After almost two years of keeping fans anticipating the third season of Alice in Borderland, Netflix has finally announced when to expect it. Although a precise release date was not revealed, the streamer confirmed a release window while also dropping a new still on their official X account. Fans last saw the sci-fi series in December 2022 with the eight-episode Season 2, two years after Season 1’s debut in 2020. And on September 27, 2023, it was then renewed for a third season, which will premiere later this year.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 arrives in September 2025, and according to Netflix, fans are so not ready for the final game. In the attached image, we see a collage of fan-favorite characters alongside a Joker card similar to a gigantic one in another post. The said post also features three figures looking out across a vast dystopian capital.

Over the past two seasons of Alice in Borderland, the Joker featured in the two aforementioned social media posts did not appear, but we can expect the character in Season 3, as divulged by Netflix via the chapter’s official description.

“The Joker card has now appeared, marking the triumphant return of Alice in Borderland. Fans can expect an adrenaline-fueled rollercoaster ride as the series continues to explore profound themes of humanity, sacrifice, and the pursuit of a meaningful existence.”

What is ‘Alice in Borderland’?

Directed by Shinsuke Sato, Alice in Borderland is inspired by Haro Aso’s thrilling manga of the same name. The live-action series follows Arisu and Usagi, (portrayed by Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya respectively), as allies trapped in an abandoned Tokyo forced to compete in dangerous games —the type and difficulty represented by playing cards. The original manga came to an end in 2021 with the direct sequel Alice in Borderland: Retry, which will most likely be the story of the third and reportedly final season of the series.

While further details about the cast list of Alice in Borderland Season 3 are yet to be revealed, fans may hope to see the return of several stars, including Dori Sakurada as Niragi, Shô Aoyagi as Aguni, Aya Asahina as Kuina, Nijirô Murakami as Chishiya, Ayaka Miyoshi as Ann, and newcomer Yuri Tsunematsu as Heiya.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 premieres this fall. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.