Alien: Earth is just around the corner and fans are finally getting a look at the interstellar horrors it has in store. The series hails from creator-showrunner Noah Hawley (FX's Fargo) and comes on the heels of a reignited Alien-mania started with Alien: Romulus, the first theatrical franchise entry in seven years which was a critical and commercial success.

A new clip shared on X (formerly Twitter), sees a spacecraft carrying multiple Xenomorph specimens who break loose. They tear their way through the crew before the ship crashes down on Earth, paving the way for new breeds of the hybrids to emerge in the aftermath.

What Do We Know About ‘Alien: Earth’?

While details are scarce Alien: Earth focuses on a spaceship that crashes on Earth decades before Ellen Ripley and the rest of the Nostromo crew had their deadly encounter with the Xenomorph. As a recovery crew searches the wreckage for survivors, they discover something indeed has survived the crash. The question then becomes whether anyone on Earth will survive...

The series has a stellar cast, including Sydney Chandler as a meta-human with the body of an adult woman and the mind of a child, Wendy. Timothy Olyphant will play Wendy’s synthetic mentor and protector, Kirsh. It will also feature David Rhysdahl, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Alex Lawther, Babou Ceesay, Samuel Blenkin, Diem Camille, Moe Bar-El, Adrian Edmondson, Jonathan Ajayi, Lily Newmark, and Erana James.

Fans have seen a teaser and poster before, and they are as bone-chilling as the new clip. Certainly, they are in for a horrific ride as the extraterrestrial creatures go on a rampage on Earth. The series' terrestrial setting is a first for the franchise except for Alien vs. Predator and its sequel, Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem. It’ll circle back to 1979’s Alien as the show is set thirty years before Ellen Ripley and the crew of the Nostromo had their first encounter with the unstoppable extraterrestrial in the original movie. The Alien franchise has found a new life after it laid lain dormant since 2017's Alien: Covenant, which underperformed with critics and audiences. Things changed when Fede Álvarez's Alien: Romulus proved to be a surprise hit last summer. Álvarez is already working on a sequel as the franchise expands.

Alien: Earth will premiere this summer on FX and Hulu; no precise premiere date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch the new teaser for the series above.