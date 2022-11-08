A prelude to the classic 18th century novel written by Choderlos de Laclos, the Starz drama series Dangerous Liaisons, which has already received a second season pickup, explores the original story of the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, in all of its passionate and manipulative glory. Pre-revolutionary Paris is a place where seduction and deception prevail, and Camille (Alice Englert) and Pascal (Nicholas Denton) both know the power and privilege that comes from status and independence, leaving them to harness their pain and awareness of the cruelty of others to use it for their own gain, even if it means hurting each other.

During this interview with Collider, co-stars Englert and Denton talked about why they wanted to dig into the origin story of these characters, creating their own world within a story that already exists, exploring the toxic love between Camille and Pascal, manipulating a world that they’ve been manipulated by, and whether their characters really understand what love is.

Collider: This show is just incredibly gorgeous to look at. I can’t imagine what it must be like to make it and be on these sets in these costumes. When this came your way, before even reading it, when you hear about something that’s a remake or re-imagining, or just another take on previous work, are you typically more hesitant about it, or do you become more curious about what it could be?

ALICE ENGLERT: When I first got the email about it, I didn’t read it properly, and I did go, “Oh, I love Dangerous Liaisons. Why would you touch that?” But then, a year later, I got the email again, and I read it properly. I feel so bad saying that, but it was out of love of the original that I didn’t read the email properly. But the second time, I read the email properly. I was always obsessed with the fact that Merteuil and Valmont had this relationship that was obviously causing all this collateral damage in the classic story, haunted by this very brief moment of love that seemed to feel like something real to them, that they’ve now covered in lies and strategy, and who even knows if it was ever really there. I love that wanting, so I thought that it was amazing that it was actually the prelude to their history. I love romantic history. I loved hearing about what happened and what they did.

NICHOLAS DENTON: This story is this massive, huge, godlike thing that’s existed for so long and in so many different iterations. I’d seen remakes, and whatnot. I knew of the play. I hadn’t read the book. I hadn’t seen the films. I was like, “All right, cool. This is amazing.” I looked at this as being a prelude to that origin story. It’s not really a remake. It’s a new piece of material. We’re creating our own world. That’s what’s a really sick concept because we can just make something. We know where they’re going to end up, but why don’t we figure out how they get there?

Image via Starz

I love that because it has the same title, you go in with a certain expectation, but then you learn pretty quickly that that’s not at all what this is.

DENTON: Yeah, they don’t feel like that. Ali [Englert] describes it really well, which is that all those characters and all those iterations have a similar spine to them, regardless of how you play them. They come back to the novel. Those characters are so well-etched that it’s hard to separate that skin from that spine, so it’s nice that we can find our own world, but still have the integrity that it has been written for.

ENGLERT: Yeah. They’re so powerful. Everyone just gets a little bit possessed by them for a while. Sorry, that’s very dramatic of me. It suits us, so might as well.

All of these characters feel like forces of nature, in their own way.

DENTON: They’re so well-rounded and so well-performed.

ENGLERT: Yeah, they’re all looking for something, and you really feel it. When it comes to prequels and preludes, or whatever, I’ve actually had a good experience with it. Doing Ratched was really such a wonderful time. The author wrote, years later, about running into the woman who he based Nurse Ratched on, and she seemed a lot smaller and kinder than he remembered. That was so interesting. I love seeing stories where there are really fearsome female characters re-imagined with more female energy, in the process of creating. It’s such a beautiful thing.

It seems like the best way to approach it because it still feels like that thing you love, but you also feel like you’re learning something different about it.

DENTON: David Bowie talked about how Ziggy Stardust was so much more to everybody else than it was to him. In our version, Harriet [Warner] is taking those characters and putting so much of her own soul into it. [Choderlos de] Laclos (the author) never could have imagined that his work was going to create so many different versions.

ENGLERT: I love that there are so many iterations. I like being part of the gang, really.

Image via Starz

There’s something so beautiful about the shot of you from above that’s in the first episode, when you’re on the map, and you’re sharing an intimate moment with each other. What was that like to shoot?

ENGLERT: It’s so beautiful. It was fun. It was our last day of the shoot for the season, after six or seven months.

DENTON: It’s a love scene on top of that map. We’re rolling around in the nude on top of Paris. It’s a common concept, but amazingly poignant.

ENGLERT: I love that they’re aware that it’s pretty silly. That was fun.

DENTON: It’s like, “I’m going to stomp all over this city.” It was freeing. And it really does set up what ends up happening in the season and what they’re going to do.

What is it like to really get to dig into this relationship. It starts off almost innocent with this passion between them, but it turns into manipulation and games. You really feel so much pain from the two of them. As an actor, is it delicious fun to explore stuff like that, where you can do those kinds of things, and then leave it on set and not have to have it be an actual part of your life?

DENTON: Yeah.

ENGLERT: Yeah. It’s a joy. I feel like it’s so satisfying, getting to do it because it feels like their relationship feels like the stuff of pop songs. It’s the toxic love that is always blaring out of the taxi speaker. You’re listening to it and you’re like, “That’s fucked up. You should leave him.”

DENTON: I liked playing all those scenes, especially the ones where Camille and Valmont are manipulating one another and rising above it. They enjoy it so much. They find that to be probably the most enjoyable part of their day, they get to jump into that. It’s their way of connecting, and it’s the thing that, regardless of how toxic that is, it’s still something in and amongst all the evil that exists around them and the chaos that’s around them. They’ve still got something going on.

ENGLERT: They together get to acknowledge that there is a manipulation going on. And the rest of society is not allowed to break character. Everyone’s acting like they’re this or that, and with them, they know they’re pretending.

DENTON: They are manipulating the world that they’re manipulated in. They’re rising above it, and then subverting it and exploiting it.

ENGLERT: They’re mocking it. They’re always mocking it.

DENTON: It’s sick.

ENGLERT: And it’s fun.

Image via Starz

Do you guys think that either of these characters really understands what love is? Do you think that they get closer to understanding it, or further away from understanding it, with everything that they go through this season?

ENGLERT: Oh, my God, that’s such a good question. I feel like they’re so starved for it.

DENTON: But love, in all facets, is incredibly elusive. It gets away from you, then it comes back, and then it gets away from you, and it comes back.

ENGLERT: I do feel like Camille has this opportunity for love in her friendship and relationship with Victoire, but it’s one of the more harrowing parts of the story that I won’t spoil. Bad stuff is going to happen. I do think that love is something that Camille is aware of and that she’s also secretly aware that she doesn’t really have it and that she doesn’t really know how to do it. She knows what it is, but she doesn’t know how to really truly let it live and breathe. There’s no oxygen for the kind of love that’s just dead on arrival.

DENTON: I think that Valmont’s got a very flawed and skewed version of what love is. If you live in the world that he did for so long, it’s easy to get very confused. Once he feels this feeling with Camille, that is so different to what he’s experienced in his past life, he’s got to break down all of his past realities. It’s like, “Oh, shit, everything’s got to change now because this feels so much more real than anything I’ve experienced in my life. I know that love is a concept, but this feels right. It feels like I’ve been destroyed and hurt by it before.”

With a character like Valmont, it feels like he almost needs to be torn down a little bit, so that he can actually find something genuine, after spending a lifetime manipulating.

DENTON: And a lifetime of being this cad. That’s France, at that time. There’s a blockade of reality that the aristocracy lived in. You have to go down and see what the world is. There’s that idea of, “Let them eat cake.”

ENGLERT: The story talks about how pride and love are ultimately incompatible. Not in our season, but eventually that’s where they wash up. I think that’s really key to the story. The more that they build themselves up, the more they have to lose. The less they love, the less they’re able to access that love. You do have to be vulnerable. Success in conquering hasn’t got a lot to do with love. It’s got really nothing to do with it.

DENTON: That’s beautiful.

Dangerous Liaisons airs on Sunday nights on Starz.