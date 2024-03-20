The Big Picture Alfred Hitchcock didn't like the ending of his 1941 film Suspicion, which some critics claimed was too abrupt and unsatisfying.

Hitchcock wanted Suspicion to end with Johnnie poisoning Lina with a glass of milk, which would be more faithful to the ending of the novel on which the movie was based.

RKO Pictures didn't want Cary Grant to be a villain in Suspicion because it ruined his affable, rom-com image.

Alfred Hitchcock has a long body of work showcasing his legendary career as the Master of Suspense. Undoubtedly, Hitchcock knew how to brilliantly manipulate audiences with innovative camera angles, editing, and lighting. Yet, one of his more fan-favorite pictures, the romantic thriller Suspicion, features an ending the mastermind himself did not favor.

Suspicion is based on a 1932 novel by Francis Iles titled Before the Fact. Hitchcock's adaptation stars Hollywood's definitive leading man, Cary Grant, and the Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine. Pairing these two actors together seemed like a one-way ticket to being another masterpiece for Hitchcock, especially with the film closely sticking to the gripping, original story. However, one major detail strays away from the book, and that comes at the film's conclusion. The last few minutes of Suspicion were far too abrupt for some critics, bringing about a weak stigma against the picture for taking the easy way out. Most surprisingly, the Master of Suspense agreed with the critiques this time as he never got to screen what he initially envisioned for the psychological thriller.

What Is Alfred Hitchcock's 'Suspicion' About?

Suspicion is a simple story when it's broken down. The film follows Cary Grant's Johnnie Aysgarth, who is nothing but an easy-on-the-eyes cad, when he meets the timid heiress Lina McLaidlaw (Joan Fontaine). Johnnie is handsome and full of wit, and the temptation of cashing in is all he wants. At first, Lina is distrustful of Johnnie's forwardness, but she gives into her boiling feelings and ends up marrying him rather quickly. The two then embark on an early honeymoon, ending up in a luxurious house Lina presumes to be bought with Johnnie's money.

Lina is thrown for a loop when Johnnie reveals he has no income, no job, and a hefty debt from borrowed money. For some odd reason, Lina sympathizes with his story and, in doing so, persuades him to get a job with his cousin, estate agent Captain Melbeck (Leo G. Carroll). As their marriage goes through ups and downs and Johnnie's playboy habits bubble to the surface, Lina meets her husband's close friend Beaky (Nigel Bruce), who entertains her with the idea that Johnnie is a good liar. Lina starts to pick up on Johnnie's little lies, and she soon discovers he was fired from his cousin's job when he was caught embezzling from Melbeck.

One day, Lina's father suddenly passes away, leaving her with nothing but his portrait. Hungry for money, Johnnie convinces Beaky to join him in starting a risky business plan, which leads them on a trip to Paris. Lina then hears the news of Beaky's death in Paris, spooking her into paranoia. She has even more reason to speculate Johnnie is out to murder her for insurance money. One night, Johnnie brings Lina a questionable glass of milk, insisting it will make her feel better. Lina is too afraid to drink it, and she tells her husband she will visit her mother for a much-needed break.

Johnnie ends up driving Lina to her mother's house. On the way, Lina's fear is too great as Johnnie speeds down the hazardous cliff roads. Unexpectedly, her passenger door swings open, Johnnie reaches for her — his eyes bugged like a madman — and Lina judges his intent as murderous. He stops the car, just in time for her to run away screaming. Johnnie smoothly persuades Lina he wasn't going to kill her. He confesses he was in Liverpool at the time of Beaky's death and was attempting to get money from her insurance to pay back Melbeck. Foolishly, Lina gives in to his story, apologizing for her mistake, and coaxes Johnnie to return home. Hitchcock's Suspicion hastily ends with the couple riding off together as Johnnie creepily wraps his arm around Lina's shoulder.

Hitchcock Wanted the Ending of 'Suspicion' To Be Much Darker

From the first scene of Suspicion, the audience is given a major context clue to Johnnie's intentions for Lina. Met with a black screen, Cary Grant's voice-over starts by saying, "Oh, I beg your pardon. Is that your leg?" he asks. "I had no idea we were going into a tunnel." Hitchcock uses this scene as a symbol of Lina being blindsided by her husband's constant scamming throughout the entire film. Lina travels through a dark tunnel of truthful delusions she cannot tell from right or wrong. The story's blunt conclusion justifies just how dense of a character she turns out to be. The finale influences its audience to believe Johnnie's confessions; however, the last scene is cut so short and ambiguous that it leaves lingering questions for such a big build-up.

Interviewed by one of the founders of the French New Wave, François Truffaut, Alfred Hitchcock admits his original ending for Suspicion was much darker than the vague outcome. In the novel, Johnnie's murderous target is more obvious than in the film's version. Lina is also more conscious that her husband is, indeed, a murderer. The story finishes with Johnnie giving a pregnant Lina a poisoned glass of milk. She does end up drinking the milk and perishes. Hitchcock tells Truffaut he wanted to end the movie similarly, having Johnnie give Lina the poisoned milk — but with a twist!

As per an article in the Los Angeles Times, the Master of Suspense wanted to show Lina writing a note to her mother that said: "Dear mother, I’m desperately in love with him, but I don’t want to live because he’s a killer. Though I’d rather die, I think Society should be protected from him." Lina would then ask Johnnie to mail the letter before she drinks the milk and dies. The last scene would have shown Johnnie mailing Lina's letter in the mailbox as he "whistles cheerfully," Hitchcock tells Truffaut. This satisfying ending could have done wonders for the picture. Hitchcock should have been able to film this scene, since Johnnie's real objective becomes apparent to the audience, but Cary Grant's reputation was the primary issue.

Cary Grant Wasn't Allowed To Be a Villain in 'Suspicion'

According to Hitchcock in the interview, RKO Pictures didn't want Cary Grant to be presented as villainous. Grant had previously starred in several screwball comedies, such as Sylvia Scarlett (1935), The Philadelphia Story (1940), and His Girl Friday (1940). The actor's status was prominently portrayed as a handsome, debonair gentleman. He was rarely booking gigs as a killer. Knowing this, it makes sense Hitchcock was discouraged to film the sinister ending he wanted for Suspicion because it went against how Cary Grant's image was pictured within his career. Per Los Angeles Times, RKO cut scenes that made Cary Grant look evil, shorting the film's run time.

Another reason the psychological thriller ends without showing Lina's death wraps around the time the movie was made. Suspicion was released during the Hays Code days — the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America (MPPDA) mandated rules prohibiting the use of portraying violence, racial slurs, or sexual intimacy in any shape or form. Hitchcock had to adhere to these codes, but he creatively found ways to push the limits, like in his ambitious film Psycho. If the Hays Code was not in action during the '40s, and Cary Grant was allowed to be perceived as a villain, Hitchcock might’ve gotten the chance to film the savage ending he truly wished to give his audiences. With Johnnie mailing the letter, he would have doomed himself for good, allowing Lina to seize the day even after her death.

