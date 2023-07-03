Did you know that the director responsible for some of the scariest movies known to humankind owned the cutest pets in existence? It's true. When he wasn't terrifying audiences in record-breaking droves, Alfred Hitchcock, the keen mind behind classics like Psycho, Rear Window, North by Northwest, and The Birds, served as the human companion to four adorable dogs. Hitchcock encountered this rare breed as early as 1935 and stayed devotedly loyal to them until his death. His pups reveled in the glamorous movie star treatment as much as any famous actor. He even "cast" them in one of his most famous films for one of his own famous cameos.

What Dog Breed Did Alfred Hitchcock Love?

Alfred Hitchcock's dog breed of choice was Sealyham Terriers. These tiny balls of white fluff hail from Wales, where they were bred as working dogs that could ward off small unwanted pests. They take their name from their breeder, Captain John Edwardes, who lived on the Sealy Ham estate. Despite their intended purpose, the dogs' natural friendliness and engaging personalities ensured they swiftly caught on as pets. The British monarchy and the Hollywood elite especially loved them, with the likes of Cary Grant and Humphrey Bogart also owning the friendly, energetic, happy-go-lucky dogs. Every dog breed is a "good dog," but there's something special about the inquisitive, roguish nature of terriers. It certainly didn't hinder the Sealyhams' popularity as they boasted the color of a West Highland White terrier with the scruffy face of a Schnauzer. The American Kennel Club ranks the breed as having the highest level of affection, complete with the classification of "lovey-dovey."

Hitchcock reportedly fell head over heels for the breed after actress Madeleine Carroll, the leading lady of his 1935 thriller The 39 Steps, brought her Sealyham onto the set. From there, it was history. Hitchcock owned four Sealyhams during his life and bestowed upon them the following names (in order of procurement): Mr. Jenkins, Geoffrey, Sarah, and Stanley. The director went as far as to gift a Sealyham puppy to actress Tallulah Bankhead when filming wrapped on their 1944 movie Lifeboat.

The man who invented what we now call "Hitchcockian" filmmaking tended to his furry children with smitten devotion. Pictures over the years depict the director with his dogs in various poses, like Hitchcock reading the paper with one dog sitting behind his shoulder with its ear cocked, or another lounging behind a "beware of humans" sign. It might be said that Hitchcock shows more affection posing with his pets than he did with most humans of his acquaintance. According to film producer Hilton A. Green in the 2000 documentary All About the Birds, “Those dogs ate better than most people in the world.” But why stop there? With the power of Hollywood at his disposal, Hitchcock immortalized two of his four pups into movie icons.

Hitchcock’s Dogs Had Cameos ‘The Birds'

Following an ominous title sequence, Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 epic The Birds opens on a bustling San Francisco street. Tippi Hedren's Melanie Daniels makes her way to a pet store and briefly pauses outside to look at a surprisingly large group of cawing birds. As Melanie turns away from the moment of foreshadowing and enters the shop, Hitchcock exits. The two pass each other in the doorway. Hitchcock contentedly follows behind two leashed Sealyhams — Geoffrey and Stanley — as the cuties happily trot their tail-wagging way down the street. One even tips its head to look at Hedren as she passes.

Animals have a notorious reputation for causing trouble on movie sets. However, Hilton A. Green had nothing but praise for The Birds' two guest stars. "They were wonderful!" he enthused in the All About 'the Birds' documentary. "He would bring them to work. They would be in [Hitchcock's] office, and he loved them dearly." Sadly, there are very few Sealyhams left in the world. The United Kingdom Royal Kennel Club classifies Sealyhams as a Vulnerable Native Breed. Those that remain are well cared for, with some dog lovers devoted to preserving and increasing the Sealyham population. By including them in his cameo, Alfred Hitchcock slyly ensured that his beloved pups couldn't possibly be forgotten. Who wouldn’t do the same?