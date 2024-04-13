Alfred Hitchcock was one of the most prolific filmmakers during Hollywood's Golden Age and became known for his suspenseful psychological thrillers, including Psycho, North by Northwest, and Rear Window. The Master of Suspense is also recognized for his original and exciting storytelling and working with countless icons of the silver screen, such as Grace Kelly and Cary Grant, but one can also note the director for his films' incredible sense of style and visual appeal.

With attention to details ranging from the atmosphere to costume design, Hitchcock never delivered a film that wasn't short of being stylish, and even with his black and white films like Notorious and Mr. & Mrs. Smith, he compensated for the lack of color with enticing set designs and characters adorned with high quality and impressive costuming choices. From the richly colored drama, The Man Who Knew Too Much to the glamorous crime thriller, To Catch a Thief, these are the 10 most stylish Alfred Hitchcock movies, ranked.

10 'The Man Who Knew Too Much' (1956)

Starring James Stewart, Doris Day, and Daniel Gélin

Jimmy Stewart and Doris Day star in the remake of Hitchcock's 1934 film, The Man Who Knew Too Much, as a married couple, Dr. Benjamin and Jo McKenna, who are vacationing in Morocco with their young son. When they happen to be in the wrong place and at the wrong time and witness a murder in the marketplace, their son is kidnapped and, without any help from the police, the couple must work together to find their son.

The Man Who Knew Too Much is noted for its international setting of Morocco and London, England, with rows of quaint brownstones and the French countryside serving as a stunning, lush backdrop. On top of the natural scenery and notable architecture, Day appears in a versatile wardrobe ranging from vibrant colors that pop against the neutral backgrounds as well as more modest attire which is topped off with rich but subtle makeup. Add in Stewart's series of fine, dapper suits to the mix, and The Man Who Knew Too Much comes out as an exceptionally stylish Hitchcock film.

9 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' (1941)

Starring Robert Montgomery, Carole Lombard, and Jack Carson

In Hitchcock's one and only comedy, Robert Montgomery and Carole Lombard play a screwball of a married couple, David and Ann Smith, who, after experiencing one of their worst fights, learn that technically they aren't legally married. Still upset with David, Ann moves on with her life and begins dating one of David's friends, but despite her actions and insistence, David knows that she still loves him just as much as he loves her.

The film contrasts the Smiths' elegant lifestyle with their humble beginnings, specifically the scene where they go to a restaurant where they used to go when they were dating. While the drastic differences between their Upper East Side appearance and the rundown establishment make them stick out like a sore thumb, it also sets the tone for top-notch comedy without sacrificing the film's sense of style. Even though Mr. & Mrs. Smith is in black and white, color isn't the only way to create a stylish film, and, between Lombard's and the overall cast's impeccable style and the distinguished ambiance of New York City, this film earns a rightful spot on this list.

8 'The Birds' (1963)

Starring Tippi Hedren, Rod Taylor, and Jessica Tandy

Tippi Hedren takes on the role of San Francisco socialite, Melanie Daniels, who, after meeting a charming man, Mitch Brenner (Rod Taylor), decides to personally deliver his little sister's birthday present to their home in Bodega Bay. Once she arrives, the town begins to experience a string of brutal attacks by various flocks of birds and, with no explanation for their unusual behavior and several residents dead, locals are stricken with the fear of uncertainty.

In Hitchcock's classic horror film, The Birds, Hedren's character is essentially a fish out of water in Bodega Bay, and her sense of high fashion paired with her prim and proper appearance emphasizes this as well as the major significance of her arrival. Hedren's costume choices are visually alluring and, many times, compliment the green and blue hues of the beachside town as well as the eloquent interior of the Brenner family home. With the stunning, but simplistic scenery and Hedren's top-notch style, The Birds is effortlessly one of Hitchcock's most stylish films.

7 'Rebecca' (1940)

Starring Joan Fontaine, Laurence Olivier, and George Sanders

When a young woman (Joan Fontaine) meets a wealthy widower, Maxim de Winter (Laurence Olivier), the two fall head over heels for each other and quickly marry. After tying the knot, they return to his home known as Mandalay in southwestern England, where she learns about de Winter's first wife, Rebecca, who drowned at sea several years ago. As the second Mrs. de Winter tries relentlessly to fill Rebecca's shoes, she learns that there's much more to the first Mrs. de Winter than she initially thought.

Hitchcock's adaptation of Daphne du Mauier's 1938 novel, Rebecca, is riddled with the style of high-class society and extraordinary backgrounds, ranging from Monte Carlo to the magnificent house of Mandalay. With its high ceilings, plush decor, and endless, long hallways, Mandalay itself is a spectacle of style to behold, appearing as a grand structure atop a high cliff off the Atlantic shore. On top of a fascinating but chilling setting, Fontaine and Olivier are always dressed to the nines without a single hair out of place, which adds to the film's exquisite style and classic motif that transports audiences to another place and time.

6 'Stage Fright' (1950)

Starring Marlene Dietrich, Jane Wyman, and Michael Wilding

When the police suspect an actor, Jonathan Cooper (Richard Todd) is responsible for a recent murder, he pleads that he's innocent and points the finger at his lover and famous actress, Charlotte Inwood (Marlene Dietrich). In an effort to lie low, Cooper hides at the home of his ex-girlfriend, Eve (Jane Wyman), who decides to play detective, but as she gets closer to the identity of the killer, she begins to realize that everyone has a role in this murderous play.

No place is more stylish than the theater and in Hitchcock's murder mystery, Stage Fright, the film takes full advantage of this marvelous setting. From Dietrich's dramatically beautiful gowns and immaculate accessories, it's obvious that she is the visual focal point, but Wyman brings her own style to the film with her natural dark features and simple but elegant attire, which adds maturity to her overall appearance. On top of the cast's near-perfect style, the theater's superior architecture and the ever-changing set designs and stage costumes solidify Stage Fright as a unique and stylish Hitchcock film.

5 'Notorious' (1946)

Starring Cary Grant, Ingrid Bergman, and Claude Rains

Set at the end of World War II, frequent Hitchcock collaborator, Cary Grant, teams up with Ingrid Bergman in the classic spy thriller, Notorious. T.R. Devlin, played by Grant, is a U.S. agent who recruits Bergman's character, the daughter of a convicted war criminal, Alicia, to go undercover and win the favor of a former Nazi, Alexander Sebastian (Claude Rains), who managed to escape to Brazil. As Alicia begins to grow closer to Sebastian, he eventually becomes wise to her true identity and intentions, forcing Devlin to choose between continuing the mission or pulling Alicia out before it's too late.

Notorious features elegant soirées and several well-to-do events, allowing the overall cast to appear in some of the finest fashion, notably Bergman, who is visually captivating in her selection of apparel. With the vivacious setting of Brazil, almost every scene is riddled with extravagant historical structures, rare landscapes, and dazzling decor which heightens the mesmerizing world of high-class notoriety. The cast's exquisite collection of threads and the affluent overseas setting qualifies Notorious as an all-around stylish Hitchcock film.

4 'Dial M for Murder' (1954)

Starring Ray Milland, Grace Kelly, and John Williams