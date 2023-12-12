The Big Picture Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson portray Alice and Jack, showcasing a seemingly unbreakable love as they navigate the complexities of life and the doubts that arise.

The series will take viewers on an emotional roller coaster, using humor and heart to depict the many ways in which Alice and Jack express their love and fight for each other.

Alice & Jack will be released on Masterpiece on March 17, 2024.

Masterpiece has unveiled the premiere date and new images for the U.K. "love story for the ages" Alice & Jack. Reuniting Never Let Me Go stars Andrea Riseborough and Domhnall Gleeson, the series follows the 16-year relationship between its titular characters as they face hardship and happiness in equal measure and their bond gets tested along the way. U.S. viewers will get to see this romantic tale unfold on March 17.

The new stills via Deadline not only show the seemingly unbreakable love between Alice and Jack but also tease the complexities of life that may get in the way of their future together. Upon first meeting, their connection is seemingly impervious to outside forces and their own evolving mindsets. Whether it be because of work, other people, or other unforeseen circumstances, doubts begin to creep in about their chances of finding their place with each other. Alice & Jack will track the pair on this emotional roller coaster, using humor and heart in equal measure to show the many ways they express their love and try to forge through for each other.

Among those joining Riseborough and Gleeson in Alice & Jack are Aimee Lou Wood, Aisling Bea, and Sunil Patel, all of whom pop up throughout the images shared today. They'll each have their role to play in this messy story of love created by Victor Levin whose previous experience as a writer includes Mad About You and Mad Men. Additionally, the series unites multiple high-profile production companies, including the Academy Award-nominated Groundswell Productions, known for Milk and Trumbo as well as FX's Snowfall, alongside De Maio Entertainment, Me + You Productions, and Fremantle.

'Alice & Jack' Comes to the Small Screen After a TIFF Appearance

Riseborough and Gleeson's latest first appeared at this year's Toronto International Film Festival back in September, where it earned lukewarm reviews from the critics who caught a glimpse of it. Although the reception wasn't as warm as the team hoped, Masterpiece has been eager to add the full series to its catalog, especially with two acclaimed actors aboard. The romantic drama will be a key piece to the brand's slate next year, which also features Season 4 of All Creatures Great and Small arriving on January 7, and Season 13 of Call the Midwife which will share a March 17 premiere date with Alice & Jack.

Check out our review for Masterpiece's newest series below for our thoughts following its TIFF premiere. Check out the new images above.