When it comes to killer games, those seen in Alice in Borderland are some of the most harrowing. As we watch the overall story unfold, we mainly focus on the progression of its namesake character, Ryohei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki), and Yuzuha Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya). Throughout Season 1 and Season 2 of Alice in Borderland, the Netflix series based on Haro Aso's manga of the same name, we watch them survive the trials of each of their games, at times emerging bloodied and beaten. During this same time, we're also introduced to and follow another player who stands out among his peers: Shuntarō Chishiya (Nijirô Murakami). He survives the challenges of his games nearly unscathed using only cold calculation and wit.

Before we get too far, the merits of Arisu and Usagi won't be argued here. Especially after enduring the Queen of Hearts' challenge, their victories are well-deserved. However, it should be said that it is in fact Chishiya who is the most valuable player of Alice in Borderland's second season, if not the games of Borderland.

In Season 2 of Alice in Borderland, viewers witness Chishiya succeed in every game he enters. In one way or another, he utilizes his skill set, as well as others, as he makes his way through the games with seemingly little to no effort. Although he may seem like a heartless utilitarian, there are moments where his humanity peeks through which allow him to have the most character growth this season, earning him his MVP status.

Chishiya's Storyline in 'Alice in Borderland' Season 1

Chishiya is first introduced during the Five of Spades game (Tag) in Season 1 of Alice in Borderland. From the moment he enters the scene, he's shown as a bit of a shadow player. Clad in a hoodie and lurking safely in the background throughout the majority of the game, he assesses Arisu, Usagi, and the other players, watching as the game's events play out. This allows him to figure out the location of the game's goal with little difficulty aside from the second, ambushing Horsehead. Even during this moment, he tasers the masked gunman with a device he had prepared and hidden prior to the game. This same device was used by Usagi to shock the surprise Horsehead a second time, stunning it so she and Arisu could complete the game. It's later revealed in Season 1 that Chishiya is part of the Beach's Board and has an alliance with another member, Hikari Kuina (Aya Asahina). Here, Chishiya's leveraging and manipulation become more apparent.

Following Hatter's (Nobuaki Kaneko) death, Chishiya sets up an unwitting Arisu as a decoy to find out where the games' victory cards are hidden. In doing so, it's revealed that they're in a secondary safe. After finally retrieving the cards that the Beach has collected up to this point, Chishiya attempts to venture out into Borderland, only to be trapped into the Witch Hunt game. Keeping his cool, Chishiya reverts to hanging in the sidelines as he attempts his own strategy to sus out the Witch's identity. While their progress seemed to align in the end, Chishiya lets Arisu and the rest of the Beach Members do the heavy lifting of completing the Witch Hunt as he learns more about the Borderlands, specifically that the "Game Masters" are merely other players tasked with operating the games.

Chishiya's Skills in 'Alice in Borderland' Season 2's Games

In Season 2 of Alice in Borderland, Chishiya is forced to go on a solo journey after being separated from Kuina and the group during the King of Spades game. As he navigates Borderland, he's shown to be one of the more cunning players. In Solitary Confinement, he uncovers who the Jack of Hearts is through simply observing the other players and his surroundings within the prison venue. After finding out the identity of the Jack of Hearts, he forms an alliance with two other players, who have their own agenda in Borderland, and completes the game. What is most significant during this time is that he does so under the pressure of finding a new partner in a game where his very life depends on it. Chishiya later goes on to battle the King of Diamonds, beginning a path of redemption which would bring about his growth as a person.

On the surface, Balance Scale is a very complicated game of mathematics and logic. However, as Chishiya speaks with the King of Diamonds in an attempt to understand how to win the game, it's revealed that there's a deeper meaning to the game. Chishiya learns that back in the "real world," Keiichi Kuzuryu (Tsuyoshi Abe), like himself, was once forced to place a value on an individual life, going against his inherent ideals of fairness and equality. Kuzuryu's own experiences lead him to create the Balance Scale game, allowing one's value to be judged by fate's hand, rather than his own. Upon understanding the King of Diamonds better, Chishiya notices Kuzuryu's inherent flaw and thereby, that of the game. Chishiya understands that, if pressured, the King of Diamonds can't let himself take him out. During the final moments of the game, Chishiya charges towards his own death, cornering Kuzuryu into deciding if a value could be placed on an individual life. In this way, he allows Kuzuryu to go out on his own terms according to his ideals and gains the victory. During the final moments, as Chishiya is released from the game's confinements, he reveals his jealousy of Kuzuryu having the chance to make the choice.

Chishiya's Redemption in 'Alice in Borderland' Season 2

As Season 2 of Alice in Borderland reveals more about Chishiya's character, viewers learn that he practiced medicine as a doctor or medical student prior to the Borderland games. During a flashback, Chishiya is shown treating a young patient who'd undergone several life-saving surgeries. After an optimistic moment where he shared with the patient's family the patient's progress, Chishiya's superior forces him to give a higher priority to a family known to contribute to the hospital. In addition, Chishiya was forced to deliver the bad news to the other family. This not only led to the loss of their child, but also insinuated that this wouldn't be the last time Chishiya would face similar situations at his job. This was possibly where he learned how to think objectively, perhaps his strongest trait in surviving the games.

At the end of Season 2, Chishiya crosses paths with Arisu at Shibuya Crossing and begins to confess a self-realization after defeating the King of Diamonds until Niragi (Dori Sakurada) shows up, shooting Chishiya in the side. Standing at the threshold of death, Niragi essentially wishes to go out in a blaze of glory and challenges the others to one final player-initiated game. Chishiya accepts, wishing to clear his debt with both Arisu and Niragi, as he betrayed the former and is the reason the latter is in his current state. Arisu naturally bows out of the battle with an impassioned speech about not wanting to be selfish and kill for the sake of survival, which seems to resonate within Chishiya. In an unfortunate stroke of fate, Usagi enters the scene and immediately becomes Niragi's next target. Just as it seems she's going to die, Chishiya shields her from the oncoming gunfire as Arisu simultaneously shoots the former Beach Militant. Suffering from the aftermath, Chishiya reflects on his time with Kuzuryu and his own decision to end the games based on his own ideals, admitting his jealousy of others' selflessness and honesty. Although he did not die in the standoff (as it seemed he would), this moving moment marked the completion of Shuntarō Chishiya's redemption arc and sealed his status as Borderland's MVP.

In Season 1 of Alice in Borderland, it seemed like Chishiya was simply a crafty, manipulative character, but Season 2 proves he is much more than that and shows that he is indeed a worthy player in the Borderlands. It may be speculative, but had Niragi not appeared in Shibuya, Chishiya might have joined Usagi and Arisu in the battle against the Queen of Hearts. We would even go so far as to speculate that Chishiya may have even had the stronger chance at victory over Mira Kano's (Riisa Naka) game given his ability to separate himself from his emotions more than that of Arisu. Admittedly, the latter is certainly debatable, but what isn't is that Shuntarō Chishiya is, unequivocally, the MVP of Alice in Borderland.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Alice in Borderland are currently streaming on Netflix.