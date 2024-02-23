The Big Picture Netflix's Aliace Grace , based on a novel by Margaret Atwood, was released the same year as The Handmaid's Tale and overshadowed by the Hulu series' success.

An incredibly faithful and riveting adaptation written and directed by women, Alias Grace explores the psychology of Grace Marks, a real-life teenage girl convicted of murder — but pardoned decades later — in 19th-century Canada.

Based on a work of true crime fiction and produced during the Me Too movement, Alias Grace deftly examines power, oppression, and moral ambiguity.

In 2017, several Margaret Atwood adaptations hit the small screen. Compared to the hubbub surrounding Hulu's The Handmaid’s Tale, the first streaming series to win an Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series, Netflix's Alias Grace slid under the radar. A 6-episode miniseries based on Atwood's 1996 book of the same name, which in turn spins a glorious fictional meditation inspired by an infamous real-life murder, Alias Grace is Handmaid's unintentional echo. Nothing binds the stories except Atwood's thematic preferences. But if Handmaid's speculates about a dystopian future-scape, then Alias Grace is the past from which Handmaid's nightmares spring. Adapted with remarkable fidelity by Academy Award-winning screenwriter Sarah Polley (Women Talking) and American Psycho director Mary Harron, Netflix's Alias Grace is Atwood at her most pitiless and ambiguous, realized by women behind the camera who understand exactly what discomforting ideations they're forcing us to sit with. Alias Grace is true crime and the more disturbing for it: a twisty, self-contained story about trauma, power, and the cyclical dynamics of a broken world.

The Real Life History Behind ‘Alias Grace'

In 1843, Grace Marks and James McDermott, two servants of a small Canadian household, were convicted for the murders of their employer, Thomas Kinnear, and his housekeeper, Nancy Montgomery. The pair's trial left the era's sensibilities in a tantalized uproar, largely because of the question mark hovering over Grace. Was she a naive victim? An equal perpetrator? Maybe even the crime's mastermind, a morally depraved seductress using McDermott for her own ends? McDermott was executed while Grace spent three decades imprisoned before the government issued her pardon.

Atwood discovered Grace's story through writer Susanna Moodie's Life in the Clearings Versus the Bush, and it remained with her as she published her first eight novels. According to The Canadian Encyclopedia, "Moodie’s account was from the perspective of James McDermott [and] by the 1990s, Atwood started questioning Moodie’s [...] portrayal of Marks as a guilty madwoman." Hence, Alias Grace was born.

Grace Marks affected Sarah Polley just as profoundly. She requested the rights to Atwood's novel when she was 17 years old. Atwood declined, citing Polley's age. Decades later, the two reconnected. Polley explained her ongoing fascination: "To be a woman in that time, or any time, there are parts of your personality and responses to things that you’re expected to suppress. So what happens to all that energy and all that anger? What do you do with powerlessness? The idea of having more than one identity, the face you show to the world and the face that’s deep within, captivated me."

Who Was Grace Marks in 'Alias Grace'?

In true Atwood fashion, inhabiting the titular Grace's (Sarah Gadon) headspace allows for a wealth of interwoven commentaries. Netflix's Alias Grace opens 15 years after the Kinnear-Montgomery double murder. Grace has spent that time demeaned by guards, gawked at by the wealthy, poked and prodded by doctors, and possibly tortured, both emotionally and sexually. A group advocates for her pardon based on her model behavior and her age at the time of the crime — surely, a 16-year-old girl can't be anything except innocent. Psychiatrist Dr. Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft) agrees to interview Grace at the group's request but doesn't guarantee a favorable diagnosis. A fictional invention, Atwood uses Jordan as a framing device to unspool all possible versions of Grace's story.

It's that twist — Grace's headspace being amorphous and relative — that's the beating heart of Alias Grace's appeal. Even though she narrates her thoughts to the audience, Grace defines the term "unreliable narrator." Alias Grace weaves historical truth with subjective speculation, and that's paramount to the knotty themes at play. The one certainty is the psychological toll of oppression. The text posits Grace’s potential innocence alongside the moral gray areas with which a woman of her social standing is forced to contend. Gendered persecution knows no class boundaries, but such violence is inseparable from and compounded by overlapping factors: poverty, immigration, class structures, religious clashes, and in Grace's case, a historical uprising of the working class against the authoritarian gentry.

As Grace observes to Dr. Jordan, her life has been marred by continual abuse. It begins at home: Grace's mother dies during the family's voyage from Ireland to Canada, leaving Grace and her three younger siblings dependent upon their abusive father. Grace considers killing him after he attempts to molest her. Instead, she leaves home to work as a servant, a move that protects her as much as it provides for her helpless siblings. In Grace's case, survival demands unfair sacrifice and grants no real solution or solace.

‘Alias Grace’ Holds a Mirror to Society

Despite keeping her naive head down, Grace learns, through Atwood's blistering clarion calls, all the ways women are forced to navigate restrictive institutions. Traps await them at every turn. There's always an existing fault to be found, or newly invented. Women must present themselves according to the rules, which means hiding their outspoken, rebellious, clever, and abrasive sides (add any adjective as you will) behind delicate, soft, and unassuming personas. They must contort themselves into prejudiced preconceptions until they bruise, break, and bleed — often literally. Someone close to Grace passes away from an abortion but would likely have been cast into the street and died regardless. Even Nancy Montgomery (Anna Paquin), Thomas Kinnear's (Paul Gross) welcoming and well-dressed housekeeper, turns hostile when Grace's presence seems to threaten Nancy's position as Kinnear's lover. "Men can pay for what they want," the older woman sneers, leaving the rest implied. Nancy might choose to turn against Grace, but it's born of a similar need to survive paired with few options.

Men, though? They never face punishment, even if their affairs result in a destitute woman's death. Grace compares these individuals, who never have to think about "cleaning up their messes," to the predators of the animal world. The key difference is that predators feed to survive. Humans hunt for sport. At least marriage guarantees some security. Then again, Atwood frequently uses the domestic sphere as a metaphor. Sex, marital rape, and childbirth are labor. And when certain men set their sights on sex, there's no escape. As Grace tells it, after she rejects James McDermott (Kerr Logan)'s advances, he either pleads for forgiveness, brushes his profanity off as a joke, or violently lashes out. Grace led him on, he claims; he spews the same misogynistic words on repeat. "A girl should never let her guard down," Grace observes. "Mary taught me that. The world too, I suppose.”

‘Alias Grace’ Is About Complex Womanhood

What happens if a woman dares to utterly shatter the rules? In Grace's case, they're branded a "celebrated murderess." She is an abnormality society finds more titillating than repellant. How could a demure girl like Grace Marks commit a heinous crime? Women don’t do that! Surely, she was corrupted by lust. Perhaps she's mentally unstable. Either way, what a fascinating case study for refined women to gossip about from the comfort of their tailored gowns, and refined men to treat like a test tube. In Alias Grace's opening narration — lifted verbatim from the book — Grace considers all the contradictory labels flung her way: "inhuman demon" and "little better than an idiot," plus "quarrelsome temper" and "pliable nature." Staring at her reflection, Sarah Gadon, delivering an astonishing heft of a performance, fluidly morphs her expression to match each possibility. "How can I be all these different things at once?" Grace wonders, her mind churning. It always will, because there's no answer.

In truth, Grace has always been imprisoned. Whether it's her father's home or an asylum matters little. Even Dr. Jordan casts Grace as a delicate maiden needing a noble rescuer. He's drawn to her torment, infatuated and infantilizing. Grace telling Jordan what he wants to hear only to twist the emotional knife is one of the rare freedoms available to her. If her life was truly one of inescapable helplessness, who can blame her? If a quilt is deliberately stitched out of many parts, then Grace is a quilt: how she presents herself to others as well as who she truly is, the truth she refuses to surrender by refusing to perform.

Margaret Atwood’s ‘Alias Grace’ Is Still Prescient

Published before the modern true crime boom and aired at the height of the Me Too movement, there are additional layers to both versions of Alias Grace. In 2017, Sarah Polley described her brief experience with Harvey Weinstein, who "offered her what he described as a very close relationship." In this regard, Polley doesn't need to recontextualize anything from Margaret Atwood's text because its relevancy hasn't changed. Polley told Rolling Stone: "I’ve used this book, this touchstone, to understand myself and the many people that women become when they’re forced to repress their response to horrible experiences." In the same piece, Sarah Gadon observed, "When women are oppressed, you want them to have agency...so as morbid as it might sound, I think there were more times when I wanted her to have done it."

As Gadon's sentiments note, lines rapidly blur when casting murder as empowerment (fictional contexts notwithstanding). Furthermore, like Grace Marks's debated culpability, women's place in true crime predominately falls into categories: idealized victims, traumatized survivors, or killers themselves, the latter a hallmark of scholarly dissection. As an Irish immigrant born into a lower class, there's some nuanced awareness here; however, many things can be true at once. As a white woman, Grace also represents a vital discussion about how the media, structural inequality, and some true crime fans idealize white women victims while actively dismissing communities of color, LGBTQIA+ individuals, and all intersectionalities therein.

Despite this fable's historical inspiration, whether the protagonist is innocent or guilty doesn’t matter. Alias Grace's nuanced, closed-circle cerebral journey and its discomfiting lack of answers make it a visceral watch. When she was pardoned, the real-life Grace cited "having been employed in the same house with a villain" as her crime. Margaret Atwood's Grace remarks, "I would like to be seen." When Grace finally shatters all barriers by looking into the camera, perhaps it's an indictment of our near-universal culpability. Maybe it's a plea for understanding. Grace sees us. We never see her. Just a version filtered through conjectures, and isn't that the shameful way the world has always been?

Alias Grace is available to stream on Netflix.

