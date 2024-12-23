The 1980s saw a wave of dark fantasy films that felt like moody fairytales. Some films, like Neil Jordan’s The Company of Wolves, are retellings of actual fairytales, while others, like Jim Henson’s Labyrinth and Dark Crystal, are brand-new material. Building on identifiable children’s stories automatically attracts a younger audience, especially when the marketing for the film plays up the source material. In 1988, Jan Švankmajer released Alice, one of the darkest versions of Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Well aware of his possible audience, one of Alice's first lines is, "Now you will see a film made for children...perhaps." Half stop-motion, half live-action, Alice sees a young Kristýna Kohoutová play the titular Alice. The film follows the basic framework of the original Alice in Wonderland while dilating the surrealist logic and coming-of-age aspects to unsettle the audience with a more subliminal type of horror. For those who have theorized whether Alice in Wonderland is really a surrealist horror, Alice is the film that commits to combining the original’s strangeness with pointed darkness.

‘Alice’ Fits into the Dark Fantasy Genre of the 1980s

​​​​​​Fairytales have an absurdist logic, and nowhere is that clearer than in Alice. There is very little dialogue, all spoken through close-ups of Kohoutová’s mouth as she speaks for herself and other characters. This sparse dialogue leaves the visuals with a lot of heavy lifting to do. Alice's aesthetics are tailored to unnerve the audience and help silently teach the rules of this Wonderland, which is a far more hostile place than in the original. In Disney’s film adaptation of the tale, Wonderland is bright and full of, as the name implies, wonder. Švankmajer’s vision is eerie and disturbing. Contained within the walls of Alice’s Soviet-era apartment building, Wonderland has gray walls with peeling paint and white rabbits that bleed sawdust. Nothing is as it should be, with a creeping sense of dread building every time Alice turns a corner.

One of the many strengths of Švankmajer’s Alice is how he warps familiar characters into fitting his grim aesthetic. While Alice is primarily played by an actual actress, the other characters appear through stop-motion. The White Rabbit and the Mad Hatter are grungy, taxidermied animals. The White Rabbit is the first bit of Wonderland that Alice encounters, and he is nothing like previous iterations. Combining the taxidermied state of the hare with the stop-motion method, Švankmajer’s White Rabbit moves at a quick, rickety clip.

The sensation of watching him jet across the screen is not unlike the first time a zombie appears in a horror flick, where the audience and the character can tell something isn’t quite right with the way the far-off figure is moving. After the first close-up shot of the White Rabbit’s yellowed teeth snapping at the camera, the audience knows they’re in unfamiliar territory. Sock worms with teeth trash across the floor at Alice’s feet, creatures with exposed skulls scuttle around, and the Cheshire Cat has never looked more terrifying. Everyone Alice meets in Wonderland has a gloss of danger to their design. The visual language comes across as loopy dream logic, except it's more of a nightmare.

The Alice of ‘Alice’ Reveals the Scariest Part of This Movie

The creepy taxidermied animals and eerie stop-motion are not the most unnerving aspects of Alice. Peppered throughout the film are close-ups of Kohoutová’s chapped lips, speaking original lines of text from Carroll’s book. This framing device, combined with frequent shots of Alice’s skirts blowing up and bouts of her turning into a porcelain doll, adds an extra layer of unease to the film. At one point, while a doll, Alice gets trapped in a room full of specimen jars. This overt commodification and objectification of Alice clues the audience into Švankmajer's specific interest in the coming-of-age aspect of Alice in Wonderland.

Many dark fantasies of the 1980s tell the tale of a teenage girl coming into her own, often through the lens of her sexual awakening. Sarah from Labyrinth gets caught in a game of cat and mouse with David Bowie’s sexualized Jareth. Rosaleen of The Company of Wolves plays a far more daring version of Little Red Riding Hood, with the wolves and the huntsman as her romantic interests. But what sets Alice apart from them is that she is still a very young child. As she progresses, Alice is not coming of age so much as having the nastier elements of the adult world foisted upon her in the form of violence, cruelty, and sexualization. One of the uglier aspects of growing up is the sudden awareness of others' unwanted perceptions. Švankmajer puts the audience in the position of being both the subject and the observer. At once, the viewer is Alice, trapped like any of the specimens in the jars, and also one of the animals who locked her in.

Švankmajer’s Alice is a trip. The mash-up of stop-motion and live-action creates an uncanny valley effect, building on the surrealist tone of previous film versions. Alice breaks new ground by fully committing to just how scary Wonderland can be. Švankmajer’s version of growing up is the most adult, fleshing out the darker implications of Carroll's story that Disney glossed over. Alice is as good as a dark fantasy retelling gets, elevating that original eeriness and bringing it to new heights.

