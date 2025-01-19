The Alien franchise has seen a frightening resurgence thanks to last year’s critically-acclaimed installment Alien: Romulus. That film brought the series back to its horror roots for the franchise's 45th anniversary. However, 2025 is going to be another big year for Xenomorph-loving fans as Alien: Earth is debuting on FX. With Romulus and Earth, Alien as a whole has seen a bunch of new merchandise hit the shelves in the last year. This includes action figures, apparel, Hot Toys and Funko Pop collections. Now, Funko has just unveiled their latest Pop collection, based on the much-maligned Alien 3.

Based on the 1992 sequel, there are two new Pops for Alien fans to scream over. The first one is the Super 4 ¾-inch The Runner, based on the main Xenomorph from Alien 3. However, while that's very menacing, the star of the show here is the Ripley & The Runner Funko Pop Moment. This emulates the most iconic shot from the film, which was an extreme close up of the Xenomorph getting right in Sigourney Weaver aka Ellen Ripley’s face. The Runner alone will retail for $24.99 (USD) and the Pop Moment will be $34.99.

‘Alien 3’s Long Road to the Big Screen

Alien 3 followed back up with Ripley after her ship from the beloved sequel Aliens crash lands on a prison planet named Fiorina 161. The challenges of an all-male facility are hard enough, but Ripley isn’t the only thing that survived her crash. She’s brought along a Xenomorph with her and, while hunting it down, her predicament becomes much more dire. There are no weapons on this planet, yet Ripley is as determined as ever to stop this alien infestation once and for all. While the low 44% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes would tell you that Alien 3 is a very flawed film, if you know anything about its production, you’ll know it was a miracle it was made at all. Because 1986’s Aliens was such a success, 20th Century Fox were eager to make a third film.

However, from the producers to the revolving door of writers and directors, no one knew what kind of Alien story they wanted to do. What started out as Renny Harlin (Nightmare on Elm Street 4, The Strangers: Chapter 1) directing the project would eventually fall into first-time director David Fincher's hands after many different iterations of the script. Even when they finally landed on their final director, sets were being built at Pinewood Studios without a finished script. It was a nightmare for Fincher, the producers on set, and 20th Century Fox. Fincher would go on to make genre classics like Se7en and Fight Club.

That being said, the story of how Alien 3 was made is still one of Fincher's most fascinating achievements to this day. The very public mess of its production was documented in the in-depth 2003 documentary Wreckage and Rage: The Making of Alien 3, which is found on most physical media releases. This was also released alongside the “Assembly Cut” of the film that restored a lot of cut footage.

Where Can You Stream ‘Alien 3’?

Alien 3 is currently not on traditional streaming services, but you can rent the film on most paid VOD platforms like Fandango at Home. Despite its reputation, it has gained a cult following thanks to the Assembly Cut. Until your next Xenomorph-filled rewatch, you pre-order the new Alien 3 Funko Pops on Entertainment Earth's website. They're set for release in February.

Alien 3 Returning from LV-426, Ellen Ripley crash-lands on the maximum-security prison Fiorina 161, where she discovers that she has unwittingly brought along an unwelcome visitor. Release Date May 22, 1992 Director David Fincher Cast Sigourney Weaver , Charles S. Dutton , Charles Dance , Paul McGann , Brian Glover , Ralph Brown Runtime 114minutes Writers Dan O'Bannon , Ronald Shusett , Vincent Ward , David Giler , Walter Hill , Larry Ferguson Budget $50 million Studio(s) 20th Century Distributor(s) 20th Century Expand

