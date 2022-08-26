While western fans are quite fond of their superhero-driven cinematic universes, the Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmāstra: Part One — Shiva is soon to kick-start an Indian cinematic universe called the Astraverse. The movie is a unique concept that marries core concepts of Indian spirituality with the contemporary setting. First announced in 2014, Mukerji’s passion project featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, has been long in making. The estimated budget of the movie is $38 million-$63 million making it one of the most expensive Indian films to date.

The cast of the movie is packed with big names alongside the husband-wife duo, Bhatt and Kapoor, it features Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan, Tamil megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni (better known as Nagarjuna), Tenet fame Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and is said to have a cameo by superstar Shahrukh Khan. With its high fantasy concept rooted in Indian mythology and ensemble of acclaimed performers Mukerji has a strong foundation to launch a universe that can go in many directions. In a recent chat with Variety, Bhatt reveals that the movie is “the first of its kind” to launch its own cinematic universe. She said, “it’s a very brave, big giant step [in] that direction.” Adding, “It is inspired deeply by Indian mythology and Indian culture and our scriptures and is basically the essence of India.”

The movie revolves around ‘astras’ (weapons) of light and shakti (energy). Kapoor plays Shiva, a DJ, who learns that he has a strange connection with the fire (agni), one of the most essential elements in the 5 elements described as ‘panchmahabhuta’ in Indian scriptures. The other four elements, earth (prithvi), water (jala), wind (vayu), and space (akasha) will also be associated with other characters in the movie as seen in previously released trailers. Shiva also has the power to awaken a supernatural weapon, Brahmāstra which can destroy the universe and is protected by Brahmansh, a secret society that has guarded the ‘astras’ created in ancient India for generations. The director already has parts 2 and 3 chalked out and they are currently in the scripting phase.

Image via Star Studios

Along with Hindi, the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of the movie will be promoted by SS Rajamouli whose epic action drama RRR featuring Bhatt alongside Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr (better known as Jr NTR) has become a raging hit worldwide. The movie is also backed by Disney’s Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures and will see worldwide release in standard formats, 3D, IMAX 3D, and 4DX 3D.

Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva hits theaters on September 9. Meanwhile, you can check out the trailer below: