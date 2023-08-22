The Big Picture Hallmark's 1999 Alice in Wonderland adaptation stands out for its star-studded cast and their delightful performances that lend the film credibility.

The production values of the movie elevate it above most TV movies and other adaptations, with its stunning and immersive portrayal of the Wonderland world.

This adaptation adds a personal struggle and character arc for Alice, providing a valuable lesson about confidence and self-belief that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland is surely one of the best-loved and most widely-known stories of all time. Lewis Carroll wrote the book at an interesting time in literary history: nonsense writing was gaining popularity, and children’s books were moving away from pedagogy towards actual entertainment. Such was Alice’s popularity that it quickly broke out of its children’s literature brand and was consumed by people of all ages. Since the inception of cinema, the book has been adapted for the screen dozens and dozens of times with surprising regularity, and has bled out into other forms of media, from theater and dance to visual art. Despite its lack of traditional arcs and themes, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland has left a mark on pop culture that is as prevalent now as it was 150 years ago. Of all the many adaptations out there, the Disney movies are certainly the most prominent, but there is one little gem that is nowhere near as well known as it deserves to be.

The Alice in Wonderland I’m talking about is the product of Hallmark Entertainment, whose usual fare is TV movies dramatically examining such societal issues as drug abuse and teen pregnancy, along with sappy romances. Broadcast on NBC, and later Channel 4 in the UK, Hallmark's Alice in Wonderland did pretty well, and received VHS and DVD releases. Its made-for-TV nature meant that within a few weeks of airing, any hype around it had died down, making way for whatever project came along next, but it stands out in its sheer grandness and quality for its format. Most TV movies will work with fairly modest budgets, signing on one or two middle-rung known actors and generally keeping things low-key. Alice — for whatever reason — was not so constrained by the traditional framework of the format. With a budget of $21 million, it brought on top-tier actors and a wider gang of visual geniuses, from computer animation departments to Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. It’s of a far grander scale than what you generally get on TV — particularly in the late ‘90s — and with this wealth of combined talents, produces easily one of the most striking and enjoyable adaptations of Carroll’s work.

The Performances in Hallmark's 'Alice in Wonderland' Are Top-Tier

To say this movie is star-studded would be the understatement of the century; the acting talent on display here is nothing short of extraordinary. Among the recruits are the likes of Robbie Coltrane, Whoopi Goldberg, Gene Wilder, Peter Ustinov, Martin Short, Ben Kingsley, Christopher Lloyd, Pete Postlethwaite, and George Wendt. As an ensemble piece, most of the characters sort of show up, do their thing, and then vanish again, although in classic Wizard of Oz fashion, some of these actors show up as real world people in the real world portions of the movie. But this is arguably why all these big names work so well in their roles: they know how to make an impact in a short amount of time. Everyone involved throws themselves into the project the same as they would a big-budget studio movie, turning in some delightfully imaginative performances that lend the film much credibility.

But there is one person who stands out in delivering the utter lunacy that the piece so heavily requires, and that is the wonderful Miranda Richardson as the Queen of Hearts. Purveyors of fine English comedy will remember her as Queenie (a parodic take on Elizabeth I) in Blackadder, a bubbly woman-child whose outrageous whims are always catered to because hey, she is the queen, and everyone wants to keep their head on their shoulders. Tim Burton fans would know her as the stepmother in Sleepy Hollow who turns out to be an evil witch the whole time. She would later earn acclaim for her performance as the evil queen in 2001’s Snow White. It is fair to say that Richardson is at her best when playing women who are mad, bad, and dangerous to know, and my god, is she in her element here. This must be the most frantic, explosive, and utterly hilarious incarnation the Queen of Hearts has ever received. She strikes a fine balance between a shrewd politician who knows how to control her subjects, and an utterly unhinged baby who throws tantrums at the drop of a hat, complete with fist-beating and foot-stamping. The vocal characterization Richardson concocts is so relentlessly shrill that it is impressive — each day must have required considerable warmup. Guaranteed you will never have seen a character quite like this one, which is a particularly impressive feat given just how many times this figure has been portrayed.

Another inspired choice is Whoopi Goldberg as the Cheshire Cat. Her breakout role as Celie in The Color Purple had an entire arc in which she learns to smile with confidence — a scene Roger Ebert described as “the central moment in the movie.” Goldberg has the most enchanting, mischievous smile and a natural penchant for comedy, which she throws into her face-only performance to deliver a Cheshire Cat who is not creepy or straight-up weird, but a cheeky friend who is as helpful as he is playful. In fact, the majority of the cast go at the material with a campiness that serves the tone brilliantly: Jason Flemyng as the Knave of Hearts delivers a sassy, quietly flamboyant character worthy of Oscar Wilde, and the ever-reliable Martin Short gives the Mad Hatter an amusingly unhinged persona that lies somewhere between menacing and innocently demented. Peter Barnes’ script gives the cast plenty to chew on, with a refreshingly comical and adult-oriented approach to the material, full of double entendres, witty one-liners, and sophisticated jokes aimed at the older audience members.

The lead role is played with confidence and sensitivity by then 12-year-old Tina Majorino, who handles her performance so gracefully and maturely given the plethora of old-timers she is playing alongside. Fans of Carroll’s novel will remember Alice as a bit of a whiny brat, full of the standards and expectations of the Victorian upper class, which admittedly didn’t make for much of a sympathetic character. While Majorino’s Alice still has her moments of childish inconsideration, she is much kinder and gentler, and seeks to learn from the characters she meets along the way. This Alice is a pleasure to follow, as a character the audience can attach themselves to and see through the eyes of.

The Actual Wonderland World Is a Work of Art

The performances alone make this adaptation one to be reckoned with, but paired with its stunning production values, the entire project is elevated far above most TV movies, and most Alice in Wonderland movies. The style and quality of the Wonderland world is akin to that of Jim Henson’s Labyrinth; in fact, given the heavy involvement of Henson’s Creature Shop, the movie at times feels like a spiritual brother of Labyrinth or The Dark Crystal — in the ‘80s, this might have been a traditional cinema release. A wonderful behind-the-scenes featurette exposes the sheer amount of work and imagination that went into creating Wonderland using live action, puppetry, and physical effects. Traditional techniques such as forced perspective and matte painting were used to manipulate the dimensions of the world and the characters who inhabit it, perfectly straddling the uncanny valley to create a look that is utterly real, but still the slightest bit "off." Although computer effects were used to perfect a few of the scenes — mostly in terms of sizing and perspective — there is a remarkable tangibility to everything, with characters fully interacting with each other and their surroundings, even with the puppets, as the Henson company always manages to pull off with fluidity.

Director Nick Willing brings an amazing creativity and flexibility to his work, having started out in music videos. With a cinematic warm-up free of the traditional confines of narrative film, he shows an aptitude for using and exploring physical spaces, integrating visual themes and letting the camera roam freely. There are even a couple of charming little songs in the movie that allow him to go back to his roots. Willing charges at Wonderland as an immersive experience that feels akin to a VR game: every space has its function and character, and never feels boxed in or contained, allowing the audience to traverse a fully-realized world with just a hint of unreality to it. And remarkably, he manages to take all the wacky creations of Carroll and bring them to full three-dimensional life without it ever descending into complete pandemonium or coming off as creepy (and as other Alice adaptations have proven over the years, this is not easy).

Alice's Arc Is What Makes This 'Alice in Wonderland' Adaptation So Special

Image via Hallmark

Despite Alice in Wonderland predating The Wizard of Oz by some decades, they are not too dissimilar in their stories. However, Alice defies convention by being largely void of any higher message or moral: a young girl falls into a fantasy land, has a bunch of strange adventures, then simply arrives back home again to carry on with her life. This take on Alice makes the wise choice to weave in a personal struggle that will be eased by a journey through Wonderland. Alice begins as a nervous little thing whose parents want her to sing for some party guests, but she is overcome by anxiety and stage fright and runs away to avoid the performance. Throughout her encounters in Wonderland, she is coached through these personal doubts by some of the wacky characters, so that by the time she gets home, she is not only confident enough to perform, but has a lovely new song to enchant the guests with, courtesy of the Mock Turtle.

The finale allows Alice two separate personal victories, the first in which she challenges the legal system of Wonderland and rubbishes the whole "who stole the tarts" court case to the Queen, the second being her renewed confidence and ability to perform to crowds in the real world. Although not compulsory, particularly given the nonsense literature that it is based on, the delivery of a real character arc through Alice is a welcome addition to the source material, and it is efficiently woven into the story rather than being slapped on at the end. As Alice moves through Wonderland and meets new people, they offer her insights and gradually change her perspective, and we see her confidence grow incrementally as her journey progresses. By the end of it, it feels like she has learned something valuable from her adventure, gaining a renewed sense of self that she can carry into the real world which will help her tackle insecurities. And this is a great lesson for kids and adults alike — we’re never too old to learn how to believe in ourselves.

It is this universality to Alice in Wonderland that makes it such an interesting work of fiction. The main character is a rich young girl from a background most of us could only imagine, and yet her story appeals to all, regardless of age, culture or social status. Of all the many Alice adaptations, this one takes all the best elements of Carroll’s novels, applies its own very unique style and craftsmanship, and ends up being an unexpectedly insightful work of fine art.