The Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU) is growing by leaps and bounds with the success of each new film in the franchise. While Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey introduced the idea of a universe comprising of favorite childhood characters acting as as the bad guys who love violence and gore. The sequel Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 expanded it with new characters and a wider fanbase. The third flick in the franchise, Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare is haunting theaters now, but producer and one of the directors in the franchise, Scott Chambers, is hard at work with the next entries in the universe which will culminate with a blood bath in Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble.

As for the feature he’ll direct next, the director reveals to Screen Rant, will be Alice the Mad, a mind-bending take on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland. Chambers divulged that the TCU is divided into phases akin to the fan-favorite Marvel universe. He further explained that Alice the Mad comes as part of a broader plan to expand the universe beyond the upcoming crossover Poohniverse movie. “A hundred percent. There's Phase 2, which we have. We've already announced some of them.”

He further hinted at the planned stories, divulging, “So Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 3, Tigger's Return, which is going to be a Tigger standalone film because everyone responded quite well to Tigger, so he's going to get a standalone. Then the next one I think I'm going to direct is Alice the Mad.” The director at the minute is enjoying exploring the idea that’s set within the premise of an escorting agency, which is called the White Rabbit.

“And Alice is an escort, which is a sex worker, and the Mad Hatter becomes obsessed with her. And for me, the references are a film called 'Opera', a little bit of 'Maniac' with Elijah Wood and a bit of 'MaXXXine' in there maybe as well. I'm excited for that.

Which Characters Are Joining the Twisted Childhood Universe?

Given, that there are plenty of classic characters now in the public domain, Chambers has a huge sandbox to play in. He previously teased some upcoming characters in Poohniverse, “Mary Poppins will be in it, and she’s going to be a kiddy snatcher as well. So I’m sure her and Peter Pan are going to get on like a house on fire. And then there’s also the Mad Hatter. I think those three are going to be the worst of the worst. We’ve introduced Peter and later down the line we will introduce the other two in their own films.”

There’s currently no release date or window for Alice the Mad. However, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare is playing in theaters now. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble (2025) Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Cast Scott Chamber , Megan Plactio , Roxanne McKee , Lewis Santer Main Genre Horror Franchise(s) The Twisted Childhood Universe

