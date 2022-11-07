Alice Estes Davis, Disney’s legendary costume designer, has died at the age of 93. Alice worked as a costume designer for Disney for over 50 years, and was involved in some of the most iconic animated movies and animatronic costume designs. She was one of Disney’s original “designing women”, and was named a Disney Legend in 2004. Married to animator and fellow Disney legend Marc Davis, Alice enjoyed a very fashionable Disney career of her own.

Born in 1929, in Escalon California, Alice showed an artistic skill from an early age. Her mother was an art teacher and a craftswoman, and had an enormous influence on Alice. At the age of five, Alice won the all-city painting competition for children in Los Angeles. After completing high school she attended Chouinard Art Institute in Los Angeles on a scholarship, where she studied costume design and animation. She launched her career in fashion by designing women’s lingerie and undergarments for the Beverly Vogue & Lingerie House in Los Angeles. It was there that she met her future husband Marc Davis, who connected her to Walt Disney. In a 2016 interview with D23, Davis said that Marc called her and asked her to create a dress for Helene Stanley to wear for some live-action footage being filmed for the animated film Sleeping Beauty. Alice recalled, “Marc wanted to see how the skirt worked in live dance steps, and that was my first job at Disney.”

Alice and Marc married in 1956, and a year later she met Walt Disney while out for dinner with her new husband. After just a 30-minute conversation, Walt Disney told Davis “You know, you’re going to work for me someday.” During the interview, Davis said she didn’t believe him at first, but in 1962 she received a phone call from Disney’s assistant asking if she could design the costumes for the “It’s a Small World" ride at Disneyland. This launched her long-running career at Disney, where she would later work on the costumes featured in the Pirates of the Caribbean ride, and General Electric’s Carousel of Progress and the Flight to the Moon attractions. She was also a resource on Pixar’s 2009 film Up, which was partly dedicated to her.

RELATED: Walt Disney Company Celebrates 100 Years of Magic at Disneyland

During the interview with D23, Alice recalled:

“Working as an Imagineer was the best job I ever had, because there were no class distinctions. Everybody had a job to do. None of us had titles. We all went by first names. And we all worked for the same thing: putting on the best show possible. We’d be at work before we had to be, and we’d stay as long as we had to.”

Alice and Marc enjoyed a Disney fairy-tale romance of their own for 44 years, until Marc’s death in 2000. After his death, she continued to consult for the company and remained a regular presence at Disney events. She is honored alongside her husband with a window on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland.