Ali Wong fearlessly embodied a powerhouse of pent-up rage in the recently acclaimed Netflix series Beef which saw her in outrageous stand-offs against the equally angry Steven Yeun. If you enjoyed this darkly funny series (and if you've watched it that's a guaranteed yes) it's imperative that you should give Ali Wong's Netflix comedy specials Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong, a watch. Similarly to Beef, they offer an original take on motherhood and monogamous relationships, subverting any worn-out or traditional views with a fierce relish. Wong also does not shy away from visceral bodily humor, describing her physicality in vivid detail in regard to sex and childbirth. Nothing is off the table in this consistently high-quality trilogy, which makes a perfect follow-up to the gripping show Beef if you're missing Wong's signature frankness and merciless sense of humor.

Subverting the Stereotypes of Motherhood and Monogamy

Image via Netflix

Similarly to the fictional character of Amy in Beef, Ali Wong's onstage persona as a stand-up comedian does not have a smooth, blissfully contented time as a wife and a mother. This refreshing portrayal of monogamous spouse-hood and motherhood subverts the limiting stereotype of a contentedly doting wife and mother, and instead, Wong unapologetically claims that she pressured her husband into proposing with the fiendish aim of trapping him, even describing her baby in Baby Cobra as "the ultimate trap," rejecting any saccharine image of a mother cherishing the precious miracle of life. This portrait of imperfection is upheld throughout her three specials, making it a relatable and highly entertaining journey.

Ali Wong again goes on to destroy any notion that her baby might solely be a life-affirming joy, stating that instead, her baby drains the life out of her, and is the reason she lost her baby weight. In Hard Knock Wife, Wong provides another searing anecdote, complaining that rather than acting as an uplifting way to bond with the baby, breastfeeding is torture. Being darkly funny in a freeing way, this confession underscores how mothers of newborns are often expected to adore their babies and admit to no hardship in the harrowing first few months. Wong even confidently admits that she is not far from putting her baby in the garbage; this subversion of sacrificial motherhood is what Wong does best, and is why we love watching her on-stage persona.

Don Wong is no exception to turning the traditional family setup on its head, especially for women. Wong repeatedly insists that she fantasizes about cheating on her husband, and doesn't refrain from saying that the only reason she hasn't succeeded is not owing to her being a good person, but purely because she has found no valuable opportunity to do so yet. This also leads to the conversation about double standards, and that society is far more forgiving of men who have affairs. Again she audaciously defies expectations, by claiming that this is her official warning so that no one will be deeply shocked or offended when she ultimately cheats. In Ali Wong's reinvented world, she must use every unconventional means in the book to fight for what she feels she deserves.

Leaning Into Graphic Humor

Image via Netflix

Similarly to the show Big Mouth's raunchy subject matter in which Ali Wong voices the character of Ali, she leans into sexually graphic humor, describing her sexual appetite with a proud bravado. Her unabashed descriptions are refreshingly devoid of embarrassment or coyness; at one point during Baby Cobra she reveals that she was so sexually active in her twenties, that she took emergency contraceptive pills "like skittles," and that a certain region has now become, misshapen, shall we say, as a result of the fun she had. The more deviant side of sexuality is also explored in Beef, as we see Wong as Amy "enjoying" herself thoroughly with the use of the most inappropriate object imaginable: a gun. In Don Wong she maintains this theme of gratification found in the most unlikely of ways, recounting the effect that her encounter cutting up raw chicken Ghost-style with an attractive younger man had on her body, in explicit visual detail. In her specials, Wong's sexual fantasies will always find a way, even during the unlikeliest of activities.

Vivid visual depictions of bodily fluids and functions are not only reserved for sex. In portraying the perils of motherhood, Wong also recounts during Hard Knock Wife how uncomfortably close she has to get to check whether their baby needs changing, and that severe nipple damage and chronic bodily damage necessitating adult diapers are unavoidable parts of the post-partum experience. In using graphic imagery to depict these factors of motherhood, she can more effectively display her abject grief and trauma at having to endure these developments. In an unexpectedly uplifting way, she uses humor to derail the power of these totally natural but nonetheless harrowing situations.

Ali Wong is Flawed and Unashamed

Image via Netflix

Another recognizable feature of Wong's work is that many of her characters, whether alter-egos or fictional, use any imperfect means possible to tenaciously survive the trials of life. Wong does not refrain from boldly announcing at various points throughout the three specials that she was disappointed that her husband trapped her when she ended up being the main earner in the marriage, as in fact, she had tried to manipulate an easy pre-children life of staying at home and being supported, contrary to the usual self-supporting feminist lifestyle. Typically feminist or not, it takes a strong, individualistic stance to announce these unashamedly exploitative intentions with such aplomb. Wong's undaunted persona just hadn't foreseen that she would be more than capable of surviving on her own, and understandably felt the need to hedge her bets - in her own unconventionally conventional way.

In the final crazy episode of Beef, she is similarly unhinged, imperfect, and not afraid to show it. She hounds Steven Yeun's character Danny, insulting him and making unreasonable demands, which echoes her witty claim in Don Wong that women have learned this as a survival technique, to offset the disadvantage of a lower earning potential. None of this is socially acceptable, pleasant behavior, but we don't want that - often it is a tremendously entertaining relief to view a character or persona committing outrageous anti-social acts. Wong presents this flawed conduct with abandon, and in the process, unknowingly helps many of us to release our pent-up feelings of pressure to conform and be perfect.

Heavily Pregnant and Taking on Physical Comedy

Image via Netflix

Ali Wong is also an expert in physical comedy. You just have to witness her walking onto the stage in Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife to see how she styles herself as someone not to be taken too seriously - heavily pregnant, in tight dresses with loud prints, and garish ballet flats, she is an iconic sight of an unapologetically pregnant performer. Whilst pregnant she also does not tone down the embodiment of raunchy physical humor - miming many, many sexual acts throughout the three specials, she does not disappoint. She paces up and down the stage with swagger, and uses the microphone as a conveniently phallic prop with which she also makes sound effects. Turning the traditional vision of a restrictively dignified pregnant woman on its head, there is nothing that Wong won't stoop to (literally), and she expands our ideas of what a pregnant woman can be.

Suffice it to say, now you know how to fill the void that's been left after finishing the deliciously delinquent Beef. Go to Ali Wong's comedy specials for your fix of her trademark limitless sexual appetite, reluctant parenting, dreams of cheating and freeloading, and the altogether despicable persona that we love. Unflinchingly honest, and unreasonably funny, check out Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong immediately.