Lionsgate's upcoming film Alice, Darling stars Oscar-nominee Anna Kendrick in a claustrophobic psychological thriller that puts one woman's mental stability to the test. Ahead of its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, a brand-new poster has been revealed that showcases Kendrick as the titular Alice, front and center.

Mary Nighy's directorial debut finds Alice (Kendrick) struggling to cope with the psychological repercussions of her abusive relationship. When she takes a vacation with her two friends, played by Wunmi Mosaku (Loki) and Kaniehtiio Horn (Letterkenny), Alice lies to her manipulative boyfriend Simon (Charlie Carrick), telling him she's going on a business trip. Her friends begin to notice that Alice is overly anxious and can't relax, and Simon is constantly texting her, keeping tabs on what she's up to. Noticing this abnormal behavior, her friends try desperately to get Alice to understand that her relationship is not normal, nor healthy, but Simon's abusive claws are in deep. As Alice grapples with her unraveling relationships and new revelations, the tension mounts when Simon realizes he's losing his grip on Alice.

The new poster for Alice, Darling is an effectively simple look at the way anxiety can manifest itself. The nearly-imperceptible ticks of someone dealing with some type of anxiety can be small and repetitive, calling attention to the person's inability to remain present in any given situation. It's these telltale signs that Alice's friends notice in the film that give indication that something isn't quite right with their long-time friend. In the poster, Kendrick is looking down, averting eye-contact with a far-off look in her eye. Her hands are brought up in front of her face in a defensive, self-nurturing gesture, but it's the hair twisted tightly around her fingertip, cutting off circulation, that gives off a truly unsettling vibe.

After gaining attention through her breakout role as Bella Swan's friend Jessica in Twilight, Kendrick went on to prove her acting chops by co-starring in Up in the Air with George Clooney, earning her an Oscar nomination. Following a number of comedy roles, including the Pitch Perfect trilogy and voicing Poppy in DreamWorks' Trolls, Kendrick starred in 2018's thriller A Simple Favor. After Alice, Darling, her next project will mark Kendrick's first foray into the director's chair alongside Watcher director Chloe Okuno with The Dating Game.

Written by TIFF alum Alanna Francis (The Rest of Us), Alice, Darling is executive produced by Laurie May, Sam Tipper-Hale and Kendrick.

There's currently no theatrical release date for Alice, Darling. Check out the poster below in the meantime:

You can read the full official synopsis below: