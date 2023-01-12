Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Alice in Borderland Season 2.When Season 2 of Alice in Borderland dropped on Netflix, fans were hyped to finally get some well-earned answers to their many questions after a two-year-long waiting period. But, when the credits rolled, many came out even more confused than when they went in. To some, the Season 2 finale of Alice of Borderland felt like a cop out, a cheapening of everything that happened in both seasons of the show. Were the characters really in limbo? Is that how the showrunners want to leave things? It sure doesn’t feel right. For these disgruntled fans, there’s only one thing keeping their beloved show’s second season from going downhill, a thing that many of us hadn’t even considered up to this point: the existence of a Joker card, confirmed by a mysterious shot right before the credits roll in Season 2’s final episode.

While the emergence of this card was a relief for some, it was a source of confusion for others. What could this Joker possibly mean? If you are one of the many unsure of what exactly went on in that final scene, come with us. Let’s take a look at the universe of Alice in Borderland and figure out together what this wild card might mean.

What Is 'Alice in Borderland' About?

Based on the manga series of the same name by Haro Aso, Alice in Borderland tells the story of young Ryohei Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) after he is transported to a parallel universe in which he is forced to play games of life or death in an emptied-out version of Tokyo. The games are divided into four categories represented by suits on a deck of playing cards: clubs are games of teamwork, hearts games presuppose betrayal, diamonds stand for a battle of wits, and games of spades measure the players' physical abilities. The difficulty of each game is measured by the number on the card that appears before the match starts: the higher the number, the harder it is for the players to come out alive. Neither Arisu nor any of his companions know who is behind these sick games. All they know is that they must play and win in order to remain alive.

Throughout Season 1 of Alice in Borderland, Arisu loses his closest friends, Karube (Keita Machida) and Chota (Yûki Morinaga), and makes new allies in the form of Kuina (Aya Asahina), Chishiya (Nijirô Murakami), and, especially, Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya). He also makes some enemies, such as Aguni (Shô Aoyagi) and Niragi (Dôri Sakurada), the violent military leaders of the apparently utopian commune known as the Beach. Still, in the final episode, Arisu and his companions emerge victorious from the last numbered card game — a particularly gruesome Ten of Hearts game of detective — and now must fight to collect all the face cards.

Each of the face cards is represented by a person claiming to be a citizen of Borderland. Season 2 of Alice in Borderland begins with our heroes trying to escape the murderous King of Spades (Ayumi Tanida) and running into a game created by the nudist King of Clubs (Tomohisa Yamashita). Over the course of the season, Arisu, Usagi, Kuina, Chishiya, Aguni, and the other survivors fight these generals one by one until only the Queen of Hearts remains.

What Happens in the Season 2 Finale of 'Alice in Borderland'?

The person behind the title of Queen of Hearts is none other than Mira (Riisa Naka), a high-ranking member of the Beach who Arisu, Usagi, Chishiya, and Kuina find out is one of the people responsible for the games at the end of Season 1. At the end of Season 2, Mira has Arisu and Usagi over for a game of croquet atop a large building, but the game itself is the least important part of her plan. During the match’s intervals, Mira repeatedly tries to convince Arisu and Usagi that they aren’t there, presenting them with a series of otherworld narrative clichés, such as “you are actually in a video game” and “you are both patients at a psychiatric hospital.” Thankfully, Arisu and Usagi manage to stay strong, and the Queen of Hearts is defeated.

After the final game is over, a voice is heard all around Borderland, and the surviving players are given a choice between returning to their original world or becoming citizens of this new land. Everyone, apart from Yaba (Katsuya Maiguma) and Banda (Hayato Isomura), chooses to return to Tokyo, and that’s where the real mess begins. All characters, from Arisu to Aguni, wake up in a hospital with no recollection of each other or of the games. They are told that they were victims of a meteor strike that devastated the Shibuya district of Tokyo. It turns out that Borderland was nothing but a limbo in which their souls awaited between life and death for their bodies to be rescued. The people that died in the games were simply unable to resist their injuries.

To many Alice in Borderland fans, this felt like a cop out. After all, few things are as unimaginative as ending a story with “actually, everyone was dead all along.” And considering how much time the show spent making fun of these clichés during the final Queen of Hearts game, it certainly feels weird to see it end like this. But maybe things aren’t exactly what they seem. Maybe Arisu and his companions never returned home. Maybe it was all a joke.

In its very last scene, Season 2 of Alice in Borderland shows us a regular table with playing cards somewhere outside the hospital. A gust of wind blows the cards away until only one remains — a card that so far hasn’t appeared in any of the games: a Joker. Could it be that the games aren’t yet finished?

What Does the Joker Card Mean?

Image via Netflix

Well, that remains to be seen. So far, there is no Season 3 of Alice in Borderland on the horizon. And if the story ends there, in that image of a Joker, fans will have to decide what to do with it. They can either ignore the card altogether and accept that all of Borderland is nothing but a waiting room for the afterlife, or they can accept that the games aren’t exactly over, but that we will also never know how this last game plays out. Something that Alice in Borderland has made clear since Season 1 is that the games only end once all the cards in the deck are collected, and, up to that final scene, there had been no mention of a Joker. Both characters and viewers assumed that there were only numbered and face cards to be found. Now, it seems that there is still one game to be played. But what could this game look like?

In popular culture, the Joker is frequently associated with things like madness and deceit. Just think of the eponymous Batman villain and all his plans to make others question their sanity. Thus, a Joker game would most likely have our characters questioning their grip on reality, possibly trapped in a lifelike scenario, unable to tell that they aren’t exactly in the real world. The Joker game could, for instance, place Arisu and the others in a hospital and convince them that they were all hit by a meteor in a freakish, once-in-a-millennium kind of accident. Perhaps the game could be about figuring out that you are not in the real world and recovering your memories. But that, of course, is just a theory. Here’s hoping Netflix will renew Alice in Borderland for a third season so that we won’t have to rely on theories for long.