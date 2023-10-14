Based on Haro Aso's successful manga, Alice in Borderland is regularly cited as one of the best apocalypse stories available right now, with its current two seasons having pulled in millions of viewers. The show follows Ryōhei Arisu and Yuzuha Usagi as they fight in an abandoned Tokyo for their lives by playing sadistic games represented by playing cards, and has become one of the most successful Japanese shows worldwide. It is with this success came the less than surprising news that, nine months after the debut of Season 2, Season 3 had been officially confirmed back in September 2023, however, the original source material's story officially ended in Season 2, which left many wondering what exactly the next season will be about.

With questions like this and many more swirling around the fandom, here is everything we know about Alice in Borderland Season 3.

Unfortunately, given Season 3 has only just been announced, there is not yet a release date. However, given the current trend of a 2-year gap between seasons, and with both Season 1 and 2 receiving Christmas release dates, speculation has suggested that Season 3 may launch in or around December 2024.

Where Can You Watch 'Alice in Borderland' Season 3?

Just like Seasons 1 and 2, Season 3 of Alice in Borderland will be available on Netflix. In the meantime, for those who want to catch up on their lore and require a subscription to the platform, a subscription with ads costs $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device costs $9.99 per month, and an ad-free version supporting two devices costs $15.49 per month.

Is There a Trailer for 'Alice in Borderland' Season 3?

Alongside the announcement of Season 3 came an official teaser for the upcoming third outing, with the caption, "You may draw another card. Alice in Borderland will return for Season 3!". You can check out the teaser video below:

Set to the backdrop of an uncomfortable mechanical score, the teaser reminds the audience of the presence of the Joker card that left so many with questions at the end of the previous season. Clearly, in whatever capacity, the Joker will play a huge part in the upcoming third season.

Who Will Star in 'Alice in Borderland' Season 3?

So far, despite much information not yet being available, two casting confirmations have been made for Season 3 by Netflix VP of APAC Content Minyoung Kim. Fan favorites Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya will be reprising their roles as Arisu and Usagi respectively. Yamazaki has thrived thus far in the role of outcast Arisu, with his ability to find the growth in character as Arisu becomes more determined and confident neatly realized. Lovers of the Death Note TV remake were unsurprised by Yamazaki's talent, with his role as the beloved 'L' on that series illustrating his versatility. Alongside Yamazaki is the always-popular Tao Tsuchiya, whose role as Usagi has captured the imaginations of followers of the show. With the cool and calculated juxtaposition to Arisu, the two make a wonderful pair and even manage to learn and grow as individuals thanks to their time together. Confirmation that this relationship is far from over is certainly an exciting prospect going forward, with many questions still unanswered following Season 2's finale.

Alice in Borderland fans will be hoping to once again see the faces of Dori Sakurada as Niragi, Shô Aoyagi as Aguni, Aya Asahina as Kuina, Nijirô Murakami as Chishiya, Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann, and Season 2 newcomer Yuri Tsunematsu as Heiya. Given that all of these characters scraped and clawed their way across the finish line in Season 2, it is definitely possible we may see them once again, however, the same thing cannot be said for Yutaro Watanabe as Tatta, although a character's death has not stopped their return previously in the show, so the possibilities could be endless.

What Will 'Alice in Borderland' Season 3 Be About?

With the end of Season 2 of Alice in Borderland also came the end of the story in Haro Aso's manga, with many questioning where the show will turn next. It is possible that adaptations of the Alice in Borderland Retry manga or perhaps Haro Aso's other spin-off Alice on Border Road could be on their way, but there is less than a whisper of either of these. What we do know is that, despite the writer's having differed somewhat from the source material before, the mysterious Joker card teased at Season 2's end will certainly play a huge role going forward. In the manga, the Joker embodies the Ferryman who holds the key for the gang to travel back to the real world. If they stay true to this, then that implies huge narrative possibilities in the future that could see the entire lore of the show blown wide open. Alternatively, the writers may choose to create an entirely new story for Arisu and co, with plenty of room within the expansive world of the show available for such creative freedom.

Who Is Behind 'Alice in Borderland' Season 3?

Little is known about the crew at the helm of production on Season 3, although one confirmation has been made. Director Shinsuke Sato (I Am a Hero) will be returning to head Season 3 of the show, with his success as a writer and director on the first two seasons making him a shoo-in for the third.

