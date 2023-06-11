Alias, the thrilling spy series that captivated audiences for five seasons, concluded over a decade ago, leaving fans with more questions than answers. The show, which began as a tale of a grad student turned spy, evolved into a complex narrative that intertwined ancient prophecies, immortality, and mysterious artifacts.

The series finale, titled "All the Time in the World," left many viewers scratching their heads and seeking clarity. But with the series making its way to streaming, it is now available to a whole new generation. That makes it the perfect time to get into the enigmatic ending of Alias and dissect the fates of Sydney Bristow (Jennifer Garner), her allies, and her adversaries, and unravel the meaning behind it all.

What Happens to Sydney in the 'Alias' Finale?

At the heart of Alias' final episodes was Arvin Sloane (Ron Rifkin), Sydney's former mentor turned archnemesis, whose obsession with 15th-century philosopher Milo Rambaldi and thirst for power shaped the culmination of the series. Sloane hatched a diabolical plan involving the acquisition of two nuclear missiles, which he intended to launch at densely populated cities. By profiting from the ensuing reconstruction efforts, Sloane sought to amass a fortune that would span the decades, thanks to his newfound immortality. To achieve this eternal life, he activated Rambaldi's most powerful device, the Horizon, at the philosopher's tomb in Mongolia. But who exactly was Rambaldi? A philosopher, inventor, alchemist, and prophet who lived during the late 15th century, Milo Rambaldi's vision of world peace inspired him to create various interconnected devices, sought after by individuals and organizations throughout the centuries. However, Sloane, Sydney's mother Irina Derevko (Lena Olin), and their respective factions were primarily interested in harnessing Rambaldi's inventions to consolidate their own power.

Throughout the series, Sydney embarked on missions to recover Rambaldi's devices and decipher his prophecies. Notably, Rambaldi's writings mentioned a "Chosen One," who could have been Sydney or her mother, as well as a "Passenger" destined to confront the Chosen One, revealed to be Sydney's half-sister, Nadia Santos (Mía Maestro). In the climax, Sydney faced numerous obstacles, including a cave-in triggered by her nemesis. Thankfully, she was rescued by Michael Vaughn (Michael Vartan), and together with her father Jack Bristow (Victor Garber) and loyal allies Marshall (Kevin Weisman), Dixon (Carl Lumbly), and Rachel (Rachel Nichols), she tracked Sloane to Rambaldi's tomb. Sydney managed to acquire the Horizon, but at a great cost — Sloane fatally shot Jack to force her to drop the device.

Jack Bristow's sacrificial act to save his daughter Sydney is a defining moment in the series. After being fatally shot by Sloane, Jack concealed his worsening condition, urging Sydney to continue her mission. He expressed his love for her and acknowledged that she was uniquely capable of the work she did. Jack summoned his last ounce of strength to return to the underground chamber and trigger an explosion that sealed Sloane underground forever. With his final words, "You beat death, Arvin, but you couldn't beat me," Jack concluded their long-standing power struggle and demonstrated his unwavering love for Sydney. In retaliation, Sydney unleashed her fury on Sloane, seemingly killing him. However, she soon had to confront her mother in Hong Kong. The final encounter between Sydney and Irina was intense, ending with Irina's demise as she prioritized power over her daughter.

What Happens to the Core Cast?

Sydney's allies also played crucial roles throughout the series, and in the finale, their fates were revealed. Francie (Merrin Dungey) had tragically died earlier in the series, while Will entered witness protection after Season 2 but made occasional appearances. Marshall, accompanied by his wife Carrie, had a growing family, and Dixon had risen to the position of deputy director. Rachel was mentioned to be on a deep-cover mission, showcasing the continued dedication of these allies to the cause. Alias showcased a variety of adversaries for Sydney, including her mother, Irina Derevko, and rival spy Anna Espinosa (Gina Torres), who underwent a procedure to look like Sydney but was ultimately killed. Kelly Peyton (Amy Acker), after assisting APO, was imprisoned, while Julian Sark (David Anders) managed to escape and continued his shady activities, keeping the CIA in pursuit. Sloane's complicated relationship with his daughter, Nadia, added another layer of intrigue. Although Nadia died in an attempt to make Sloane choose her over a Rambaldi artifact, her spirit seemingly haunted Sloane throughout the series.

In the finale, as Sloane found himself trapped in Rambaldi's tomb, Nadia faded away, leaving him alone. Whether Nadia's presence was a hallucination or a mystical connection remains ambiguous, but her abandonment mirrored Sloane's abandonment of her during her life. Flashbacks were a significant element of the finale, providing glimpses into Sydney's past and her father's reluctance to involve her in the world of espionage. Jack's final acceptance of Sydney's chosen path resonated with the thematic emphasis on family throughout the series. The contrasting actions of Jack and Irina, who turned away from Sydney, showcased the true meaning of parental love. The finale emphasized the importance of chosen family and showcased the supportive network Sydney had created with Vaughn and her friends. Alias explored the themes of fate and free will, heavily influenced by Rambaldi's prophecies. Jack's unexpected defeat of Sloane, defying his belief in eternal life, demonstrated the power of choice. Sydney's daughter Isabelle's act of dismantling the Project Christmas puzzle suggested that she, too, possessed the potential for a different path, despite her inherited abilities.

Years later, Sydney and Vaughn welcomed a son named Jack, in honor of Sydney's late father. While Dixon attempted to lure Sydney back to the CIA periodically, she consistently declined his offers. As for Vaughn, his character underwent significant transformations throughout the series. Starting as Sydney's handler at SD-6, he became her romantic partner and, after his presumed death, her fiancé and the father of her child. Ultimately, it was revealed that Vaughn's death had been staged to protect him from a dangerous organization known as Prophet Five. His true identity as André Michaux was disclosed, and he joined forces with Sydney for a final mission following the destruction of Prophet Five, and Vaughn was instrumental in stopping the missile launch while Sydney fought with Irina. At the end of the series, Vaughn retired to the beach along with Sydney and their two kids.

The ending of Alias left a lasting impact by unraveling character arcs, resolving conflicts, and delving into the intricate themes that defined the series. It provided closure while leaving room for the imagination to ponder the future of Sydney and her chosen family. The finale reinforced the idea that while certain events may seem fated, free will can triumph over destiny.