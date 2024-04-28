The Big Picture Ali offers a unique take on Muhammad Ali's life, focusing on his political activism and personal struggles, not just his boxing career.

The dynamic opening sequence of Ali sets the stage, showcasing Muhammad Ali's triumphs, his political connections, and his bold anti-war stance.

Michael Mann's innovative use of digital cinematography in Ali adds urgency and realism to the story, capturing the essence of Muhammad Ali's struggles personally and professionally.

The filmography of Michael Mann has given us many remarkably directed sequences. You could point to any number of sequences in Heat, whether it's Robert De Niro and Al Pacino's legendary sit down at the diner, the bank shootout, or the final pursuit at the airport. You might also think of the centerpiece of Thief, the diamond heist where James Caan burns through a safe while sparks fly every which way. But one of Mann's greatest achievements as a director came in 2001, with Ali.

The film stars Will Smith in one of his most prolific performances as famed boxer, Muhammad Ali, and charts the period of his life between Ali's first championship fight and the iconic "Rumble in the Jungle." Along with the major moments in his boxing career, the film showcases Ali's political activism and personal relationships. Smith's performance garnered an Academy Award nomination, and the film was acclaimed for its many grounded, realistic fight sequences. Through Mann's unique visual style, and a narrative unburdened by sports biopic clichés, Ali is a singular and powerful film that begins on a thrilling note.

'Ali's Opening Sequence Sets the Stage for A Thoughtful Look into Muhammad Ali's Political Life

Mann's 'Ali' avoided falling into the tropes that often plague biopics as it doesn't focus on Muhammad Ali's early life, or chart his rise in the ranks as a boxer. Instead, it begins with one of Ali's first public triumphs, his championship bout against Sonny Liston. The opening sequence is a magnificent montage of Sam Cooke (David Elliott) performing in a hazy club, Ali training for the fight, and Malcolm X (Mario Van Peebles) giving a speech in support of the Nation of Islam. Cutting between these events swiftly establishes all the historical context needed to know where this movie's interests lie. It's not simply a sports biopic, but a look into Ali's internal struggles that intersect with his professional achievements. Cooke's powerful performance of "Bring It On Home To Me" echoes as Ali races through the streets, lifts weights and builds to our first glimpse into Smith's performance with Ali's iconic "float like a butterfly" refrain. This culminates to a great evocation of the boxer's physique, mannerisms and unique vocal qualities. It stands as one of the most well-edited, and powerful sequences in Mann's iconic filmography.

This isn't all happenstance either. Ali had personal associations with Cooke and Malcolm X that were also explored in Regina King's One Night in Miami.... While Cooke doesn't play as large of a role in Mann's film, the friendship between Ali and Malcolm X is the heart of the story. That's especially the case in Mann's 2017 Commemorative Edition of 'Ali.' Mann spoke with Deadline about this version of the film, explaining how Ali's anti-war sentiments and political activism are central to his narrative:

When you increase the adversarial opposition to Ali, the forces of oppression, a number of things happen. One, you really get a better sense of how much he’s giving up to take the position that he takes against the war, when he loses the best years of his boxing career. And then the pressures of the forces arrayed against him, impacting and imploding into his romantic life which is tumultuous to begin with. What he stands for means so much more, and the imperative to defeat George Foreman means so much more. And the lack of faith about the outcome from Belinda is that much more poignant.

Mann's 2017 cut is longer and even more interested in Ali's political life. The film excels in placing you behind the scenes to understand how monumental a decision it was for Ali to risk his career and reputation to stand up for his values. While Ali is not the loud, flashy sports biopic that some were expecting, the masterful opening sequence pumps the movie with a massive boost of energy that sustains, even throughout the lengthy runtime.

'Ali' Brought Michael Mann into the New Frontier of Digital Cinematography

Michael Mann stands as one of the early filmmakers to innovate the medium of digital cinematography, and Ali was the start of that trend for Mann. The unique aesthetic of Miami Vice is where the potential of Mann's digital experimentation found the best results, but from the earliest moments of Ali, he is already laying the groundwork. Our first look at Will Smith's Ali is filmed in the dark as he runs through the street. The shaky-cam, grainy appearance of this shot is stark, something that you'd only expect in this early 2000s era, with film cameras reigning supreme and digital cameras becoming far more sophisticated. But this isn't a bad thing, it gives Ali a grounded feeling that makes the historical setting feel more urgent, present, and alive. Mann utilizes this same idea in Public Enemies, with a 1950s setting framed largely through handheld, digital cameras.

The visual style soars during the fight sequences. Mann knows the right places to pull out and create a great, cinematic wide shot while offering close-up, handheld shots that rumble with every blow and land the viewer in Ali's perspective, the visceral and overwhelming nature of facing off in the boxing ring. Smith is overly dedicated to these sequences, taking all the blows for real in order to create an authentic look.

Mann is known as a master of the crime genre, but his work in Ali, a thoughtful, powerful movie that balances its subject's sprawling life, he tells a story just as thrilling. It is a stark achievement from Mann, with a thrilling, memorable opening sequence that beautifully captures the spirit of the times. Ali is a sports film that doubles as a political epic, focusing on the parts of Ali's life that America would often rather forget, the moments where the country was ready to turn on a legendary figure over what is still perceived as a radical view on politics. Ali is renowned as one of the greatest athletes to ever live, and he has largely been reclaimed as a beloved figure across the nation, but Mann's film serves as an important reminder of the history that saw Ali put against the ropes by his own country.

