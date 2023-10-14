Based on Haro Aso's successful manga, Alice in Borderland is regularly cited as one of the best apocalypse stories available right now, with its current two seasons having pulled in millions of viewers. The show follows Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi as they fight in an abandoned Tokyo for their lives by playing sadistic games represented by playing cards, and has become one of the most successful Japanese shows worldwide. It is with this success came the less than surprising news that, nine months after the debut of Season 2, Season 3 had been officially confirmed back in September 2023, however, the original source material's story officially ended in Season 2, which left many wondering what exactly the next season will be about.

With questions like this and many more swirling around the fandom, here is everything we know about Alice in Borderland Season 3.