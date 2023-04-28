Decades before Psycho mortified theater audiences with its audacious plot twists, venerated director Alfred Hitchcock self-referentially dubbed his 1927 silent film The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog as "the first true Hitchcock movie." Based on author Marie Belloc Lowndes' novel of the same name about a Jack the Ripper-inspired serial killer, it's easy to see why. Made in his native Britain, The Lodger is the Master of Suspense's third feature-length film, resting neatly at the beginning of his expansive oeuvre and marking the first time all the motifs synonymous with his name alchemized into a single product. The film's tightrope-delicate dance between barbed wire tension, daringly brazen social nuance, and a darkly subversive mystery fuse together to aptly foreshadow Hitchcock's entire career.

Alfred Hitchcock in His Silent Film Era

As a silent film, The Lodger allows Alfred Hitchcock to run wild with the mechanics of what he defined as "pure cinema," aka, everything captured by a film camera. Hitchcock was a man who prioritized visual creation and its execution thereof, and a silent film automatically forces a viewer to figure out a scene based on context and implications. There are interstitial dialogue screens, of course, but cues from the cinematography, editing, and an actor's facial expressions and body language become an equation. The Lodger inches a step further out by providing very few dialogue breaks, essentially demanding that its audience exists in a constant state of discomfited uncertainty. (One can imagine Hitchcock chuckling in delighted abandon.)

It's fitting that leading German Expressionism directors like Robert Wiene (The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari) and F.W. Murnau (Nosferatu) inspired The Lodger's aesthetic. German Expressionism was a European art movement that utilized highly stylized framing and stark, symbolic lighting to create a mood. It's the look that defined the days of classic black-and-white film noir, and The Lodger positively drips with the same brooding atmosphere and intense psychological trickery. Characters who might be in peril walk straight into darkness, while characters who may pose a lethal threat are half-silhouetted by the kinds of melodramatic shadows one would never see in real life.

Alfred Hitchcock Is Already a Master of Suspense With ‘The Lodger’

The Lodger's plot follows a small group of players as they navigate the fallout of an active serial killer. A man calling himself "the Avenger" has killed seven blonde women to date, putting heroine Daisy (June Tripp), the picture-perfect definition of a 1920s flapper with her curly blonde bob, at immediate risk. Daisy works as a model and lives with her parents (Marie Ault and Arthur Chesney), while her boyfriend Joe Chandler (Malcolm Keen) is the lead detective on the Avenger case. Psychological (and psychosexual) complications ensue when the Buntings rent out their spare room to Jonathan Drew (Ivor Novello), a reserved and awkward young man whose odd nature and late-night departures from the house lead the Bunting parents to suspect him of the Avenger's crimes. Daisy, meanwhile, falls for the brooding Jonathan, an interest he ardently reciprocates.

Since the film opens with a woman's screaming face right before authorities discover her dead body, Hitchcock wastes no time setting the tension to boil like water in a pot. His famous differentiation between surprise and suspense (surprise = a bomb explodes out of nowhere; suspense = the audience knows a bomb is ticking down, but the characters don't) takes center stage when an eyewitness to the murder describes a tall man leaving the scene of the crime with his face half-concealed. Therefore, when Mrs. Bunting opens her front door to a knock from a tall man with a scarf covering his mouth (Jonathan), it's dramatic irony in its purest "uh-oh" form. Jonathan enters the Bunting house agonizingly slowly, and Hitchcock lets these shots hold past the point of uncomfortable into disconcerting. It's a tried and true "Hitchcockian" technique he repeats throughout The Lodger whenever he needs to stoke the embers of fear: when the Buntings hear Jonathan pacing back and forth upstairs hard enough to shake the light fixture above their heads, for example, they stare up with their own prolonged intensity.

In arguably the film's best sequence, Jonathan accidentally wakes a sleeping Mrs. Bunting as he leaves the house during the night. She sits up in bed, listening with the acute awareness of a mouse cornered by a hawk, and Hitchcock ensures every step of Jonathan's measured, menacing exit makes it onto the screen: opening his room door, standing on the landing, walking the length of the staircase, closing the front door. Mrs. Bunting creeps downstairs to investigate his room with similar slowness, and the camera travels with her, highlighting her pale hands as they grip the railing in the dark.

Holding on certain shots instead of cutting isn't unusual for the silent era, but the technique is a match made in heaven with Hitchcock's developing sensibilities. According to lead actress June Tripp, the director's notoriously meticulous nature was already in play by 1927. For a scene where her character ascends that narratively important and oft-revisited staircase, she said, "By the time Hitch was satisfied with the expression of fear on my face and the atmosphere established by lights and shadows, I must have made the trek 20 times." The audience knows there's a bomb somewhere, and the master has ensured the clock is mercilessly ticking down.

How ‘The Lodger’ Foreshadows Alfred Hitchcock’s Career

As a crime thriller with a headily romantic hook, The Lodger dips its toes into genres and themes the director perfected through repetition. Hitchcock would revisit a panoply of mystery, noir, and spy capers, with The Man Who Knew Too Much, The Lady Vanishes, Rope, Strangers on a Train, and Notorious as a standout handful. An innocent man beset upon by threatening or corrupt authority also reoccurs in North By Northwest, The 39 Steps, and The Wrong Man.

At its bloody but love-struck heart, however, The Lodger operates as a prime example of Hitchcock's fascination with blurring the lines between sexuality and murder. Daisy, in essence, chooses a reclusive bad boy over an upstanding police officer (a profession that terrified Hitchcock), and to that end, Hitchcock milks Ivor Novello's matinee idol looks for all their worth. The actor's features carry a brooding softness that Hitchcock weaponizes through longing stares and a lengthy build-up to a first kiss indicative of how he'd sneak sexual content around the Hays Code later in his career. Hitchcock continued to play against expectations with Hollywood heartthrobs in Suspicion, Spellbound, and Rebecca, too: are Cary Grant, Gregory Peck, and Laurence Olivier all murderers, or just moody Byronic heroes?

Then there's Notorious and Sabotage, where Ingrid Bergman and Sylvia Sidney's heroines, respectively, are married to enemies of the state; Dial M for Murder, where a husband does try to kill his wife; and even the inappropriately fierce pull between Joseph Cotton and Teresa Wright as a serial killer and his adoring niece in Shadow of a Doubt. Jonathan turns out to be just an awkward renter, unlike Psycho's murderous motel owner Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), who epitomizes the dichotomy between an unassuming exterior and a violent interior. And Hitchcock's blondes are worldly, sharp-edged, independent, and almost always survive — except, of course, in the cinema-altering case of poor Marion Crane (Janet Leigh). Nevertheless, Hitchcock seemed to revel in placing glamorous women in seductive peril.

The other similarities between The Lodger and Hitchcock's other works, (Psycho especially), just keep going. There's an evocative title sequence and heart-pumping string music; some of the voyeurism the director would ruthlessly pursue in Rear Window and Psycho; and highlighting physical vulnerability through routine actions, like a woman taking a bath. He even began his legendary cameos! Critics hailed The Lodger as a masterpiece at the time of its release and current opinion has only cemented its status as Hitchcock's first step as an actualized director. The Lodger might have been his third film out of dozens, but his stylistic habits and career methodology were already well in hand.