The Big Picture Ridley Scott's eureka moment with Ash's white blood added a chilling element to Alien's horror.

The white blood reflects Freudian sexual themes, showcasing Ash as the most unnatural villain.

Contrasting white and red blood symbolize Ash's lack of emotion, making him a truly terrifying creation.

Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror, Alien, is one of the most tense, gross, and frightening films ever created. From the seemingly invincible xenomorph to the terrifying facehugger, Scott's nightmarish creations make Alien a movie you almost cannot watch — but one you can't take your eyes away from for one second either. However, despite these predators, it is Ash (Ian Holm), the android that accompanies and betrays Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and the Nostromo crew, who is the most unnatural villain of the Alien franchise. Perhaps the most unnerving moment of Alien is when a bead of white blood trickles down Ash’s face. But why is this moment so chilling? There are two reasons: The practical actions of Ridley Scott on set — which would appear to be a moment of sudden brilliance — and the Freudian, sexualized thematic elements surrounding the entire movie. The white blood of Ash is something that became a recurring feature in another Ridley Scott project, and a moment that perhaps summarizes the entire thematic message of Alien. It's a testament to how any moment of storytelling, no matter how small, can have a powerful effect.

Ridley Scott Came Up With Ash's White Blood on the Spot

The behind-the-scenes of Alien was a messy ordeal, to say the least. From a hectic pre-production to laborious costumes for the actors, the technical marvel that Alien would become was not always plain sailing for the Nostromo crew. However, this did not stop those on set from enjoying themselves, as Tom Skerritt, who plays Dallas, Nostromo's captain, said in an interview with Syfy Wire. Skerritt claimed that Scott's creations, such as his detailed storyboards, gave him the belief that Alien would be a hit. The idea for Ash's white blood, however, appears to be a Ridley Scott eureka moment, rather than meticulous planning. In an interview with The New York Times, Scott explained that he came up with the idea on set as he was filming the scene where Ash is "completely losing it and getting violent", attacking Ripley.

The young director, who had only one movie to his name before helming Alien, then asked, seemingly off the cuff, "does anyone have an eyedropper full of milk?" and let a drop run down Ian Holm’s face. The reaction was certainly what Scott was hoping for. "It freaked everybody out!" he told The New York Times. The terrified reaction the crew gave, and audiences would later give, cemented this as an important piece of lore in the Alien universe, making Ridley Scott, at that moment, wonder if all androids "have white blood? Like milk of magnesia". Scott argued the reason for this reaction is because "it's more uncomfortable than seeing red blood." That revised analysis — the contrast of white and red and how it psychologically affects viewers — leads us to the thematic elements one can draw from that make the white blood in Alien so iconic.

Ash's White Blood Reflects The Freudian Themes Of The 'Alien' Franchise

Close

Sexual imagery is everywhere in Alien. From the sexualized sets to the ideas of forced penetration, and the betrayal of MU-TH-UR (mother), the Freudian subtext is obvious. Ash’s white blood could therefore be interpreted as an extension of these ideas. Ash is in league with MU-TH-UR, as they are both machines created by the evil corporation Weyland-Yutani, hellbent on bringing the facehugger and xenomorph back to earth and taking advantage of the power it could give. It parallels the way Scott's Raised By Wolves uses white blood for the character Mother (Amanda Collin), making her lifeforce, in a way, literally mother's milk. In Alien, it draws somewhat of a familial link between Ash and MU-TH-UR. The use of white blood conveys exactly who the enemies are. Even Ash drinking milk in the film's first act becomes creepier on a re-watch.

Alien is also considered to be a commentary on sexual assault from the way the facehugger forcibly penetrates its victims, specifically John Hurt's Kane. However, there is also the disturbing moment where Ash attacks Ripley by rolling up a pornographic magazine and stuffing it down her throat. The bead of white blood down Ash's face preceding this attack inevitably draws a parallel between this white liquid and semen. The idea of an android somehow understanding and weaponizing this kind of sexual imagery is frightening and provides the perfect sci-fi horror element to develop and expand the Freudian subtext throughout Alien.

Ash Is The Most Unnatural Villain In 'Alien'

Image Via

20th Century-Fox

Overall, Ash's white blood is another element of his character that helps to convey the true takeaway, in my opinion, from Alien: Ash, the physical presence of the evil corporation Weyland-Yutani, is the truly unnatural villain. The xenomorph itself does not make us witness anything unnatural. The facehugger bursts out of an egg, penetrates people and impregnates them, and is birthed only to protect itself to survive. Gory and gross, yes, but nature does disgusting things to survive. Even the xenomorph's blood serves a defensive purpose; acid strong enough to burn a hole in anything, even multiple layers of the Nostromo ship. As Ash's decapitated head later points out, it is only its pure nature to survive at whatever cost to those around it.

Ash, on the other hand, is completely unnatural as a being without purpose, and we can interpret the color of his blood as reflecting this. The color white is literally devoid of emotion, it is a blank canvas waiting for expression. Ash's blood is unnatural in that, while it is his life force, it completely rejects the emotional response the color of human blood gives us. The red in our blood is constantly used in film to symbolize love and passion, not just anger and death, and what else do humans live for if not these things? Things Ash will never feel, summarized in the color of his blood, juxtaposed versus the color of Ripley's, and ours.

Alien is available to stream on Disney+ in the U.S.

WATCH ON DISNEY+