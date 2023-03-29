Netflix has found it's next animated venture, and this time, it's diving into the underworld. The streamer announced that it is currently working on a new supernatural series, entitled Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld. Along with the general reveal, Netflix also shared the already stacked voice cast line-up, which features Ali Wong in the title role. She will be joined by Lucy Liu, Jimmy O. Yang, Bowen Yang, Lori Tan Chinn, Woosung Kim, and Sheng Wang.

The series focuses on Jentry Chau (Wong), a Chinese-American teenager from small town Texas who learns that a demon king is after her. As if that wasn't enough, the demon is vying for the powers that Jentry has spent her entire life trying to suppress. So, on top of dealing with high school, Jentry must also battle "an underworld's worth of monsters." To do so, she enlists the help of her great aunt and a jiangshi (a Chinese hopping vampire). At this time, it's unclear who the other cast members will voice.

Jentry Chau hails from first-time showrunner Echo Wu, who previously directed the short film The Wishgranter which was also an animated project with supernatural elements. Wong and Aron Eli Coleite, known previously for Netflix shows Locke & Key and Daybreak, executive produce. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse.

Ali Wong Stars in Another Upcoming Netflix Show

On April 6, viewers can next catch Wong in Netflix's dark comedy series BEEF, which sees her and Steven Yeun embroiled in an intense feud. It follows their characters after a dangerous road rage incident, in which Yeun's character chases an unknown instigator (soon revealed as Wong). Despite what probably should've been an incident they move on from, the two are quickly consumed by the event and set out to ruin each other's lives.

Wong's fellow Jentry Chau cast mates also have some exciting projects up their sleeves. Most recently, Liu starred in DC's Shazam! Fury of the Gods as Kalypso, as well as lent her voice to Disney's Strange World. Bowen Yang, who has appeared in features like Bros and Fire Island, took the entertainment world by storm thanks to his work on Saturday Night Live. Jimmy O. Yang, best known for his comedy, recently starred in 80 for Brady and will next appear in Interior Chinatown. Chinn is well-known for her work in Turning Red and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, while Wang is widely recognized for starring in Fresh Off the Boat.

Jentry Chau vs. the Underworld currently has no projected release window. In the meantime, check out Wong in the trailer for BEEF below: