The Big Picture Alien follows the crew of the Nostromo as they fight a deadly alien creature known as the xenomorph.

The xenomorph kills off the crew one by one, leaving Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley as our sole survivor — with Jonesy the cat.

At the end of Alien, it is revealed that Ian Holm's Ash is an android, and he is under orders to bring the xenomorph back for Weyland-Yutani.

Ridley Scott's Alien is easily one of the best and most influential horror films of all time. It's a sci-fi horror masterpiece, bringing one of the greatest movie monsters ever designed to the silver screen with the sleek, physics-defying xenomorph. It's spawned a multimedia franchise from great games to comics to a forthcoming TV series, with its latest entry, Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus, returning the franchise to its horror roots. The franchise has influenced a variety of subsequent horror entries from B-movie knockoffs like Galaxy of Terror to modern indie films like Sea Fever and Sputnik. One would be hard-pressed to find a modern horror fan who can't sling facts about protagonist Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) or draw a xenomorph from memory. With Romulus now in theaters, you may want a refresher of everything that went down in Alien's terrorizing finale, as the new entry is deeply connected to the events of the original film.

How Did the Xenomorph Get on the Ship in 'Alien'?

Alien begins on the intergalactic mining vessel the Nostromo, as it hauls massive amounts of harvested mineral ore to Earth, its slumbering crew in cryo-sleep for the long journey. The ship's AI, MU-TH-UR ('Mother'), receives a repeating signal coming from a local moon. It turns out that responding to those sorts of signals is a part of the crew's contract, so they're forced to land the ship on the moon's rocky surface. Captain Dallas (Tom Skerritt), Executive Officer Kane (John Hurt), and Navigator Lambert (Veronica Cartwright) set out to discover the signal's source, while Engineers Brett (Harry Dean Stanton) and Parker (Yaphet Kotto), Science Officer Ash (Ian Holm), and Warrant Officer Ellen Ripley monitor from the Nostromo.

As the crew explores the old alien ship, they discover the corpse of what appears to be a large, seated extraterrestrial being. What's most unnerving is the massive hole in its chest, seemingly exploded outward from the inside. The Nostromo's onboard AI makes partial progress in its analysis of the signal that brought the crew there: it wasn't a cry for help. It's a warning, but Ash convinces Ripley to withhold communicating the finding. Kane finds an odd room whose floor is covered with several leathery eggs. Of course, Kane clumsily falls in. Seeing movement within the egg, he does what any of us would do: he gets far too close and messes with it. Something leaps out of the egg, attaching first to his helmet before eating through and latching firmly to his face. It's our first introduction to the facehugger, the first stage of the xenomorph lifecycle.

The Chestburster Kills Kane and Causes Havoc on the Nostromo

Dallas and Lambert want to bring Kane and his new alien face mask to the Nostromo for medical care, but Ripley refuses (doing so without decontamination would break protocol). You'd think, as a Science Officer, Ash would insist on following contamination protocol, but he ignores Ripley and lets Kane and crew in. In the medical bay, it's clear the facehugger is aggressively attached to Kane: its finger-like appendages latch firmly to his head, its tail strangles when it's manipulated, and any cuts to the creature leak a highly corrosive acid. Ash and Ripley argue as Ash violated both basic quarantine procedures and the chain of command to let Kane in. He defends it as empathetic risk-taking, but Ripley doesn't buy it.

One morning, after considerable fruitless efforts to kill the creature, the creature finally detaches from Kane's face and is later found dead, but Kane is seemingly fine. The Nostromo leaves the moon, and the crew debates what to do about Kane. A short time later, a nice crew meal is interrupted when Kane experiences catastrophic chest pains, doubles over the table, and the next stage of the xenomorph (the chestburster) violently bursts from his chest, all to the crew's believable horror. The infant chestburster flees as the crew, covered in blood, stares in horror, while Kane, of course, is dead.

What Happens at the End of 'Alien'?

The crew now has a shocking, deadly little alien run amok on the Nostromo. They search for it (and for their poor cat Jonesy) when Brett discovers the chestburster's shed skin in an isolated area. As it turns out, the scary little alien has become a full-sized, hulking xenomorph, stealthily dropping behind and killing Brett. The crew is now on full alert, but the extraterrestrial predator has started to use the ship's air vents to travel around, out of sight. The crew rigs up flamethrowers and goes on the hunt for the beast, but the xenomorph gets the drop on Dallas. At this point, Parker wants to neutralize the beast while Lambert's in full panic, and Ripley is suspicious of Ash and "Mother."

Ripley logs into Mother's database to see that the mission's priorities have been updated by the company: priority one is to retrieve the creature, and the crew is expendable. Taking the creature on the Nostromo was an intentional betrayal, not an oversight, and Ripley is furious. She and Ash get into a physical fight, and he tries to kill her by shoving a magazine down her throat before the remaining crew intervenes. Ash malfunctions and the crew receives another surprise: Ash was an android the entire time, working against the crew to bring the xenomorph back to Weyland-Yutani.

The crew melts Ash and has a plan: to blow up the Nostromo with the creature inside. Ripley, our hero, finds and saves the cat, while the xenomorph ambushes Lambert, and attacks Parker when he tries to intervene. Ripley runs through the ship to activate the self-destruct sequence herself, but the alien prevents her access to the shuttle. Unable to leave, she tries to abort the self-destruct sequence to no avail. Now desperate, she arms up and heads towards the shuttle once more, narrowly making it out as the ship explodes. She prepares herself and the cat for hibernation on the ship but discovers that the creature has fiendishly hidden onboard the shuttle. She dons a suit and opens a hatch in hopes of expelling the monster through the shuttle airlock, but it holds on. Still holding onto the shuttle from outside, she hits the shuttle's thrusters, blasting the beast into space. The film ends with Ripley recounting the terrors they experienced, then finally descending into hibernation with Jones the cat as the shuttle travels home.

Alien is available to stream on Hulu.

