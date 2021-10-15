News of Tomb Raider 2, starring Alicia Vikander, has been coming at a slow pace. Even though the actor and other people involved have been fairly optimistic about the future of Lara Croft in theaters, production has been moving at a timid pace ever since the sequel was halted due to the pandemic. Former director, Free Fire’s Ben Wheatley, had to drop out and was replaced by Misha Green, from HBO’s now-canceled Lovecraft Country. The sequel will continue to follow Croft uncovering mysteries of powerful relics.

More recently, Green herself revealed on Twitter back in May that the first draft of the script, tentatively named Tomb Raider: Obsidian, was done. Now, Academy Award winner Vikander has offered her own news to update eagerly-awaiting fans of where production stands with the new Lara Croft adventure.

In an interview with TotalFilm, Vikander revealed that, even though the movie is still yet to start principal photography, she’s been exchanging ideas with Green and both are really excited to make it happen:

"When the studio first said they were interested in a sequel, I got really excited. When Misha was mentioned to me and I saw the work on Lovecraft Country, I was extremely impressed. […] It’s so much fun on the Zooms I’ve had with Misha to finally sit with another woman my own age. I get to talk about big action set pieces and stunts that we want to make. I’m hoping that we get on track and get to do something together."

The first Tomb Raider was released in 2018 as a reboot for the previously Angelina Jolie-led franchise. Inspired by the successful Square Enix reboot trilogy of games, the new franchise follows a younger Lara Croft who is learning the ropes of being an adventurer and archaeologist. It grossed over $274 million worldwide and had a sequel greenlit in late 2019, but then we all know what happened in 2020. The March 2021 release date was scrapped and the sequel has been sitting in a sort of limbo ever since. As Vikander herself told Collider, the movie is yet to be officially greenlit by Warner Bros.

Tomb Raider is one of the most popular video game franchises in the world. It was first released in 1996, and along these 25 years, the franchise installments have sold over 85 million copies. As for the future of the character on-screen, she's also set to be immortalized in an upcoming anime for Netflix, with actress Hayley Atwell as the voice of Lara Croft.

