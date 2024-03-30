The Big Picture Alfred Hitchcock planned The Short Night as a return to his espionage genre expertise, but the director's declining health led to its cancellation.

Hitchcock was eying well-known actors for the ambitious spy thriller, from Clint Eastwood to Sean Connery.

The completion of the script left a void as no other filmmaker was willing to take on Hitchcock's final film project.

In addition to being one of the most influential filmmakers of all-time, the great Alfred Hitchcock was also one of the most industrious. After starting his filmography with a series of low-budget British films in the 1920s, Hitchcock launched an impressive career that spanned over six decades. Within this epic period of time, Hitchcock managed to invent and revitalize countless genres; Rebecca became the definitive gothic romance, Rear Window set the standard for voyeuristic thrillers, North by Northwest invented the modern action movie, Vertigo created an iconic camera shot, and Psycho essentially created the slasher genre at it exists today. Although it’s safe to say that he would have continued pushing boundaries had his career continued any longer, Hitchcock’s death prevented him from making the ambitious spy thriller The Short Night.

What Would Alfred Hitchcock's 'The Short Night' Have Been About?

While he is responsible for some of the greatest films of all-time, Hitchcock’s career was met with a period of creative disenfranchisement in the early 1970s. Although the success of Psycho and The Birds had revitalized his popularity in the previous decade, the critical and commercial failures of Topaz and Torn Curtain suggests that he had lost his touch. Although 1972’s Frenzy and 1976’s Family Plot served as somewhat of a return to form, Hitchcock was in need of a comeback film that would ensure his popularity among viewers. Due to the rise of younger filmmakers within the “New Hollywood” movement, Hitchcock risked being perceived as an antiquated member of the industry’s establishment.

Although the New Hollywood era drew influence from international cinema in a manner that was unprecedented in film history, Hitchcock wanted to make a new thriller that would take a more “back to basics” approach. First announced in the late 1960s around the time of Topaz's production, Hitchcock’s new film The Short Night was pitched as a romantic espionage thriller shot in Finland. Given that Hitchcock had proven his expertise in the genre with classic films like Notorious and Foreign Correspondent, returning to make another spy film seemed like a safe bet. The escalating tension between the United States and the Soviet Union in the Cold War ensured that espionage-laden conspiracy thrillers were more relevant and popular than ever.

The Short Night was based on the novel of the same name by author Ronald Kirkbride, whose work also inspired the 1962 Preston Sturges film A Girl Named Tamiko. Although it never made it past a pre-production phase, The Short Night’s script was completed by some of Hitchcock’s previous collaborators. Screenwriters James Costigan and Ernest Lehman both wrote drafts before the playwright David Freeman completed a version that was met with Hitchcock’s approval. The story centered on the CIA double agent Gavin Brand, who escapes from a London prison to become a fugitive. The American civilian Joe Bailey, whose brother was killed by Brand, is recruited by the CIA to breach contact with Brand’s family in order to find and eliminate him.

'The Short Night' Had an Ambitious Cast in Mind

Based on the story details revealed, The Short Night was set to be a much darker film for Hitchcock. While he often dealt with morally dubious characters, a story centered on the ethics of spycraft and involvement of innocent civilians was certainly a more novel take on the genre. Universal Pictures was enthusiastic about producing The Short Night, as the opportunity to work with one of the industry’s greatest directors was simply too good to pass up. Considering how many plot twists the film contained, it’s likely that Universal Pictures could have developed a strong marketing campaign centered around the film’s mysteries.

Although his name itself was a selling point for the film, Hitchcock considered many popular movie stars for a role in The Short Night. Although Clint Eastwood turned down what was likely a role in The Short Night due to his concerns about the script, Hitchcock considered both Sean Connery and Steve McQueen for the role of Bailey. Walter Matthau, who appeared in an episode of his anthology series Alfred Hitchcock Presents, was considered for the role of Brand. Catherine Deneuve, the French star of classics like Repulsion and The Young Girls of Rochefort, was also in the mix to play Brand’s wife, Carla.

Why Was 'The Short Night' Canceled?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Despite the extensive work done to map out the film’s shooting locations in Finland, production on The Short Night stalled due to Hitchcock’s declining health. Hitchcock’s wife and longtime collaborator, Alma Reville, suffered a stroke that forced the director to temporarily take a break from production; Hitchcock’s own battle with kidney failure caused the film to slip into development hell in the late 1970s. After declaring that he was no longer equipped to begin work on what would be an ambitious shoot, Hitchcock decided to permanently leave his office at Universal Studios. The studio subsequently canceled the film in 1979, much to the disappointment of film fans everywhere.

Although the script was completed, there was likely an inherent hesitation from other filmmakers about working on The Short Night. The script had been written with Hitchcock in mind to direct, and played upon his aptitude for creating memorable moments of suspense and using cutting edge camera technology. Although the basis for a great film was in the script, picking up a project intended to be Hitchcock’s final film undeniably put a lot of pressure on any filmmaker interested in acquiring the rights and completing The Short Night.

Although occasionally films once thought impossible can escape from development hell, Hitchcock had no inherent collaborator that could pick up work on The Short Night. While Steven Spielberg had managed to rescue Stanley Kubrick’s science fiction film A.I. Artificial Intelligence after the elder filmmaker’s death, it was after the two had already conferred extensively about plans for the project. Although the script for The Short Night is certainly a worthwhile read for any fan of Hitchcock’s, it’s likely a film that will remain a “what if?” scenario for all-time.

