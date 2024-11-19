It's been two years since fans of Alice In Borderland witnessed the game-changing events of the Season 2 finale, and now Netflix is finally signaling that the wait for the new episodes is almost over. This week, the streamer took to social media to announce that Season 3 has finally set a release window. Once again, the Japanese series will follow a group of friends who were mysteriously transported to a post-apocalyptic Tokyo in which the rulers are deadly game masters. The new season is set to hit Netflix in 2025.

It took Netflix a long time to make Season 3 a reality: the streamer only renewed the show one year after Season 2 had aired. At that point, many fans were considering the dystopian series pretty much canceled, so the announcement of the new season was a nice surprise. At the same time, Season 2 ended in ways that more-or-less wrapped the story of Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and his friends, but left several threads that could be picked up.

The most important change that could affect the new season of Alice in Borderland is that, in theory, most characters have no memory whatsoever of what happened in Borderland, so the show would have to do some backflips to bring everyone back — or bring the game to them. Then again, the series could go in another direction entirely and change most of the main cast. If the manga series is any indication, though, Alice in Borderland will keep the games alive and reveal who is the ultimate game master represented by the Joker card.

What Happened at the End of 'Alice In Borderland' Season 2?

By the end of Season 2, Arisu and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) faced off against The Queen of Hearts, and it is heavily implied that the games have been cleared, with fireworks lighting up the sky of Borderland. The Queen tells Arisu and Usagi that they are in a virtual game and 1,000 years into the future, but we don't know if she's telling the truth. We also don't know if the series will catch up to other players who apparently never had to play any games to guarantee their survival.

Alice in Borderland is based on a popular manga series created by Japanese author Haro Aso. The show was developed for television and directed by Shinsuke Sato (Kingdom). Sato is also attached to direct the highly anticipated live-action version of My Hero Academia, but it's been a while since we've last heard of the upcoming movie.

Netflix debuts Season 3 of Alice in Borderland in 2025. A specific release date is yet to be announced by the streamer.

