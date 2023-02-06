While the Super Bowl may be, for some, a time to watch the year’s top football teams duke it out to find out who will take home the title of champions, for others, it’s all about the food and commercials. With product placement galore, the big game is the perfect opportunity for marketers to draw in consumers by the droves and even resurrect some of our favorite characters from film and television to help push their products. This year, we know that Breaking Bad characters Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) will be reprising their roles as the cutthroat meth dealers in an ad for PopCorners, with Alicia Silverstone donning plaid and returning to her Clueless roots to give fellow shopaholics new tips for the online shopping platform, Rakuten.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Clueless star talked about stepping back into the heels of her character Cher Horowitz from the classic rom-com and shared what it was like picking up the role almost 30 years later. “Just getting to be her again was so fun,” Silverstone said, adding that “it felt really good” to put back on Cher’s iconic outfit. As for prepping, Silverstone admits that she was unsure if she still had what it took to be the popular girl, but that she “just went for it” and embraced the “confident and bossy” side of her old character.

Silverstone said the TV spot was a great way to resurrect Cher as “she’s one of film’s most historic shopaholics. So the idea that she would be able to use this app would be the greatest hack ever,” adding that “she’d want everyone in the world to know” about the app. Although the movie introduces Cher as a “clueless” high school it-girl, throughout the film the character grows and reveals that she really does have “a huge heart” under her fashionable clothes.

Clueless is a timeless classic with an all-star cast in a film that would launch many of its stars' careers to new heights. Along with Silverstone, the Amy Heckerling (National Lampoon’s European Vacation, Fast Times at Ridgemont High) directed movie also featured Brittany Murphy, Paul Rudd, Donald Faison, Stacey Dash, Breckin Meyer, and Elisa Donovan.

Centered around a high school clique of popular students, Clueless followed Silverstone’s Cher as she set out on a mission to give new nerdy girl Tai (Murphy) a makeover. But, during her process of transforming Tai into one of her own, Cher’s eyes are opened by her ex-stepbrother (Rudd) who shows her that there’s more to life than surface-level things.

The Rakuten commercial features not not Silverstone, but also her Clueless co-star Donovan as they address a classroom full of students (with some familiar faces sprinkled in) about the benefits of using Rakuten. With some fun throw-back moments and iconic one-liners, Cher’s back in the ad, which you can see below.