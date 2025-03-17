There’s no denying how influential John Carpenter’s Halloween is. It spawned a litter of sequels and guided every single slasher movie for the next several decades, including modern fare like Freaky and Netflix's Fear Street trilogy. While the 1978 landmark film polished the slasher for mainstream audiences, countless slasher prototypes greatly impacted how Carpenter made his film. Peeping Tom, Psycho, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Black Christmas are frequently credited with jump-starting the genre.

However, there is one film that mastered the slasher two years before Halloween: Alfred Sole’s Alice, Sweet Alice. Starring Brooke Shields in her first film role, the 1976 feature puts on a brutal and disturbing display of the macabre and deranged, all while refining two conventions that would go on to become classic slasher tropes. Slashers are recognizable for many things, but most prominently, they’re known for featuring a killer in a mask and the butcher’s knife as the primary weapon. Sole, who co-wrote the script with Rosemary Ritvo, expertly fine-tuned these components to deliver a criminally underrated slasher.

What is ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ About?

Image via Monogram Pictures

Set in Paterson, New Jersey, Alice, Sweet Alice tells the tale of two sisters, Alice (Paula Sheppard) and Karen Spages (Shields), growing up in the Catholic Church. Attending St. Michael's Parish Girls' School, Alice and Karen could not be more different. Karen is doted on by her mother whereas Alice is held to a higher standard than her sister and is constantly chided by her aunt. It's clear their mother, Catherine (Linda Miller), loves them both dearly, even though she gives Karen, the baby of the family, more attention. As such, Alice frequently acts out to gain her mother's attention and torments Karen, the sweet, innocent younger sister. In one eerily strange scene, Alice chases Karen into a dilapidated building and displays a casually sinister persona to scare her, cornering her before running off, leaving her behind. This feeds the idea that Alice could very well be the killer — or is she just a red herring?

During First Communion, a young girl is killed within the church’s transept. It’s a ghastly sight meant to send a clear message. As innocence is yanked away — in this case, by strangulation and fire — it posits that the only way to cleanse impurities is through death. Wearing a doll-like mask and yellow raincoat, the killer takes on the form of youth as a way to not only conceal their identity but also make a bold statement of lost youth and sin.

How Does ‘Alice, Sweet Alice’ Master the Slasher?