a journey to unravel the truth.

While the dream sequence designed by Dalí was ultimately compromised and shortened, Spellbound remains a captivating and successful film, marking a turning point in Hitchcock's career as an acclaimed filmmaker.

It is a rare instance to see a master of his craft, so in tune with his instruments, working on a canvas to produce a piece of art. However, what's even more remarkable is when two maestros blend their virtuosity together to achieve greater artistic merit. Spellbound is one of those golden moments when the master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock collaborated with one of the leading proponents of surrealism, Salvador Dalí. The result was a magnificent, twisty psychological thriller centering on psychoanalysis, bedazzling audiences with an amalgamation of two distinct styles. Having stars such as Gregory Peck and Ingrid Bergman certainly helped, but it was the brushstrokes and camera style of Dalí and Hitchcock respectively that lifts this film into something truly imaginative.

What Is 'Spellbound' About?

Dr. Constance Petersen (Ingrid Bergman) is a young promising psychoanalyst at the Green Manors mental hospital. The usually stoic and aloof Petersen suddenly becomes smitten with Dr. Anthony Edwardes (Gregory Peck), the new hospital director replacing Dr. Murchison (Leo G. Carroll). However, Petersen notices that Edwardes enters into a trance whenever he sees straight lines on a white surface. When Edwardes falls ill due to one of these instances, Petersen compares his handwritten note to an autograph on one of his books. The two signatures are completely different, and Petersen confronts him. The impostor Edwardes mentions that he killed the doctor, and took his identity, which Petersen dismisses as mere reflections of a guilt complex. One night, he disappears and leaves a note to Petersen regarding his location. The infatuated doctor follows her patient, and after a series of escapes, they end up in the house of Dr. Alex Brulov — Constance's mentor and good friend.

One night, the impostor Edwardes wakes up with a razor in his hand and slowly makes his way to Brulov, but unbeknownst to him, the doctor knows he isn't who he says he is, and asks him to drink a glass of milk filled with bromides. Petersen begs him to consider treating him, to which Brulov hesitantly accepts. They discover a few breakthroughs through a spellbinding dream the impostor Edwardes had, and they concluded that the only way to resolve this case was to go to the venue of his dream, Gabriel Valley. They ski from a mountain, and the patient relives his memory. He is John Ballantyne and recalls that Edwardes' passing was an accident, but the police ruled it a murder after a bullet was seen in the victim's back. Ballantyne is locked up in prison, and Murchison comes back as the hospital director. It is eventually revealed that it was Murchison who killed Edwardes in front of Ballantyne. Due to the circumstances, Murchison chooses to die by suicide. Petersen and Ballantyne are reunited and continue their fabled love story.

How Sigmund Freud Inspired 'Spellbound'

According to moral psychologist and philosopher, Constantine Sandis, the idea for the production of Spellbound came from producer, David O. Selznick, who wanted to produce a film about psychoanalysis, based on his positive experience with it. This was in fashion with Hollywood's growing affinity with psychiatry, but the producer had more of a personal reason regarding this endeavor. Sandis further notes how Selznick was suffering from depression in the '40s and underwent psychoanalysis with his therapist, Mary Romm. Hitchcock accepted the idea after he decided to explore his interest in Sigmund Freud's writing, per the director's memoir author Patrick McGilligan. The source material was the novel The House of Dr. Edwardes by Francis Beeding, a pseudonym for writers John Palmer and Hilary A. Saunders. The book was about a troubled mind taking over an asylum, more melodramatic and quirky than straightforwardly psychoanalytic.

Hitchcock and fellow screenwriter Angus MacPhail made changes to the novel's narrative, adding both the Constance and Ballantyne love affair, including the recovery of his suppressed memories. Hitchcock then worked with Ben Hecht, the American screenwriter who was in touch with prominent psychoanalysts, visiting nearby mental institutions and sanatoriums. Romm was then included as a technical advisor on the film, and Spellbound was well on its way to production, despite numerous requests for script rewrites by the MPAA. Sandis further notes that this would be the first film in Hitchcock's so-called Freudian Trilogy, the other two being Psycho and Marnie.

Salvador Dalí and the Drama Behind That 'Spellbound' Dream Sequence

The picture is a brilliant expression of Hitchcock's signature oeuvre, but the dream sequence that Ballantyne experiences is where the magic of his partnership with Salvador Dalí shines — at least to some extent. Dalí's signature surrealistic flair becomes the main catalyst for Spellbound's third act and is exactly the reason why he wanted the artist for the job. Selznick, on the other hand, thought that it was mainly for publicity purposes. According to Hitchcock himself in his iconic published conversations with François Truffaut, he wanted Dalí's expertise in presenting the dreams in sharp and clear tones, even sharper than the film itself. The very foundation of this is Hitchcock's wish to subvert the traditional dream sequence, normally viewed under hazy visions. After all, Dalí already dabbled in film having written and starred in Luis Buñuel's avante-garde classic Un Chien Andalou, as well as co-writing L’Age d’Or.

As it turns out, there were some creative challenges along the way, including an inevitable clash between two controlling people in Selznick and Hitchcock. Originally, according to author Donald Spoto who wrote about Hitchcock's filmography, the sequence was about 20 minutes long, which Selznick found to be too long and complicated. Cuts were made after the producer's orders. While some production stills exist in the archives, the full scene is now unfortunately considered to be lost footage. Dalí's original thoughts also never came to fruition. Hitchcock notes in his conversation with Truffaut that Dalí wanted to have a statue crack like a shell, with ants crawling all over the figure underneath it, which would have been Dr. Constance Petersen.

The filmmaker lamented that it would have been impossible. Moreover, according to Elliot H. King's book Dali, Surrealism and Cinema, the surrealist also wanted to hang 15 grand pianos from the ceiling of a ballroom to replicate a nightmarish sensation. Studio interference, primarily by Selznick and his team, caused this vision to be replaced with miniature pianos and about 40 people of short stature, asking them to use forced perspective. Neither Hitchcock nor Dalí gave their approval on this decision, and the scene was not shot.

King further shares that Selznick himself was not very satisfied with how it was turning out, and laments that his frustrations continued to grow with every repeated viewing of the rough cut of the scene. He did not put any blame on Dalí but chalked it up to the efforts of Monogram, a studio known for producing B movies. He eventually asked William Cameron Menzies, an acclaimed production designer to salvage the film's most important part. However, the end product was a short experience of the surrealist's brushstrokes. Scenes were re-shot, and the entire affair merely clocked in two minutes of fantastical imagery, all of which were only based on the artist's designs. There was very little left of what Dalí and Hitchcock had brought to the table. While it was Hitchcockian and Dali-esque in spirit, it was virtually bereft of any tangible effort from the acclaimed pair.

Alfred Hitchcock's Indifference Toward 'Spellbound'

The release of Spellbound was a massive success, grossing over $6 million in profits, together with rave reviews from critics. Alfred Hitchcock however, does not share the same sentiments. He calls his work "just another manhunt story wrapped up in pseudo-psychoanalysis," and seems to disapprove of its over-complicated developments resulting in confusing explanations during his François Truffaut conversation. Perhaps these words were borne from the frustration of having his work be scrutinized and tinkered with, especially since he was a filmmaker who had his own vision.

Hitchcock and David Selznick went on to make one more picture together with The Paradine Case, after which the two would part ways. Selznick's days as a producer were slowly coming to a decline, while Hitchcock was yet to experience the extreme heights he would eventually conquer. In retrospect, Spellbound remains a captivating Hitchcock film, despite the troubles that it experienced. One can view this film as a stepping stone for the filmmaker, the beginning of his most acclaimed years as an artist, bringing an influence that would reverberate in the medium of cinema.