It's the 'Tomb Raider' star's second new TV series in as many months.

Following a successful pairing on Euphoria, HBO and A24 are re-teaming on Irma Vep, a limited series starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander that hails from writer-director Olivier Assayas and is based on his 1996 film of the same name.

Per HBO, Irma Vep aims to reveals the uncertain ground that lies at the border of fiction and reality, artifice and authenticity, art and life.

Vikander will play Mira, an American movie star disillusioned by her career and a recent breakup who comes to France to star as “Irma Vep” in a remake of the French silent film classic Les Vampires. Set against the backdrop of a lurid crime thriller, Mira struggles as the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur and merge.

Image via Dacia Films

Vikander and Assayas will executive produce along with Euphoria duo Sam Levinson and Kevin Turen of Little Lamb, as well as Sylvie Barthet, Ashley Levinson and Stuart Manashil.

"I have been a long-time admirer of Olivier and his work,” said Vikander. “I am very excited for us to work together, and to be a part of the expanded universe of his superb cult classic, Irma Vep. There are a lot of brilliant people coming together and I am delighted to be partnering with HBO and A24 on this special project."

“I am immensely grateful to Alicia, A24, and HBO for giving me the incredible opportunity to explore and expand Irma Vep in a series format,” said Assayas. “This is a comedy that will try and catch the zeitgeist the same way the original Irma Vep did, in a very different world, a very different era, that right now feels light years away.”

Image via Focus Features

“When the opportunity arose to partner with Alicia and Olivier we jumped at the chance,” added HBO's Francesca Orsi. “Olivier is a master at weaving unique narratives imbued with levity and drama and Alicia is one of the most versatile, celebrated actors of our time. They have an undeniable, distinct vision for the reimagining of Olivier’s cult classic film, and we can’t wait to tell it with them.”

This is the second TV series Vikander has aligned herself with in as many months, as she just signed on to star in a gender-flipped version of Dial M for Murder in November. She's also slated to reprise her role as Lara Croft in a Tomb Raider sequel that will be directed by Ben Wheatley. She strikes me as a great fit for Assayas' style, and though I may not love every one of his movies and haven't seen Irma Vep, I'm looking forward to this series based on the strength of this pairing on paper.

'Dial M for Murder' Anthology Series in the Works Starring Alicia Vikander Terrence Winter ('Boardwalk Empire') is developing an adaptation of Alfred Hitchcock's 'Dial M for Murder' with Alicia Vikander in the lead.

A24 is behind Hulu's award-winning series Ramy and Showtime's comedy series Moonbase 8 starred Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly. The company's TV division also has Joseph Gordon Levitt's Apple series Mr. Corman on the not-so-distant horizon. On the feature side, A24 recently released Minari, which is expected to be a major contender this awards season. To watch the trailer for that wonderful indie film, click here.

Share Share Tweet Email

‘The Dark Knight’, ‘Shrek’, ‘Blues Brothers’ and More Added to National Film Registry The National Film Preservation Board continues adding popular hits to the registry.