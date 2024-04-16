The Big Picture Celebrate 45 years of Alien with a theatrical re-release on April 26, featuring a recorded chat with director Ridley Scott.

In honor of the 45th-anniversary re-release of Ridley Scott’s Alien, fans of the horror franchise will get a chestbursting treat. According to Bloody-Disgusting, the cut of the film will be released in theaters Friday, April 26 on “Alien Day.” The film first premiered in 1979 and was monumental for the genre. The creature feature portrays relevant concepts such as a corporation’s disinterest in human life and feminism. If only the crew of the Nostromo had just listened to Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). Following Alien, Scott became known as a talent to look out for and went on to direct some of the most iconic films of the past four decades.

Alien has given rise to many sequels, including Fede Álvarez’s upcoming venture, Alien: Romulus. The film is set to take place between the events of Alien and Aliens when Ripley is in cryosleep. Some Alien sequels have not been the most celebrated, but Álvarez’s new film has the stamp of approval from the original director himself. The anniversary screenings of Alien come with a recorded conversation between Álvarez and Scott as the two discuss the elements that went into making the landmark film.

Álvarez and Scott Discuss 'Alien' In Theatrical Re-Release

One of these anecdotes discussed by the two filmmakers involves the iconic chestburster scene. The practical effect of the baby alien bursting out of Kane’s chest (John Hurt) was so realistic and gruesome that it shocked audiences. Scott recalls a theater of around 500 people who were outraged at the violence of the moment. But what was even more surprising to the director was the reaction of fellow auteur, Stanley Kubrick. At the time, the filmmaker was known for 2001: A Space Odyssey, a sci-fi film that would also go on to be a classic. Kubrick reached out to Scott personally to inquire how he accomplished the scene. And in true Kubrick form, as soon as he got his answer, he hung up the phone.

Álvarez has big shoes to fill, though he is more than up for the challenge. The director received a moderate amount of praise for his 2013 reboot of The Evil Dead, which harkened back to Sam Raimi’s early days of camp and horror. Similarly, he looks to be appealing to the Alien audience. For one thing, he is heavily utilizing the practical effects that made the first and second films such a success. He brought back many puppet operators of the Alien family to revive the feeling of the earlier films. And perhaps the most encouraging part of all this is Scott’s level of involvement. Not a man to mince words, the Alien director always lets everyone know what he thinks.

Watch part of Álvarez and Scott's conversation below and don't forget to catch Alien in theaters on April 26. Grab your tickets below.

