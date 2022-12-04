As the first season of Alice in Borderland left off with a cliffhanger, we see the main protagonists, Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi, going deeper into the rabbit hole. Based on the popular manga written and illustrated by Haro Aso, the Netflix show tells a story of random people selected throughout Tokyo and transported to a world called the Borderland. Each player needs to compete in a set of deadly games in the hopes to come out alive and return to their own world.

Co-stars Kento Yamazaki (Arisu) and Tao Tsuchiya (Usagi) will unravel the mysteries in Shibuya, the setting of the first season, now densely filled with overgrown plants. Only two other characters survived with Arisu and Usagi - Shuntarō Chishiya, played by Nijirō Murakami, and Hikari Kuina, played by Aya Asahina. The games, each associated with a playing card, throw the players into chaos and madness. The suit and number of the card at play establish the difficulty level. Since all games except face card missions have been completed, it is anticipated that the games will be more dangerous this time around.

In the cliffhanger of the previous season, a special broadcast showed that Mira Kano (Riisa Naka), a former executive of the former safe haven in Borderlands known as the beach, was one of the game masters. Mira, now revealed as the Queen of Hearts, also announced that the next stage of the games would continue.

Image via Netflix

In an interview with Gamerbraves, Yamazaki confirmed that the King of Spades will make an appearance. He added that the surviving characters will find themselves clashing with the villain and his henchmen all over the cityscape, and the two main characters will see their relationship grow stronger.

The trailer also reveals the backstories of the main characters will be unveiled. Still, questions remain as to the reason for the existence of the Borderland or if there is an end to these games.

Other characters seen to return are Aguni Morizono (Sho Aoyagi) and Suguru Niragi (Dori Sakurado) with a few new cast members including Tsuyoshi Abe as Keiichi Kuzuryu, Tomohisa Yamashita as Kyuuma Ginji (the King of Clubs), Yuri Tsunematsu as Akane Heiya, Isomura Hayato as Sunato Banda, Maiguma Katsuya as Oki Yaba, and Sato Honami as Kotoko Shi (the Jack of Hearts).

The show gained popularity with other dystopian shows during the lockdown in Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. It also ranked in the Top 10 trending list in countries like Germany, France, Portugal and Austria.

Season 2 of Alice in Borderlands will start streaming on December 22, 2022.