Alien to Aliens is one of the greatest one-two punches in cinema. The 1979 original, directed by Ridley Scott, is an irrefutable classic with some of the best atmosphere and worldbuilding in the science-fiction genre, while its James Cameron directed follow-up remains the perfect template of how to construct a sequel. Both directors drench their respective films in their characteristic styles, and the result is both feeling like genuine passion projects rather than another product on a conveyor line. They are two of the greatest films of their era, and the debate over which is better will continue to rage for many years to come.

And then the other films happened. While there’s a subset of the Alien fanbase that would like to pretend the conflict between Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and the face-hugging Xenomorphs ended with Aliens, the reality is that many additional films have followed in the wake of their more successful parents, most notably the final two entries in the original series, Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection. Directed by David Fincher and Jean-Pierre Jeunet, respectively, both failed to meet the high expectations set by their precursors, and these days are swiftly brushed under the carpet whenever discussion of the Alien franchise crops up. To some extent this is an understandable reaction. Neither comes close to the level of quality that the previous entries established, and there’s a feeling of the franchise wearing thin as it struggles to expand a simple premise into a far grander narrative. Both also suffered from troubled productions, with Alien 3 in particular jumping between so many different scripts that the story behind its creation became more interesting than the film itself. The struggles getting them made are evident on the screen, and while revised versions of both have since appeared, the mangled theatrical cuts are still the most widely available versions.

Image via 20th Century Fox

But does that mean Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection have nothing to offer besides some interesting tidbits based on their turbulent development, condemned to exist only in the vacuous world of speculation while their predecessors continue to grow in stature? Not necessarily. For all their faults, both films uphold the franchise’s commitment to giving its filmmakers the freedom required to showcase their distinctive style in all its glory, preventing both from feeling like copies of what had already come. Alien 3, with its grim industrial aesthetic that serves as the backdrop for an exploration into the darkest corners of the human mind, plays out like one big testing ground for a young filmmaker as he decides the themes that will define his career, while the bizarre mix of arthouse aspirations and dark comedy that punctuate Alien: Resurrection places it comfortably alongside Jeunet’s other films. In an age where new entries to long-running franchises have an increasingly bland and corporate feel, it’s refreshing to remember a time when films still had the unmistakable mark of a director to them, even if this did result in a sloppier end result. Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection are by no means flawless, but both deserve better than what their reputation suggests.

The story behind Alien 3 is the stuff of film legend, and one that tends to dominate any discussion of the final product. While series producers Walter Hill and Gordon Carroll initially intended to make a two-part story that would culminate in an epic battle for Earth, they eventually scaled their plans down to just a single film. A multitude of scripts came their way, including one by famed cyberpunk author William Gibson set aboard a space station-shopping mall hybrid where the Alien would be one large metaphor for HIV, and another by Vincent Ward set on a giant floating wooden monastery whose inhabitants believed the Alien was the Devil himself. The latter has ingrained itself in nerd culture as one of the great unmade science-fiction films, and while this version was ultimately scrapped after conflicts between Ward and the studio, the seeds of it can still be felt in the final product. Swap a planet-sized monastery to a planet-sized prison, and a cast of all male monks to a cast of all male prisoners, and you have a framework that still adheres to Ward’s basic structure. While this change had already been made by the time Fincher came on board, the concept of setting the film in such an ominous place fits neatly alongside his career-long obsession with examining the worst humanity has to offer, and it’s easy to see what enticed him to the project.

Image via 20th Century Fox

But Alien 3 has much more to offer than just its setting. In many ways, it plays out like an elaborate playground for concepts Fincher would later develop into their own films, making the film an increasingly interesting one to look back on the longer his career goes. The entire look of the film, with its grimy industrial design where blood oozes from every corner and shadows reign supreme, reveals a place that would fit right alongside the sinister worlds of The Game and Fight Club. This is an ugly location, populated by morally reprehensible characters who get everything that’s coming to them and so much worse, a stark constant from the likeable ensemble of the franchise’s previous films. But Fincher has never cared about how likeable his characters are, instead focusing on heinous criminals who we simultaneously condemn whilst also being captivated by their every move. Gone Girl or Mindhunter wouldn’t be half as good without their cast of abhorrent but engrossing characters at their forefront, and Alien 3 is all too happy to indulge that unspoken desire.

Even the film’s basic premise echoes future Fincher films. For obvious reasons the prison contains no weapons, resulting in Ripley and its inmates having to defeat the Alien using only their wits and whatever tools they are lucky enough to find. It’s an idea that Fincher would later revisit in his 2002 thriller Panic Room where Jodie Foster’s single mother must fend off an outside threat while stuck inside her house, improvising her way to victory with whatever she can get her hands on. In both cases it gives the world an intense physicality that serves as a solid frame with which to hang the more implausible elements, ensuring both always have a layer of plausibility to them. This rawness extends to Alien 3’s central location, with Fincher’s trademark attention to detail giving it a tangible and lived-in quality. The concept of a prison planet ruled by a group of religious fanatics makes for a welcome change when compared to its predecessors, while still adhering to the series formula of trapping a small group of characters in a single location. If Alien and Aliens took place in a once idyllic world that has since crumbled under an extraterrestrial threat, Alien 3’s world has already collapsed into hell long before the titular alien shows up, and it’s a treat to behold.

Image via 20th Century Fox

But the greatest way Alien 3 celebrates David Fincher segues nicely into Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s follow-up. Fincher has always avoided cliché Hollywood endings in favor of a more dour (but thematically appropriate) climax instead, with Seven having one of the most disturbing finales in all of cinema. Alien 3 sets that precedent perfectly, with Ripley throwing herself into a furnace to prevent another Alien Queen from being born. It’s a bleak ending for one of cinema’s greatest heroes, but one that fits right alongside the somber tone of the film. It’s also something that Jeunet is happy to ignore, choosing to follow the letter rather than the spirit of the ending as he resurrects Ripley 200 years later onboard the spaceship USM Auriga. Only this is not the Ripley we know and love, but rather a clone whose DNA has been combined with that of an Alien Queen, giving her a psychic link to the Xenomorphs. And to make matters worse, an alien embryo has been growing inside her during this process, forcing her to become a surrogate mother to a half-human/half-Xenomorph hybrid. It’s a disturbing premise, but one that feels right at home in the unsettling world of Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

Jeunet has always excelled at mixing realism and fantasy, with films like The City of Lost Children playing out like a horror film that still finds time for moments of childlike wonderment. That clash between such wildly different styles is evident in full force in Alien: Resurrection, resulting in a bizarre experience that can never fully decide which direction to take. The scene where Ripley encounters her failed clones, one of whom has only enough life left to beg for its own death until Ripley puts it out of its misery, is one of the creepiest scenes in the whole franchise, but it coming in the same film that contains a scientist played by Brad Dourif whose obsession with the Xenomorphs borders on sexual (one of the silliest elements in an already silly film) can deflate its effectiveness somewhat. Many Jeunet regulars make an appearance, from actors Ron Perlman and Dominique Pinon to cinematographer Darius Khondji, all bringing their trademark quirks from their previous collaborations to ensure the audience never forgets who’s leading the charge this time around. The film is full of moments that border on outlandish, such as when Ripley kills her surrogate child by blowing a hole in a window and letting it get violently sucked out into space, all the while tearfully looking on as dramatic music plays in the background. It’s a moment that has the makings of a powerful scene, but the contrast between how silly the creature looks yet how seriously Jeunet and Weaver treat the moment means audiences may be unsure if they’re supposed to be laughing or crying. It’s an issue that permeates throughout the film, but one that Jeunet has played with his entire career. While his other films have found a more elegant balance between the two extremes, Alien: Resurrection still drips with his signature style at every turn.

Alien 3 and Alien: Resurrection are no one’s favorite films. They’re messy, overambitious, and failed to reinvent the series like how James Cameron had so masterfully done with Aliens. But both showcase a clear vision from their auteur directors that no studio today would commit to, transforming them into far more interesting works than they otherwise would have been. For all their faults they are never boring, with each having earned a place in the annals of sci-fi history that some of their successors are unlikely to get — looking at you Alien: Covenant. The success of their predecessors may leave them feeling like a palate cleanser after a three-course meal, but both deserve much better than that.

