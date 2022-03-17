Alice is an upcoming thriller featuring a big twist and a talented cast. The film is set in the Antebellum region of Georgia in the 1970s and deals with themes of civil rights, slavery, and revenge. Alice is a story of finding oneself, fighting for freedom, and getting even. Inspired by true events, the thriller teaches audiences that doing what’s right is never wrong. Written and directed by Krystin Ver Linden in her directorial debut, the empowering female-fronted film shows the strength of the human spirit and what lengths people will go to for greed and power.

If you’re looking to learn more about the empowering thriller then read on. We’ve compiled all the information you need about the upcoming film in this handy guide.

Image via Sundance

Related:‘Alice’ Review: Keke Palmer Delivers a Strong Performance, Despite a Weak Script | Sundance 2022

Is There a Trailer for Alice?

The trailer for Alice was released in February, giving audiences a peek into the twisted tale of vengeance. The trailer shows Alice going from her drab and dirtied work dress to a stylish and glamorous killer.

Alice made its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022, though, the female fronted tale of revenge and badassery will be released theatrically in the US and Canada on March 18, 2022.

Where Will Alice be Available to View?

In true 70s fashion, Alice will be released in theaters with no word on when or if the thriller will be available to stream. So strap on your platform boots and grab your leather jacket before you head out to watch Alice find herself and get even.

Related:Jordan Peele Taps Keke Palmer to Star in His Next Horror Movie

What Is Alice About?

Image via Vertical Entertainment

The empowering film is inspired by true events of Black Americans who remained enslaved for years after the Emancipation Proclamation. It took years for news of the law to spread across the country, with many slave owners refusing to comply. One woman in particular, Mae Louise Walls Miller did not get her freedom from enslavement until 1963, one hundred years after the proclamation was issued. Mae’s father was tricked into signing a contract that he could not read which enslaved him and his entire family. Unable to leave the land they were tied to and with no television, the family had no idea of what was going on in the outside world. At age 14, Mae attempted to flee, only to be caught and returned to her captors. Later that night, Mae ran through the woods again, though this time she was taken in by a family who rescued the rest of her family later that night.

Alice takes Mae’s story and embellishes it, changing the year and the actions taken against the family of slavers, drawing inspiration from Pam Grier's hit-woman character in the 1973 film Coffy and mixing a The Village-style twist with the blaxploitation revenge of Django Unchained.

Alice, a woman who was born into and kept in enslavement by the Bennett family, faces torture and beatings by the man who calls himself her master. When her husband, an enslaved man living on a neighboring plantation, is to be sent off to be used as a stud to create more black children to enslave, Alice decides to escape. Running for her life through the woods, Alice spots a clearing just past the treeline, though when she arrives she finds that the clearing is a paved road, and when a semi truck screeches to a halt in front of her Alice faints, unable to comprehend what she has seen.

When Alice awakens inside the semi truck, Frank, the man driving, asks her if she knows where she is and informs her that the year is 1973. Having lived her life as though she were still in the 1800s, Alice has a lot to learn about the world around her. Unable to write but able to read, Alice goes through Frank's collection of books and learns about Harriet Tubman, The Emancipation Proclamation, and the Civil Rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s. After studying the words, Alice decides to seek revenge on the people who tormented her for the entirety of her life. Frank then takes Alice to see the 1973 action film Coffy, which stars Pam Grier as a powerful and stylish nurse turned killer who goes on a rampage seeking to take out the men responsible for the drug ring that left her little sister an addict. Alice, now in a time of indulgent fashion, likens herself to Coffy, changing into a leather jacket and turning in her braids for a perfectly picked afro before deciding to go back to the plantation to seek vengeance.

Related:'One Perfect Shot' Trailer Goes Inside Cinema’s Most Iconic Moments With Directors Patty Jenkins, Kasi Lemmons, and More

Who Is in the Cast of Alice?

Image via Roadside Attractions

Keke Palmer stars as the powerful and free Alice. Palmer is known for her role as Mercedes in the 2019 film Hustlers. A prolific actress, Palmer got her start at the age of 10 appearing in the 2004 comedy film Barbershop 2: Back in Business. Since then, the singer/actress has amassed a body of work that ranges from adult animation to family-friendly films to horror series. Most recently, Palmer lent her voice to the upcoming Toy Story spinoff film Lightyear and will be starring alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Nope, the 2022 horror film by Get Out creator Jordan Peele.

Common portrays Frank, the truck driver with ties to the Black Panthers who picks up Alice when she faints. When he takes her to a hospital, he learns she may be sent to a sanitarium. He decides to take her in as he didn’t want to see Alice end up like his mother who was sent to a psychiatric facility, and ends up helping her seek revenge. Common, first known as a rapper, got his start acting in sitcoms in the early 2000s. He is known for his role as Cassian in John Wick: Chapter 2 and will be appearing in the upcoming film El Tonto by Charlie Day.

Jonny Lee Miller is Paul Bennett, the slave master whose family tradition is to breed humans for his own selfish, greedy cause. Miller gained notoriety for his portrayal of the character Sick Boy in the 1996 drama film Trainspotting, which focuses on the dirty and desperate Edinburgh drug scene. More recently, Miller starred opposite Lucy Liu in the investigative crime series Elementary and will appear as John Major in the upcoming season of The Crown.

Madelon Curtis is Mrs. Bennett, the matriarch of the slave owning family, who for generations have taken advantage of and enslaved Black Americans. Curtis got her start playing the role of a nurse in the 1981 horror film Eyes of a Stranger.

Alicia Witt will be appearing as Rachel, the ex-wife of Paul Bennett with whom she shared custody of their son Daniel. While she no longer lives on the plantation, going about her life as normal, she never does anything about the enslaved people she left behind after her divorce. Witt is recognizable for her portrayal of the character Alia in the 1984 film adaptation of Dune.

Young actor Jaxon Goldenberg (Modern Family) is Daniel, the son of Alicia and Paul who comes to visit his father on the plantation as the divorced couple are co parenting.

Gaius Chars, known for portraying Brian “Smash” Williams in Friday Night Lights, takes on the role of Joseph, Alice’s secret husband who lives on a neighboring plantation. The slave owners plan to use him as a stud to breed more Black children to enslave.

Kenneth Farmer (The Fanatic) portrays Moses. Natasha Yvette Williams (Sweet Little Lies) takes on the role of Ruth. Craig Stark (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is Aaron. David Andrew Nash (The Truman Show) is Danny, and Jim McKeny (Alone Yet Not Alone) is Levi.

Norma Desmond to Alice Reed: The Greatest Femme Fatales of Classic Film Noir

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Bryanna Ehli (23 Articles Published) Bry is a film fanatic who deeply cherishes the fantasy worlds that movies and shows allow us to escape into. More From Bryanna Ehli